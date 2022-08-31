Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Prep girls tennis: Grizzlies edge Bobcats at home
The battle for third place in the Region 11 girls tennis standings is turning out to be an intriguing one between Logan, Mountain Crest and Sky View. The first two weeks of region action would certainly suggest the three teams are fairly evenly matched. The first of two showdowns between the Grizzlies and Bobcats was definitely competitive, with the Grizzlies prevailing by a 3-2 scoreline on a hot and breezy Thursday afternoon at the Logan Recreation Center.
Herald-Journal
Prep cross country: No catching Layton at USU Invite; Green Canyon top valley team
Everyone was literally chasing 6A Layton Saturday morning at the Utah State Invite. The Lancers cruised to team victories in the girls and boys varsity cross country competitions on the Steve & Dona Reeder Cross Country Course on the campus of USU. There were eight high school teams that had runners at the event.
Herald-Journal
Prep volleyball: Mustangs come up short in 5-setter
HYRUM – Progress in the right direction was made Thursday night by the Mustang volleyball team. Now Mountain Crest just needs to make another big step forward and finish a close match. Visiting 5A Woods Cross was able to do just that and pick up its first victory of the 2022 season with a thrilling five-setter, 25-23, 26-28, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12).
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies face daunting road game vs. No. 1 Alabama
Winning in come-from-behind fashion is something Utah State’s football program has excelled at since Blake Anderson became the head coach in December of 2020. After all, the Aggies have stormed back from double-digit deficits in seven of their wins since the 2021 campaign, including last Saturday’s home and season opener against Connecticut. However, they won’t have the luxury of getting off to slow start in their first road game of 2022.
Herald-Journal
Police: Former girls basketball coach arrested on multiple counts of statutory rape in Idaho
SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt was arrested on Friday on multiple counts of statutory rape, the Soda Springs Police Department reported. The arrest of Schvaneveldt, 52, was "the result of a month’s long joint investigation involving the Soda Springs Police...
Herald-Journal
Thomson, Melvin S.
Thomson Melvin S. Thomson 68 Preston, Idaho passed away September 2, 2022. Services will be Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 11 am in the Whitney 1st Ward Chapel, 1444 S. 1600 E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Local businessman Marc Ensign to run for county executive as write-in candidate
A write-in candidacy for Cache County Executive was filed by Marc Ensign on Wednesday, making him the sole competitor running against incumbent David Zook this November. Ensign, the Cache Valley businessman and Paradise resident who opened Ensign Toyota Honda and bought Jack’s Wood-Fired Oven, said he has been encouraged by several public figures to run for the position.
Herald-Journal
From the desk of the President
Bear Lake High School’s senior class started the year off with a bang, with a big breakfast at Allinger Park. On Thursday, August 25, at 6:45 a.m., well over half the class arrived at the park ready to start the year off right with some pancakes and sausage, cooked to perfection by Mr. Cameron Crane, Mr. Rick Saunders, Mr. Paul Kuchurek, Mr. Luke Kelsey, and Mr. Jared Hillier.
Herald-Journal
Darin Duane Kerr
Darin Duane Kerr 4/9/1959 - 9/1/2022 On September 1st, 2022, Darin Duane Kerr journeyed home to the happy hunting grounds. He passed away peacefully, in the arms of his wife, Myra Kerr, his daughters, Megan O'Brien, Jessie Mahler, and Caitlin Hatch, and under the watch and care of his sons-in-law, Jordan, Dan, and Justin. In true Darin Kerr fashion, he went out with his boots on, only having returned from an African wild game hunting safari 2 days prior. Darin will be buried at the Alta Cemetery close to his late daughter, Lindsey, where his beloved grandchildren will adorn his final resting place with elk droppings, per his request. Darin is looking forward to rising on that great and glorious resurrection day with the sun climbing over the Teton Mountains. Darin's testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ, continues to be alive and strong. We can only imagine what incredible tasks he is undertaking now on the other side of the veil.
Herald-Journal
Parkinson, Joann H.
Parkinson Joann H. Parkinson 87 Wellsville passed away September 2, 2022. Final arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will appear in next week's paper. www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Leonhardt, Earl
Leonhardt Earl Leonhardt 73 Providence passed away September 1, 2022. Full obituary to come in the following days. Services under Allen-Hall Mortuary.
Herald-Journal
Tremonton man arrested, charged after authorities say he shot two men in dispute over stolen property
A Tremonton man has been charged after authorities say he shot two men after an alleged theft of his e-bike and backpack. Richard Matthew Barlow, 24, faces three counts of first-degree felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury and single class-B misdemeanor for carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.
