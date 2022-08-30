Read full article on original website
Karen Mae Hardin
Karen Mae Hardin passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the age of 81. Born in Michigan on Sept. 11, 1940, Karen moved around Metro Detroit before graduating from Fordson High School in 1958. For work, she was an assessor for the City of Westland and became City Assessor, and then she worked as an appraiser for Wayne County Government. She retired in 2002 and moved to Lebanon, Tenn., where she lived close to her family.
Carthage Market Fest set for September 17th
The Fall Town of Carthage Market Fest will be held Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Food vendors, music, crafts, an antique car cruise-in, and dog show are just some of the activities planned. Bring the family for an afternoon of fun at the Carthage City Park and Walking Track, 406 Industrial Drive.
