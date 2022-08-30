Karen Mae Hardin passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the age of 81. Born in Michigan on Sept. 11, 1940, Karen moved around Metro Detroit before graduating from Fordson High School in 1958. For work, she was an assessor for the City of Westland and became City Assessor, and then she worked as an appraiser for Wayne County Government. She retired in 2002 and moved to Lebanon, Tenn., where she lived close to her family.

