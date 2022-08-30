Read full article on original website
UT Extension News: Upcoming Learning Opportunities in Livestock and Forages
“Success is neither magical nor mysterious. Success is the natural consequence of consistently applying the basic fundamentals.” – Jim Rohn. We’ve got a busy few weeks coming up at the UT Extension office with several events on the calendar that are sure to provide outstanding educational content. Remember, “When we meet, we eat!”, so all of these events will feature a meal which makes pre-registration critical for planning purposes.
Carthage Market Fest set for September 17th
The Fall Town of Carthage Market Fest will be held Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Food vendors, music, crafts, an antique car cruise-in, and dog show are just some of the activities planned. Bring the family for an afternoon of fun at the Carthage City Park and Walking Track, 406 Industrial Drive.
Mr. Guy Allen Doney
Mr. Guy Allen Doney, age 63 of Crossville, TN went home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday August 30, 2022. Guy was born August 17, 1959 in Dover, Ohio to the late Victor James Doney and Irene Julia Breadenberg Doney. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Mike Doney. He graduated from Smith County High School in 1977, and married Sharon Ann Chalfont on May 2, 1988. He worked at O’Neil Steel, Parthenon Steel, and Bonnell.
