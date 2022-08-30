ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Crawl, Walk & Pull At This Free St. Cloud Event – “The Whitney Sampler”

The Whitney Sampler Open House and Fundraiser is coming to The Whitney Senior Center on Saturday, September 15th from 4 to 7 pm. There is no cost to attend this free event, but free-will donations will be accepted. The event is open to the public and is a great way to support the future renovations of the Whitney Senior Center Courtyard happening in 2023.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

De-Stress With Pets At SCSU

ST. CLOUD - Students at St. Cloud State University had a chance to escape from the stress of the first week of classes Tuesday. “De-stress With Pets” is a “Healthy Husky” program where volunteers with the Central Minnesota Therapy Animal Association stop by with their animals. The event is scheduled to repeat weekly through October.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

