ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Sports Line Friday Night: September 2nd, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Highlights, scores, top plays, oh my! We have it all on this week's edition of Sports Line Friday Night!. Check out the full episode at the link above. Article Topic Follows: Local Sports. Eric Moon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KIFI Local News 8 is...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Herald-Journal

Prep football roundup: Pirates extend winning streak to 34

It was the kind of home opener the Pirates were hoping for. Parker Moser ran for a pair of touchdowns and West Side sparkled once again defensively on its way to a 12-0 victory over Layton Christian in a non-district football game Friday night in Dayton.
DAYTON, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pocatello, ID
City
Blackfoot, ID
State
Wyoming State
City
Shelley, ID
Pocatello, ID
Sports
Local
Idaho Sports
kidnewsradio.com

Statewide trout stocking highlights for September 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Many of Idaho’s lakes and ponds are soon going to be bolstered with Idaho Fish and Game stocking over 161,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout this September. Wondering if the stocking trucks are going to be backing up to your favorite fishing hole?. Fish and...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Weekend roundup: Idaho Falls continues to remove railroad crossings

The city of Idaho Falls is moving forward with its railroad crossing removal project, scheduling a removal after Labor Day weekend. The next crossing that will be removed is on South Capital Avenue, near Idaho Falls Power and Idaho Falls Public Library, according to a Thursday news release. Part of the street will close at 7 a.m. Tuesday for construction and is expected to reopen by Wednesday evening.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

'THING OF NIGHTMARES': Police captain, victim and local funeral home owner reflect on Downard

POCATELLO — The grief of losing a loved one can almost feel insurmountable, but for the families affected by the alleged crimes of Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck, death was only the beginning of a gruesome series of events that many will never forget. The recent filing of 63 misdemeanor charges against Peck and his arrest on Aug. 30 has left many local residents hopeful that justice for his alleged disregard of trust and compassion will finally be served. But for others, the damage...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phs#Lady Indians
eastidahonews.com

What we know about Downard Funeral Home, Lance Peck and what’s next in the case

POCATELLO — Saturday makes one year since police raided Downard Funeral Home and Crematory. The business was shut down and director Lance Peck had his mortician’s license revoked just over one week later. Charges resulting from the investigation were filed this week — 63 misdemeanors, primarily regarding the mortician’s code of conduct.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pocatello man in custody following homicide in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department has one man in custody following an apparent homicide that occurred late on Saturday night, September 3, 2022. This incident appears to be an isolated incident and it does not appear that there is any threat to the general public at this time. At approximately 10:30 p.m. September 3, the Idaho Falls Bonneville County Emergency Communications Center (Dispatch) received a report of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair food winners

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – It’s that time of year again where people all consume 10,000 calories in the name of community involvement with zero guilt. On Thursday, the Eastern Idaho State Fair food vendors got together to bring their best and their newest creations to be judged by the media.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local police searching for missing teenager

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for runaway juvenile Joh Glasby. Joh is 15 years old, has black hair, dark brown eyes, is approximately 5' 9" and 200 pounds. Joh may be in the Idaho Falls area, but may also travel to Wendell or Nampa, Idaho. Anyone who has seen Joh since Aug.18 or is aware of his current whereabouts is asked to contact Idaho Falls police by calling 208-529-1200.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
eastidahonews.com

Crews putting finishing touches on Mountain America Center’s Hero Arena

The following is a business column from Construction Business TV. The Mountain America Center in Snake River Landing is inching closer to its November completion date. Since the pouring of the ice slab in July, crews have installed of the lapendary panels, the carpet in the banquet hall, the flooring of the locker rooms, the framing of the loge boxes and signage on the outside of the building, including Hero Meat Snacks for the arena and the Blue Cross of Idaho Conference Room.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Firefighters respond to three wildfires in Southeast Idaho

Firefighters are battling three wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas. The fires were initially reported around 5 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 15 in Inkom and north of McCammon and along Highway 30 east of McCammon. Several local fire departments have responded to the blazes, all of which were still burning as of Thursday night, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. ...
INKOM, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian struck by car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello

POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a car on Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello on Wednesday evening. The collision occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the area of the Pocatello Creek Road exit and temporarily resulted in state police shutting down the right lane of Interstate 15 southbound for about 30 minutes. The woman was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance after being struck...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

One man killed in shooting, another man in custody

Idaho Falls, Idaho (KIFI) One man was killed in an Saturday night shooting in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police say, the emergency call came in around 10:30 p.m., receiving reports about gunshots on the 1500 block of Claire View Lane. The caller stated that they thought a person may be injured. Jessica Clements, Public Information The post One man killed in shooting, another man in custody appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in Bingham County crash, passenger flown to hospital

BINGHAM COUNTY — A driver died and a passenger was flown to the hospital after a crash on Saturday. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office told EastIdahoNews.com deputies received a call around 4:40 p.m. that a crash happened on Long Valley Road in Bingham County.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man charged with manslaughter in connection to fatal shooting at Chubbuck motel

UPDATE FROM CHUBBUCK POLICE DEPARTMENT: An update to the shooting incident that occurred during the late night hours of 8-30-22 at the Pocatello Extended Stay at 291 W. Burnside in Chubbuck. During our investigation last night we were able to identify a person of interest in this case who was placed into custody early today. This afternoon, Teshombee Qamayne Lang, a 31 year of age male was booked into the Bannock County Detention Facility charged with Manslaughter, Idaho Code 18-4006 as well as Unlawful Possession...
CHUBBUCK, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Man in custody following fatal shooting near Chubbuck motel

CHUBBUCK — Police have a man in custody following a fatal shooting near a Chubbuck motel. The incident began to unfold around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when Chubbuck police received several calls that a man had been shot near the Extended Stay Pocatello motel on West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck. Responding police, firefighters and paramedics found the adult male victim along West Burnside and immediately began administering CPR. ...
CHUBBUCK, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy