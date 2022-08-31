ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Bleacher Report

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh: 'I Don’t Apologize for Taking a Look' at Minnesota Vikings

Jim Harbaugh is happy with his decision-making this past offseason, which saw him interview with the Minnesota Vikings before returning to Michigan. "I don’t apologize for taking a look," Harbaugh told ESPN's Gene Wojciechowski (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk). "And the one that doesn’t get printed is I don’t apologize for wanting to be at Michigan. Seem to cut off that last part of it. And that’s where [I’m] at, happy as can be."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Teams 'Know' Cam Newton Won't Sign Contract for Backup QB Role

Quarterback Cam Newton is likely still a free agent because he wants to start. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Newton "has gotten zero sniffs" leading up to the season, and it is likely because teams "know" he wants to be a starter and play regularly. Newton, 33, is...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Teams Set Up for a Disastrous Start to the 2022 Season

The preseason is a time for optimism, but sometimes that can come crashing down quickly with the dawn of the regular season. With the preseason behind us and everyone's rosters trimmed down to a tidy 53, the rubber is about to hit the road. The season kicks off with the Bills and Rams meeting on Thursday, Sept. 8.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Browns Rumors: OL Joe Haeg to Sign Contract After Raiders Visit amid Conklin Recovery

The Cleveland Browns reportedly came to terms on a deal with free-agent offensive lineman Joe Haeg on Sunday. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the move comes in the wake of Haeg visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders and gives the Browns some insurance with starting right tackle Jack Conklin continuing to work his way back from knee surgery.
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Bold Trade Predictions Before the 2022 NFL Season Kicks off

The NFL salary cap is a significant leverage point for teams and players alike. While certain workarounds can help maximize every dollar, there's a limit to that. The New Orleans Saints are wizards when it comes to working the numbers, but they're already deep into the red based on 2023 projections. That might explain why they traded standout defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: DE Mario Edwards to Sign Jaguars Contract Following Bears Release

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign defensive end Mario Edwards, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Edwards was released by the Chicago Bears last week despite two years remaining on his initial three-year contract. He appeared in 12 games last season, tallying just eight tackles and two sacks. The 28-year-old has...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Johnny Manziel Documentary Teased by Netflix in Twitter Video

Netflix strongly implied Friday that it has a documentary on former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel in the works. In response to someone tweeting their belief that Manziel's appearance in the recent Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist documentary on former Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o was a nod to a future Manziel documentary, Netflix tweeted the following video of Johnny Football preparing for a sit-down interview:
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

Texans Surprise Uvalde High School Football Team with New Uniforms, Tickets to Opener

The NFL's Houston Texans donated new uniforms and equipment to the Uvalde High School football team Friday. ABC's Good Morning America was on hand for the ceremony:. The franchise also announced as part of Friday's ceremony that it will wear a "Uvalde Strong" helmet decal for its Sept. 11 season-opening home game against the Indianapolis Colts, a game the Uvalde team will attend.
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Troy Aikman Compares Patriots' Mac Jones to Tom Brady; QB Has 'Everything You Need'

It is inevitable that Mac Jones will face comparisons to his New England Patriots predecessor, Tom Brady, even if the seven-time champion is an impossible standard to live up to for the second-year quarterback. But Hall of Fame quarterback and Monday Night Football color commentator Troy Aikman thinks the young...
NFL
Bleacher Report

The Biggest Surprise Heisman Trophy Winners Since 2000

Although the Heisman Trophy tends to have a strong favorite in the final days before the announcement, the path for that eventual winner is occasionally a dramatic story. Since 2000, genuinely shocking results have been at a minimum. However, a few recent Heisman winners weren't expected until the final week or two of the season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

Kevin Durant Reveals Nike KD15 'Producer Pack' Shoes with Boi-1da, Cardo & 9th Wonder

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant partnered with a trio of music producers—Boi-1da, Cardo and 9th Wonder—on a "Producer Pack" for his line of Nike KD15 sneakers. My brothers <a href="https://twitter.com/CardoGotWings?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CardoGotWings</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/9thwonder?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@9thwonder</a>, and <a href="https://twitter.com/Boi1da?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Boi1da</a> always show up when called upon. This is no different, I appreciate it fellas..Producer Pack Vol.1 on the kd 15s!! Who should be next? <a href="https://t.co/Fugqub16VP">https://t.co/Fugqub16VP</a>
BROOKLYN, NY
Bleacher Report

49ers Legend Steve Young on Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo: 'This Is Hairy Stuff'

San Francisco 49ers legend Steve Young believes the team's quarterback situation could be complicated in 2022. "I've got my fingers crossed," Young told Cam Inman of the Mercury News. "This is great. This is hairy stuff." Trey Lance is slated to take over for Jimmy Garoppolo as the 49ers' starting...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA 'Comfortable' With Russell Westbrook on Roster During Camp

As rumors continue to swirl about Russell Westbrook's future, the Los Angeles Lakers aren't necessarily looking to rush a trade involving the former NBA MVP. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Lakers "are comfortable" going into training camp with Westbrook because the hope is first-year head coach Darvin Ham "can unlock increased intensity on defense while another season with James and Davis makes life easier on offense."
LOS ANGELES, CA

