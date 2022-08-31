Read full article on original website
Detroit Police Seeking Help From Public Identifying Woman Killed Over Weekend In Random Shooting SpreeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Orchard Lake Schools Topples Historic Victorian Lakefront Mansion, Empties Its Library - Angry Poles Fighting BackJoseph SerwachOrchard Lake Village, MI
Why Right to Counsel Detroit Is a Good Model for AmericaAron SolomonDetroit, MI
Two Different Women Get Scammed $64K & $30K from ‘Best Buy Geek Squad’ EmailZack LoveBeaufort County, SC
After more than 64 years apart, Michigan couple reunites and gets marriedAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Bleacher Report
Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings
Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Teams 'Know' Cam Newton Won't Sign Contract for Backup QB Role
Quarterback Cam Newton is likely still a free agent because he wants to start. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Newton "has gotten zero sniffs" leading up to the season, and it is likely because teams "know" he wants to be a starter and play regularly. Newton, 33, is...
Bleacher Report
NFL Teams Set Up for a Disastrous Start to the 2022 Season
The preseason is a time for optimism, but sometimes that can come crashing down quickly with the dawn of the regular season. With the preseason behind us and everyone's rosters trimmed down to a tidy 53, the rubber is about to hit the road. The season kicks off with the Bills and Rams meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Bleacher Report
Browns Rumors: OL Joe Haeg to Sign Contract After Raiders Visit amid Conklin Recovery
The Cleveland Browns reportedly came to terms on a deal with free-agent offensive lineman Joe Haeg on Sunday. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the move comes in the wake of Haeg visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders and gives the Browns some insurance with starting right tackle Jack Conklin continuing to work his way back from knee surgery.
Bleacher Report
Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2022 NFL Season Kicks off
The NFL salary cap is a significant leverage point for teams and players alike. While certain workarounds can help maximize every dollar, there's a limit to that. The New Orleans Saints are wizards when it comes to working the numbers, but they're already deep into the red based on 2023 projections. That might explain why they traded standout defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Discusses Remaining with 49ers: 'Things Worked Out for the Best'
Jimmy Garoppolo surprised many Monday when he chose to remain with the San Francisco 49ers for the 2022 season rather than pushing for a trade as had been expected. While speaking to reporters Thursday, Garoppolo said he's satisfied with staying in the Bay Area for another year. "I think things...
Bleacher Report
Highlights: Arch Manning Throws 3 TD in Win; 5-Star QB Has Committed to Texas
Arch Manning—the nephew of former superstar NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of former New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning—got his senior season of high school off to a solid start Friday. According to Barry Werner of Yahoo Sports, Manning attempted only 14 passes in a...
Bleacher Report
Report: DE Mario Edwards to Sign Jaguars Contract Following Bears Release
The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign defensive end Mario Edwards, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Edwards was released by the Chicago Bears last week despite two years remaining on his initial three-year contract. He appeared in 12 games last season, tallying just eight tackles and two sacks. The 28-year-old has...
Bleacher Report
Johnny Manziel Documentary Teased by Netflix in Twitter Video
Netflix strongly implied Friday that it has a documentary on former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel in the works. In response to someone tweeting their belief that Manziel's appearance in the recent Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist documentary on former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o was a nod to a future Manziel documentary, Netflix tweeted the following video of Johnny Football preparing for a sit-down interview:
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Antonio Hamilton Reveals He Suffered 2nd-Degree Burns in 'Freak Accident'
Arizona Cardinals starting cornerback Antonio Hamilton will miss the start of the 2022 season after announcing on Twitter that he suffered second-degree burns on his legs and feet in a "freak accident" last Monday. Hamilton didn't explain the exact events that led to his injury but noted it "could've ended...
Bleacher Report
Texans Surprise Uvalde High School Football Team with New Uniforms, Tickets to Opener
The NFL's Houston Texans donated new uniforms and equipment to the Uvalde High School football team Friday. ABC's Good Morning America was on hand for the ceremony:. The franchise also announced as part of Friday's ceremony that it will wear a "Uvalde Strong" helmet decal for its Sept. 11 season-opening home game against the Indianapolis Colts, a game the Uvalde team will attend.
Bleacher Report
Jerry Jones Says Cowboys Will 'Pay Some Price' with Tyler Smith Starting at LT
The Dallas Cowboys need rookie Tyler Smith to step up on the offensive line at left tackle in 2022 following the injury to Tyron Smith, and while team owner Jerry Jones is confident he can rise to the challenge, he admitted the O-line will certainly have its struggles. Jones said...
Bleacher Report
Former Bills TE O.J. Howard Reportedly Will Sign Texans Contract After Bengals Rumors
In a seemingly abrupt change of plans, O.J. Howard is headed to Houston. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Texans are set to sign the free-agent tight end after he visited the team Thursday. Most expected Howard to sign with the Cincinnati Bengals after he was in facilities Wednesday. The Bengals...
Bleacher Report
Troy Aikman Compares Patriots' Mac Jones to Tom Brady; QB Has 'Everything You Need'
It is inevitable that Mac Jones will face comparisons to his New England Patriots predecessor, Tom Brady, even if the seven-time champion is an impossible standard to live up to for the second-year quarterback. But Hall of Fame quarterback and Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman thinks the young...
Bleacher Report
Notre Dame's Offense Slammed by Fans for Underwhelming Effort in Loss to OSU
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes 21-10 on Saturday in their 2022 season opener at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, and the team's offense had an abysmal evening. Quarterback Tyler Buchner completed just 10 of 18 passes for 177 yards. Buchner, Chris Tyree, Audric Estime and...
Unknown opponents offer intrigue on Falcons schedule
New coaches on the sidelines in New Orleans & Tampa, uncertainty at the quarterback position in Carolina & Washington…How does the unknown quotient of several Falcons’ opponents affect your win-loss expectations heading into the season?
Bleacher Report
The Biggest Surprise Heisman Trophy Winners Since 2000
Although the Heisman Trophy tends to have a strong favorite in the final days before the announcement, the path for that eventual winner is occasionally a dramatic story. Since 2000, genuinely shocking results have been at a minimum. However, a few recent Heisman winners weren't expected until the final week or two of the season.
Bleacher Report
Kevin Durant Reveals Nike KD15 'Producer Pack' Shoes with Boi-1da, Cardo & 9th Wonder
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant partnered with a trio of music producers—Boi-1da, Cardo and 9th Wonder—on a "Producer Pack" for his line of Nike KD15 sneakers. My brothers <a href="https://twitter.com/CardoGotWings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CardoGotWings</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/9thwonder?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@9thwonder</a>, and <a href="https://twitter.com/Boi1da?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Boi1da</a> always show up when called upon. This is no different, I appreciate it fellas..Producer Pack Vol.1 on the kd 15s!! Who should be next? <a href="https://t.co/Fugqub16VP">https://t.co/Fugqub16VP</a>
Bleacher Report
49ers Legend Steve Young on Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo: 'This Is Hairy Stuff'
San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young believes the team's quarterback situation could be complicated in 2022. "I've got my fingers crossed," Young told Cam Inman of the Mercury News. "This is great. This is hairy stuff." Trey Lance is slated to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' starting...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA 'Comfortable' With Russell Westbrook on Roster During Camp
As rumors continue to swirl about Russell Westbrook's future, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't necessarily looking to rush a trade involving the former NBA MVP. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers "are comfortable" going into training camp with Westbrook because the hope is first-year head coach Darvin Ham "can unlock increased intensity on defense while another season with James and Davis makes life easier on offense."
