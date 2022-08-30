Read full article on original website
Carthage Market Fest set for September 17th
The Fall Town of Carthage Market Fest will be held Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Food vendors, music, crafts, an antique car cruise-in, and dog show are just some of the activities planned. Bring the family for an afternoon of fun at the Carthage City Park and Walking Track, 406 Industrial Drive.
Biggest Little Duck Race held at the William Walton Harvest Festival – Saturday, September 24th
The Pregnancy Help Center of Smith County will be bringing the river to Main Street to raise money for the clients that the Pregnancy Center serves. The First Annual Biggest Little Duck Race will be held on September 24th in conjunction with the William Walton Harvest Festival. Small Rubber/Plastic Duckies...
Karen Mae Hardin
Karen Mae Hardin passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the age of 81. Born in Michigan on Sept. 11, 1940, Karen moved around Metro Detroit before graduating from Fordson High School in 1958. For work, she was an assessor for the City of Westland and became City Assessor, and then she worked as an appraiser for Wayne County Government. She retired in 2002 and moved to Lebanon, Tenn., where she lived close to her family.
Mr. Guy Allen Doney
Mr. Guy Allen Doney, age 63 of Crossville, TN went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday August 30, 2022. Guy was born August 17, 1959 in Dover, Ohio to the late Victor James Doney and Irene Julia Breadenberg Doney. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Mike Doney. He graduated from Smith County High School in 1977, and married Sharon Ann Chalfont on May 2, 1988. He worked at O’Neil Steel, Parthenon Steel, and Bonnell.
UT Extension News: Upcoming Learning Opportunities in Livestock and Forages
“Success is neither magical nor mysterious. Success is the natural consequence of consistently applying the basic fundamentals.” – Jim Rohn. We’ve got a busy few weeks coming up at the UT Extension office with several events on the calendar that are sure to provide outstanding educational content. Remember, “When we meet, we eat!”, so all of these events will feature a meal which makes pre-registration critical for planning purposes.
