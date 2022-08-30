Read full article on original website
Boys and Girls Club’s Summer Benefit Raises Over $150,000
ST. CLOUD -- The Boys and Girls Club's Summer Benefit was a huge success. The organization raised over $151,500, making it the highest-grossing event in the organization's history. A total of 683 people attended the Elton John tribute show featuring Anthony Shore and his 12-piece band back on August 4th...
Crawl, Walk & Pull At This Free St. Cloud Event – “The Whitney Sampler”
The Whitney Sampler Open House and Fundraiser is coming to The Whitney Senior Center on Saturday, September 15th from 4 to 7 pm. There is no cost to attend this free event, but free-will donations will be accepted. The event is open to the public and is a great way to support the future renovations of the Whitney Senior Center Courtyard happening in 2023.
Local Girl Scout Troop Builds Dog Play Area for Humane Society
ST. CLOUD -- The Tri-County Humane Society has a new place for dogs to run and play outside of the shelter. Girl Scout Troop 636 has spent the summer building a dog play yard and are holding a ribbon cutting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Troop leader Kari Boehmer says the...
Feel The ‘Magic of the Ice Palace’ This Winter At This Central Minnesota Winery!
Yes, it is ONLY Labor Day weekend, but that isn't stopping me from thinking about winter and starting to plan out some trips that we will want to take. One of the trips we are planning on taking this year will be to Delano to see this Ice Palace that is being planned at Fountain Hill Winery.
FFA Celebrates 75 Years At The Fair
ST. PAUL -- This weekend, the FFA celebrates 75 years at the Minnesota State Fair. In addition to the weekend full of statewide competition from tractor driving to dairy judging, there are special events to remember 75 years at the State Fair. Friday at 7:00 pm, the kickoff for 75...
The Annual Llama Costume Contest Was Held at the State Fair [Photos]
When I worked for Todd County 4-H in high school, there was only a couple of kids that participated in the Llama project. We would have one or two at the fair and that's about it, which I found really unfortunate because I love llamas and alpacas. Also, selfishly, I really wanted there to be a llama costume contest on a local level I could watch.
Two Awesome New State Fair Foods, and Two Big Disappointments
There are only a few days left to get out to the Great Minnesota Get-Together in 2022. My husband and I have been going to the State Fair together for almost a decade now, and are total die-hard fair foodies. If you are heading to the fair this year, here is what to be on the lookout for when it comes to food, and what to skip to avoid disappointment.
Two Amazing Julliard Graduates Will Be Performing In St. Cloud This Saturday – Meet “Sonic Escape” [VIDEOS]
No...They are not related to Sonic the Hedgehog...but your kids might be just as excited if not more, after seeing and hearing a performance by this amazing duo. Meet "Sonic Escape," two Julliard graduates named Maria Kaneko Millar (Violin) and her husband Shawn Wyckoff (flute), whose unique blend of music has 'The.
Your Guide to Oktoberfest Celebrations Around St. Cloud
Oktoberfest is a German celebration that has taken some deep roots in American culture. The original Oktoberfest happens in Munich, Germany and is the world's largest Volksfest, featuring a beer festival and a traveling funfair. At the OG festival, the events run 16 to 18 days starting in mid- or late-September to around the first Sunday in October.
Talahi Elementary Gets School Supply Donation
UNDATED -- French Fry sales have turned into school supplies for an area school. Over 225 McDonald’s owners across Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan have donated $91,000 to the Roseville, Minnesota-based “Kids In Need” Foundation. The “Fries for Supplies” special ran in late July, with 10% of French...
Making Labor Day Weekend Plans Seeming More Like A Chore? Let Central Minnesotans Help!
Last weekend I had a good girlfriend of mine come to St. Cloud to pay a visit for the first time since I moved here almost exactly a month ago. Even though I am from Minnesota and have known this great state my whole life, I'm still new to this area as I grew up more North near Detroit Lakes, MN.
10 Things Happening in Central Minnesota to Put on Your September Calendar
Love a good Bloody Mary? Be sure to mark your calendar for this festival coming to St. Cloud in September. Polished Pineapple Events is hosting the Central MN Bloody Mary Fest at Dick Putz Field at the MAC on September 24th, 2022. Get more details here. 2. Little Falls Arts...
Explore a Cave a Couple of Hours from St. Cloud
I love caves. They are so cool. You can feel a bit like a professional explorer when checking these things out. You don't have to drive too far to see a giant cave system here in Minnesota. Mystery Cave is located in Preston, Minnesota which is about 3 hours from...
This Northern Minnesota Bar Was Just Featured By Popular YouTube Star
If you are heading up North this weekend, maybe make a stop at this Northern Minnesota bar where a popular YouTube star recently reviewed the 'wildest' burger he has ever had. The bar is the Sunlite Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes and the burger he tried was the Wild 'Elk-Bison-Beef-Bacon' burger.
Minnesotans Vacationing this Winter – Tips to Save Time and Money
About this time of year, Minnesotans start thinking about booking a mid-winter vacation. Winters can be hard in this state, but it's a lot easier to tolerate if you can escape to somewhere warm for a week or so in January or February. Flights and hotels can be so much...
De-Stress With Pets At SCSU
ST. CLOUD - Students at St. Cloud State University had a chance to escape from the stress of the first week of classes Tuesday. “De-stress With Pets” is a “Healthy Husky” program where volunteers with the Central Minnesota Therapy Animal Association stop by with their animals. The event is scheduled to repeat weekly through October.
St. Joseph to Present Draft Ordinance for THC Products in City
ST. JOSEPH -- The St. Joseph city council will get its first look at an ordinance regulating THC products in the city. During its regular meeting on Tuesday night, city staff will present a draft ordinance. The draft would require a license to sell any product containing THC, no license...
Informing Kids of the Dangers Awaiting Online
ST. CLOUD -- With access to the internet in the palm of our hands, parents are being reminded to pay attention to what your child is doing online. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says there is a growing trend of online predators wishing to harm kids in a variety of ways.
Bed Bath And Beyond Closing 150 More Stores
UNDATED -- Bed Bath & Beyond is taking some drastic steps to try to reverse its financial struggles. It is closing about 150 of its stores and cutting 20% of its workforce. What does that mean for our store here in St. Cloud?. WJON news has reached out to the...
St. Wendel in Pictures [GALLERY]
WJON's Small Town series takes to the north and west of St. Cloud to the small town of St. Wendel.
