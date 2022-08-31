Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
WY WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS. * WHAT...Record heat. High temperatures from 97 to 103. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Noon today to 9 PM MDT this evening. *...
KULR8
Burn The Point Car Parade Lights Up The Magic City
BILLINGS, Mont. - A tradition continuing since the 50s, the Burn The Point Car Parade kicks off Labor Day weekend in the Magic City by showcasing over 500 classic cars on the road. Chase Hawks Memorial Association, a Montana-based charitable organization, has been leading this event every year to raise...
KULR8
Bengals beat Broncs in double overtime thriller
Billings Senior was hoping to bounce back at home against the Helena Bengals. The game ended up going into multiple overtimes with neither team scoring until the second quarter. The game ended when Senior attempted a two point conversion for the victory in double overtime and was stopped short. Bengals beat Broncs 21-20.
KULR8
Billings police investigating fatal motorcycle crash
BILLINGS - Billings Police are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle crash on the West End. Police say the driver of the motorcycle lost control and hit a parked vehicle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department's crash team is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
Missing 77-year-old man found, reunited with family
BILLINGS, Mont. - A 77-year-old man with memory issues was last seen early Saturday morning, the Billings Police Department reports. James Leroy Metcalf is described as being a white man who is five feet nine inches tall weighs 220 pounds with gray thinning hair and blue eyes. According to a...
KULR8
Suspect steals car with juvenile inside; juvenile found unharmed
BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police said a suspect stole a vehicle with a juvenile asleep on the backseat. The vehicle was quickly found with the juvenile unharmed and still asleep inside. Sgt. Weston with the Billings Police Department said it happened at 2:09 a.m. on September 2 in the 1900...
KULR8
The Southside Neighborhood Task Force is keeping the community clean
BILLINGS, Mont. - Every third Thursday of the month, members of The Southside Neighborhood Task Force get together to clean up trash around the neighborhood. The Southside Neighborhood Task Force is doing its part to keep that side of the train tracks bright. The task force does everything from cleaning...
Comments / 0