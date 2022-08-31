ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep girls tennis: Grizzlies edge Bobcats at home

The battle for third place in the Region 11 girls tennis standings is turning out to be an intriguing one between Logan, Mountain Crest and Sky View. The first two weeks of region action would certainly suggest the three teams are fairly evenly matched. The first of two showdowns between the Grizzlies and Bobcats was definitely competitive, with the Grizzlies prevailing by a 3-2 scoreline on a hot and breezy Thursday afternoon at the Logan Recreation Center.
LOGAN, UT
Prep volleyball: Mustangs come up short in 5-setter

HYRUM – Progress in the right direction was made Thursday night by the Mustang volleyball team. Now Mountain Crest just needs to make another big step forward and finish a close match. Visiting 5A Woods Cross was able to do just that and pick up its first victory of the 2022 season with a thrilling five-setter, 25-23, 26-28, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12).
HYRUM, UT

