FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Franklin students without bus rides on 1st day of school
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Kicking off the school year without a ride -- that is what happened on Thursday, Sept. 1 to a group of students in Franklin School District. After parents started posting on social media, FOX6 News took their questions to school leaders. "How many families? Probably a couple...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartford students' home building project underway
HARTFORD, Wis. - In an average high school classroom, you’ll find a whiteboard and desks – but some students at Hartford Union High School are learning in a different space. Thirteen students are helping build a home through the Hartford VISION project. On Thursday, Sept. 1 the students,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival
Milwaukee’s Third Ward will be buzzing this Labor Day weekend during the 10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival. Brian Kramp is getting an early start on the fun with information on an event that will showcase the work of more than 130 artists from around the country.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Where is Milwaukee's Violence Prevention Fund money being spent?
Milwaukee's little-known Violence Prevention Fund is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars. Two of the three people who were supposed to direct the money had no clue it existed.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack memorial; designs narrowed
WAUKESHA, Wis. - It's down to three design options for a permanent Waukesha parade attack memorial. On Wednesday, Aug. 31 the public is encouraged to attend a meeting at City Hall to give their feedback on the proposed parade memorials before a final decision is made. Here's a look at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Koz's Mini Bowl for sale by owner
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's iconic Koz's Mini Bowl needs a new owner after more than four decades in business. Koz's Mini Bowl was once voted one of the best bars in America by Esquire. It's billed as "the last duckpin bowling in the U.S." The business is home to four duckpin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Labor Day Milwaukee parking, garbage schedule changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Labor Day holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Sept. 5. Reminder: Collection days shift forward after each city...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jury finds Illinois man guilty in 2021 Milwaukee shooting
MILWAUKEE - A jury found an Illinois man guilty on Friday, Sept. 2 of all charges he faced in connection to a 2021 Milwaukee shooting. Michael White, 28, of Country Club Hills, Illinois was charged first first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless injury and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He pleaded not guilty in June 2021.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee violence prevention fund, mayor had 'no clue' it existed
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Violence Prevention Fund grants money to groups trying to stop violence, but two of the three city leaders who were supposed to control it tell FOX6 they didn't have a say on the funds because they didn't know it existed. "I had no clue," said Milwaukee Mayor...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Overdose prevention; fentanyl test strips part of effort
MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin is tapping into new tools to fight overdose deaths. The Milwaukee Fire Department gives out what they call "Hope Kits," but new to the kits in the past six months are fentanyl testing strips. They are legal in the state and can help prevent an overdose. "My...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fire near 81st and Villard in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Thursday morning, Sept. 1 were on the scene of a fire near 81st and Villard in Milwaukee. The fire is under investigation by MFD arson investigator. No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or if any injuries were sustained.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot in bed in Brown Deer at 62nd and Tower, family says
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A man, 18, was found dead in Brown Deer Thursday, Sept. 1, identified by family as Marion Brown. They say he was shot to death in his bed. The medical examiner confirmed they were called to the scene near 62nd and Tower for the death of one person. Brown Deer police and the Wisconsin Department of Justice responded, as well.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Holton and Townsend shooting; result of robbery, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 2 near Holton and Townsend. It happened at approximately 2:55 a.m. The victim, a 37-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting appears to be the result of a robbery.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot neighbors at 22nd and Center, prosecutors say
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is wanted for shooting his neighbors near 22nd and Center on Aug. 24, killing one of them. Leslie Bost, 57, faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon. Online court records show a warrant issued for his arrest Thursday, Sept. 1.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cam and Chloe Marotta Basketball Camp
MEQUON, Wis. - A new wave of talented basketball players arrived at The Facility in Mequon. Lots of smiling faces filled the gym for the Cam and Chloe Marotta Basketball Camp. You'll recognize the brother and sister duo. Cam is a former walk-on for the Marquette men's basketball team. He's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Vliet crash; 2 fled on foot, 3 taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning, Sept. 2 near 17th and Vliet. It happened around 12:05 a.m. According to police, unit #1 disregarded the red traffic light and collided with unit #2. The impact of the collision caused unit #2 to roll on its side.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings; man, woman wounded in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that wounded a man and woman on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. Just after 3 p.m., police were called to the area near 13th and Galena in Milwaukee. This, after a 38-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee father, son escape fire at their south side home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee father's quick actions could be the reason he and his son are alive today – after their home caught fire last weekend. "So many memories in that house and it’s just gone, you know," said Mickile Skenandore. A two-alarm fire scorched through Skenandore's belongings...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Taco Fest tickets on sale now
MILWAUKEE - The eight annual Taco Fest takes over Henry Maier Festival Park on September 10. Molly Snyder from OnMilwaukee joins us with just a few of the vendors that'll be featured at the festival.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department says they have safely located a critically missing man. There was concern after Robert Jefferson was last seen on Aug. 30 near Medford and Custer around 10 a.m. He is believed to be traveling on foot. Robert Jefferson is described as a male, black,...
