The battle for third place in the Region 11 girls tennis standings is turning out to be an intriguing one between Logan, Mountain Crest and Sky View. The first two weeks of region action would certainly suggest the three teams are fairly evenly matched. The first of two showdowns between the Grizzlies and Bobcats was definitely competitive, with the Grizzlies prevailing by a 3-2 scoreline on a hot and breezy Thursday afternoon at the Logan Recreation Center.

LOGAN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO