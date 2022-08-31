Janet Hendricks Anderson, 76, of Ephraim, Utah passed away August 26, 2022 in Ephraim, with family by her side. Janet was born September 8, 1945 in Shoemaker, California to Russell and Carol (Partridge) Hendricks. She grew up in Lewiston, Utah, her favorite place to watch fireworks. Her favorite part of growing up on the dairy farm was to talk to her dad as they milked cows. She loved learning how to play sports and being on the drill team. She graduated from North Cache High. She went on to Utah State University to graduate in Secondary Education with Honors in 1967. While at Utah State University as a AXO sorority sister she met her husband, Elliot James Anderson. They were married in the Logan Temple on September 16, 1966. They moved to Driggs, Idaho to start their family and her career as a school teacher. In 1970, they moved to Rigby Idaho, then moved again to Ephraim, Utah in 1989. Mrs. A, as the kids called her, taught for 36 years teaching the kids home and consumer economics, preparing and developing life skills at Teton, Rigby, and Manti High Schools. She enjoyed her time as drill team and cheerleader advisor. She also supported Elliot by keeping score at the basketball games. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and loved serving in her different callings. She loved to read, sew, and cook. She loved spending time outdoors with the family on camping and horse rides throughout the Mountain West and the family's favorite horse rides and trips in Yellowstone National Park and Southern Utah. She is survived by her sister Sharon (David) Weston of Logan and her two brothers Larry (Myra) Hendricks of North Salt Lake and Ross (Joyce) Hendricks of West Jordan. Her three children, Lance (Corinna) Anderson of North Logan, Kelley (Eric) Birkeland of Millcreek, Utah, Ryan (Jensa) Anderson of Meridian, Idaho and 9 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Russel and Carol Hendricks. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at the Ephraim 9th Ward, 765 South 100 East Ephraim, UT 84627. The family will receive friends Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ephraim 9th Ward Church; and prior to services at the church Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Ephraim City Cemetery. Services are under the care of Magleby Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.maglebymortuary.com.

EPHRAIM, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO