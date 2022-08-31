Read full article on original website
HS football scores 9/2: Highland falls to Skyline, Poky rolls over Ridgevue
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Pocatello 61, Ridgevue 12 In his first game back from injury, Poky quarterback Dre Contreras completed 15 of 23 passes for 218 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Ryken Echo Hawk carried 11 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns, while Tyson Beckles posted 11 carries for 50 yards and two scores. ...
Sports Line Friday Night: September 2nd, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Highlights, scores, top plays, oh my! We have it all on this week's edition of Sports Line Friday Night!. Check out the full episode at the link above. Article Topic Follows: Local Sports. Eric Moon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KIFI Local News 8 is...
Prep football roundup: Pirates extend winning streak to 34
It was the kind of home opener the Pirates were hoping for. Parker Moser ran for a pair of touchdowns and West Side sparkled once again defensively on its way to a 12-0 victory over Layton Christian in a non-district football game Friday night in Dayton.
Former Girls Basketball Coach Arrested on Multiple Counts of Statutory Rape in Southern Idaho
SODA SPRINGS - 52-year-old Wade L. Schvaneveldt was arrested Friday after a months long joint investigation involving the Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office. Police say Schvaneveldt, a former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach, has been charged with multiple counts of statutory rape....
Multiple Fires on Friday Shut Down Nearly 20-Mile Stretch of Southern Idaho Interstate
For the second day in a row, the Interstate 15 corridor in Southeast Idaho saw multiple wildfires on Friday. One of those fires ignited around 5 p.m. along Interstate 15 in the Malad Summit area and resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for over an hour.
Statewide trout stocking highlights for September 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking over 161,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this September. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole?. Fish and...
Weekend roundup: Idaho Falls continues to remove railroad crossings
The city of Idaho Falls is moving forward with its railroad crossing removal project, scheduling a removal after Labor Day weekend. The next crossing that will be removed is on South Capital Avenue, near Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Public Library, according to a Thursday news release. Part of the street will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday for construction and is expected to reopen by Wednesday evening.
'THING OF NIGHTMARES': Police captain, victim and local funeral home owner reflect on Downard
POCATELLO — The grief of losing a loved one can almost feel insurmountable, but for the families affected by the alleged crimes of Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, death was only the beginning of a gruesome series of events that many will never forget. The recent filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against Peck and his arrest on Aug. 30 has left many local residents hopeful that justice for his alleged disregard of trust and compassion will finally be served. But for others, the damage...
What we know about Downard Funeral Home, Lance Peck and what’s next in the case
POCATELLO — Saturday makes one year since police raided Downard Funeral Home and Crematory. The business was shut down and director Lance Peck had his mortician’s license revoked just over one week later. Charges resulting from the investigation were filed this week — 63 misdemeanors, primarily regarding the mortician’s code of conduct.
Police: Pocatello man in custody following homicide in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night, September 3, 2022. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30 p.m. September 3, the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) received a report of...
2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair food winners
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s that time of year again where people all consume 10,000 calories in the name of community involvement with zero guilt. On Thursday, the Eastern Idaho State Fair food vendors got together to bring their best and their newest creations to be judged by the media.
Local police searching for missing teenager
IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho. Anyone who has seen Joh since Aug.18 or is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Idaho Falls police by calling 208-529-1200.
East Idaho Eats: The Tailgate is serving up local bison burgers, slow-cooked brisket and more
IDAHO FALLS – The Tailgate has been a big blue staple of the green belt for the last year and it’s serving up juicy bison burgers, fresh cut fries and brisket smoked long and slow. It’s perfect for a lunch at the river or a quick bite on your lunch break.
Crews putting finishing touches on Mountain America Center’s Hero Arena
The following is a business column from Construction Business TV. The Mountain America Center in Snake River Landing is inching closer to its November completion date. Since the pouring of the ice slab in July, crews have installed of the lapendary panels, the carpet in the banquet hall, the flooring of the locker rooms, the framing of the loge boxes and signage on the outside of the building, including Hero Meat Snacks for the arena and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Room.
Firefighters respond to three wildfires in Southeast Idaho
Firefighters are battling three wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas. The fires were initially reported around 5 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 15 in Inkom and north of McCammon and along Highway 30 east of McCammon. Several local fire departments have responded to the blazes, all of which were still burning as of Thursday night, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. ...
Pedestrian struck by car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello
POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a car on Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello on Wednesday evening. The collision occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the area of the Pocatello Creek Road exit and temporarily resulted in state police shutting down the right lane of Interstate 15 southbound for about 30 minutes. The woman was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance after being struck...
One man killed in shooting, another man in custody
Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) One man was killed in an Saturday night shooting in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police say, the emergency call came in around 10:30 p.m., receiving reports about gunshots on the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. The caller stated that they thought a person may be injured. Jessica Clements, Public Information The post One man killed in shooting, another man in custody appeared first on Local News 8.
Man killed in Bingham County crash, passenger flown to hospital
BINGHAM COUNTY — A driver died and a passenger was flown to the hospital after a crash on Saturday. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com deputies received a call around 4:40 p.m. that a crash happened on Long Valley Road in Bingham County.
Police: Man charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal shooting at Chubbuck motel
UPDATE FROM CHUBBUCK POLICE DEPARTMENT: An update to the shooting incident that occurred during the late night hours of 8-30-22 at the Pocatello Extended Stay at 291 W. Burnside in Chubbuck. During our investigation last night we were able to identify a person of interest in this case who was placed into custody early today. This afternoon, Teshombee Qamayne Lang, a 31 year of age male was booked into the Bannock County Detention Facility charged with Manslaughter, Idaho Code 18-4006 as well as Unlawful Possession...
Police: Man in custody following fatal shooting near Chubbuck motel
CHUBBUCK — Police have a man in custody following a fatal shooting near a Chubbuck motel. The incident began to unfold around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when Chubbuck police received several calls that a man had been shot near the Extended Stay Pocatello motel on West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck. Responding police, firefighters and paramedics found the adult male victim along West Burnside and immediately began administering CPR. ...
