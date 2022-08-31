Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Prep girls tennis: Grizzlies edge Bobcats at home
The battle for third place in the Region 11 girls tennis standings is turning out to be an intriguing one between Logan, Mountain Crest and Sky View. The first two weeks of region action would certainly suggest the three teams are fairly evenly matched. The first of two showdowns between the Grizzlies and Bobcats was definitely competitive, with the Grizzlies prevailing by a 3-2 scoreline on a hot and breezy Thursday afternoon at the Logan Recreation Center.
Prep volleyball: Mustangs come up short in 5-setter
HYRUM – Progress in the right direction was made Thursday night by the Mustang volleyball team. Now Mountain Crest just needs to make another big step forward and finish a close match. Visiting 5A Woods Cross was able to do just that and pick up its first victory of the 2022 season with a thrilling five-setter, 25-23, 26-28, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12).
Prep cross country: No catching Layton at USU Invite; Green Canyon top valley team
Everyone was literally chasing 6A Layton Saturday morning at the Utah State Invite. The Lancers cruised to team victories in the girls and boys varsity cross country competitions on the Steve & Dona Reeder Cross Country Course on the campus of USU. There were eight high school teams that had runners at the event.
Area Sports Scoreboard for Saturday, September 3
DIVISION II-III Team scores (17 teams): 1. Marlington 28, 2. CVCA 70, 3. Tallmadge 136 … 5. Indian Valley 172 … 6. Field 181 … 10. Streetsboro 279 … 12. West Branch 327 … 13. Crestwood 341 … 15. Rootstown 411 … 16. Southeast 428.
