Herald-Journal
Prep girls tennis: Grizzlies edge Bobcats at home
The battle for third place in the Region 11 girls tennis standings is turning out to be an intriguing one between Logan, Mountain Crest and Sky View. The first two weeks of region action would certainly suggest the three teams are fairly evenly matched. The first of two showdowns between the Grizzlies and Bobcats was definitely competitive, with the Grizzlies prevailing by a 3-2 scoreline on a hot and breezy Thursday afternoon at the Logan Recreation Center.
Herald-Journal
Prep cross country: No catching Layton at USU Invite; Green Canyon top valley team
Everyone was literally chasing 6A Layton Saturday morning at the Utah State Invite. The Lancers cruised to team victories in the girls and boys varsity cross country competitions on the Steve & Dona Reeder Cross Country Course on the campus of USU. There were eight high school teams that had runners at the event.
Herald-Journal
Prep football roundup: Pirates extend winning streak to 34
It was the kind of home opener the Pirates were hoping for. Parker Moser ran for a pair of touchdowns and West Side sparkled once again defensively on its way to a 12-0 victory over Layton Christian in a non-district football game Friday night in Dayton.
Herald-Journal
Prep volleyball: Mustangs come up short in 5-setter
HYRUM – Progress in the right direction was made Thursday night by the Mustang volleyball team. Now Mountain Crest just needs to make another big step forward and finish a close match. Visiting 5A Woods Cross was able to do just that and pick up its first victory of the 2022 season with a thrilling five-setter, 25-23, 26-28, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12).
Herald-Journal
USU looks to continue winning ways in annual Blood Battle against Weber State
It’s common for sports fans to get caught up in the final score of a game. But as entertaining as sports can be, at the end of the day they are just games. From Sept. 6 through Sept. 9, Utah State University and Weber State University will be competing in something with larger ramifications than March Madness or any conference championship — the 19th annual Blood Battle organized by the American Red Cross.
Herald-Journal
Anderson, Janet (Hendricks)
Janet Hendricks Anderson, 76, of Ephraim, Utah passed away August 26, 2022 in Ephraim, with family by her side. Janet was born September 8, 1945 in Shoemaker, California to Russell and Carol (Partridge) Hendricks. She grew up in Lewiston, Utah, her favorite place to watch fireworks. Her favorite part of growing up on the dairy farm was to talk to her dad as they milked cows. She loved learning how to play sports and being on the drill team. She graduated from North Cache High. She went on to Utah State University to graduate in Secondary Education with Honors in 1967. While at Utah State University as a AXO sorority sister she met her husband, Elliot James Anderson. They were married in the Logan Temple on September 16, 1966. They moved to Driggs, Idaho to start their family and her career as a school teacher. In 1970, they moved to Rigby Idaho, then moved again to Ephraim, Utah in 1989. Mrs. A, as the kids called her, taught for 36 years teaching the kids home and consumer economics, preparing and developing life skills at Teton, Rigby, and Manti High Schools. She enjoyed her time as drill team and cheerleader advisor. She also supported Elliot by keeping score at the basketball games. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and loved serving in her different callings. She loved to read, sew, and cook. She loved spending time outdoors with the family on camping and horse rides throughout the Mountain West and the family's favorite horse rides and trips in Yellowstone National Park and Southern Utah. She is survived by her sister Sharon (David) Weston of Logan and her two brothers Larry (Myra) Hendricks of North Salt Lake and Ross (Joyce) Hendricks of West Jordan. Her three children, Lance (Corinna) Anderson of North Logan, Kelley (Eric) Birkeland of Millcreek, Utah, Ryan (Jensa) Anderson of Meridian, Idaho and 9 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Russel and Carol Hendricks. Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11:00 a.m., at the Ephraim 9th Ward, 765 South 100 East Ephraim, UT 84627. The family will receive friends Friday, September 9, 2022 from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Ephraim 9th Ward Church; and prior to services at the church Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at the Ephraim City Cemetery. Services are under the care of Magleby Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.maglebymortuary.com.
Herald-Journal
Thomson, Melvin S.
Thomson Melvin S. Thomson 68 Preston, Idaho passed away September 2, 2022. Services will be Friday, Sept. 9, 2022 at 11 am in the Whitney 1st Ward Chapel, 1444 S. 1600 E., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 9:30-10:30 am at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Police: Former girls basketball coach arrested on multiple counts of statutory rape in Idaho
SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt was arrested on Friday on multiple counts of statutory rape, the Soda Springs Police Department reported. The arrest of Schvaneveldt, 52, was "the result of a month’s long joint investigation involving the Soda Springs Police...
