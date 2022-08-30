Mr. Byron McDonald, age 75, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Mr. McDonald was born December 1, 1946 in Lebanon, TN, a son of the late Charles Leeman McDonald and Olive Elaine Carter McDonald. He married Pamela Jean Dorris in 1973. Byron was a 1964 graduate of Gordonsville High School. Byron served his country in the United States Navy. He retired as branch manager of SPI Industrial Insulation Distributors in Nashville, TN, after working there many years.