Multiple Fires on Friday Shut Down Nearly 20-Mile Stretch of Southern Idaho Interstate
For the second day in a row, the Interstate 15 corridor in Southeast Idaho saw multiple wildfires on Friday. One of those fires ignited around 5 p.m. along Interstate 15 in the Malad Summit area and resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for over an hour.
Herald-Journal
Sierra store to open in Logan on Sept. 17
The outdoor clothing and merchandise chain Sierra has announced an opening date of Sept. 17 for its Logan retail outlet. Sierra is located in the former Michaels craft store space in the Logan Crossing shopping area at 1400 North and Main Street. Doors will open at 8 a.m. on the first day, but regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Herald-Journal
From the desk of the President
Class of ‘23 Gathers for Annual Senior Sunrise Breakfast. Bear Lake High School’s senior class started the year off with a bang, with a big breakfast at Allinger Park. On Thursday, August 25, at 6:45 a.m., well over half the class arrived at the park ready to start the year off right with some pancakes and sausage, cooked to perfection by Mr. Cameron Crane, Mr. Rick Saunders, Mr. Paul Kuchurek, Mr. Luke Kelsey, and Mr. Jared Hillier.
Herald-Journal
Local businessman Marc Ensign to run for county executive as write-in candidate
A write-in candidacy for Cache County Executive was filed by Marc Ensign on Wednesday, making him the sole competitor running against incumbent David Zook this November. Ensign, the Cache Valley businessman and Paradise resident who opened Ensign Toyota Honda and bought Jack’s Wood-Fired Oven, said he has been encouraged by several public figures to run for the position.
davisjournal.com
What to do with deer in your yard
Every year, residents along the benches of Davis, Salt Lake, Weber and Utah Counties share a common problem – deer coming into their yards, eating from their gardens and causing mostly minor damage. Every year, residents call their city leaders or state officials seeking help or answers as to why these deer can’t be captured and returned to the wilds.
Herald-Journal
Darin Duane Kerr
Darin Duane Kerr 4/9/1959 - 9/1/2022 On September 1st, 2022, Darin Duane Kerr journeyed home to the happy hunting grounds. He passed away peacefully, in the arms of his wife, Myra Kerr, his daughters, Megan O'Brien, Jessie Mahler, and Caitlin Hatch, and under the watch and care of his sons-in-law, Jordan, Dan, and Justin. In true Darin Kerr fashion, he went out with his boots on, only having returned from an African wild game hunting safari 2 days prior. Darin will be buried at the Alta Cemetery close to his late daughter, Lindsey, where his beloved grandchildren will adorn his final resting place with elk droppings, per his request. Darin is looking forward to rising on that great and glorious resurrection day with the sun climbing over the Teton Mountains. Darin's testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ, continues to be alive and strong. We can only imagine what incredible tasks he is undertaking now on the other side of the veil.
Herald-Journal
Cause of triple brush fire outbreak unknown
A spate of three brush fires along 2500 North in Logan on Tuesday afternoon has so far defied explanation. The fires — two on the south side of the road and one on the north — broke out simultaneously around 3 p.m., prompting dispatch of multiple fire trucks and crews.
Herald-Journal
Clegg, Clinton LaMoine
Clegg Clinton LaMoine Clegg 81 Millville passed away September 2, 2022. Services are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Home.
Utah family pleads for drivers to slow down over holiday weekend
A Cache County family has every reason to urge Utah drivers to slow down on the roads heading into the busy holiday weekend.
Herald-Journal
Crumbl issues statement on cookie lawsuit
The Utah cookie war continued this week when Crumbl, the now nationwide cookie company founded in Logan, released a public statement about its trade-secrets lawsuit against rival company Dirty Dough. According to an email from Crumbl, the company’s lawyer let them publicly share more details about the lawsuit they filed...
Coroner identifies victim in Extended Stay Pocatello shooting
UPDATE 9/1/22: The Bannock County Coroner’s Office, in cooperation with the Chubbuck Police Department, Pocatello Police Department, and Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, has confirmed the identity of the deceased following the fatal shooting incident that occurred at 291 W. Burnside in Chubbuck on Tuesday. The post Coroner identifies victim in Extended Stay Pocatello shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
Firefighters respond to three wildfires in Southeast Idaho
Firefighters are battling three wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas. The fires were initially reported around 5 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 15 in Inkom and north of McCammon and along Highway 30 east of McCammon. Several local fire departments have responded to the blazes, all of which were still burning as of Thursday night, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. ...
