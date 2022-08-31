Read full article on original website
Firefighters respond to three wildfires in Southeast Idaho
Firefighters are battling three wildfires that have ignited in the McCammon and Inkom areas. The fires were initially reported around 5 p.m. Thursday along Interstate 15 in Inkom and north of McCammon and along Highway 30 east of McCammon. Several local fire departments have responded to the blazes, all of which were still burning as of Thursday night, the Bannock County Sheriff's Office reported. ...
Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing woman in Box Elder County
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Sept 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Silver Alert issued for a missing woman in Box Elder County has been canceled. No other information was provided. According to a Silver Alert issued early Thursday evening, Dixie Whiting, 78, was last seen about 2 p.m. driving away from her husband on Main Street in Tremonton.
Multiple brush fires on Friday in Southeast Idaho take toll on I-15, shutting down nearly 20-mile stretch of freeway
For the second day in a row, the Interstate 15 corridor in Southeast Idaho saw multiple wildfires on Friday. One of those fires ignited around 5 p.m. along Interstate 15 in the Malad Summit area and resulted in a nearly 20-mile stretch of the freeway from Malad to the Downey area being shut down for over an hour. Three smaller wildfires were reported along Interstate 15 in south Pocatello around...
Local businessman Marc Ensign to run for county executive as write-in candidate
A write-in candidacy for Cache County Executive was filed by Marc Ensign on Wednesday, making him the sole competitor running against incumbent David Zook this November. Ensign, the Cache Valley businessman and Paradise resident who opened Ensign Toyota Honda and bought Jack’s Wood-Fired Oven, said he has been encouraged by several public figures to run for the position.
Fire restrictions lifted in 9 Utah counties amid heat wave
UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Fire Info (UFI) has revoked the stage 1 fire restrictions that were placed upon nine different counties throughout the state just one day before the kick-start of Labor Day weekend. On Thursday, UFI announced that the stage 1 restrictions affecting “all unincorporated private and all state lands within Rich, Cache, Box […]
From the desk of the President
Class of ‘23 Gathers for Annual Senior Sunrise Breakfast. Bear Lake High School’s senior class started the year off with a bang, with a big breakfast at Allinger Park. On Thursday, August 25, at 6:45 a.m., well over half the class arrived at the park ready to start the year off right with some pancakes and sausage, cooked to perfection by Mr. Cameron Crane, Mr. Rick Saunders, Mr. Paul Kuchurek, Mr. Luke Kelsey, and Mr. Jared Hillier.
Utah family pleads for drivers to slow down over holiday weekend
A Cache County family has every reason to urge Utah drivers to slow down on the roads heading into the busy holiday weekend.
Canyon congestion: Safety issues surround heavy gravel-truck traffic from Sardine Canyon mine
Around 200 semi trucks — many of them double loads — exit the Pisgah Stone Products mine near the Sardine Canyon summit each day, slowly entering U.S. Highway 89-91 before eventually matching the speed of vehicles traveling between Cache Valley and the Brigham City. Mike Schugg, the mine’s...
Pedestrian struck by car on Interstate 15 in Pocatello
POCATELLO — An adult female pedestrian was struck by a car on Interstate 15 southbound in Pocatello on Wednesday evening. The collision occurred around 7:10 p.m. in the area of the Pocatello Creek Road exit and temporarily resulted in state police shutting down the right lane of Interstate 15 southbound for about 30 minutes. The woman was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance after being struck...
Two critically injured in shooting in Tremonton parking lot
TREMONTON, Utah — Two people were injured after a Wednesday night shooting, according to Tremonton Mayor Lyle Holmgren. City officials said the shooting happened at the old La-Z-Boy parking lot near 350 West and 1000 North after an incident between three men. Two of the males sustained gunshot wounds...
Logan man convicted of $600,000 worth of securities fraud
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal jury convicted a Logan man of securities fraud after a 3-day trial found him guilty of scamming his victims of $600,000. Thomas Fairbanks, 69, now faces sentencing yet to be scheduled for his fraudulent activities as CEO...
Two men shot during conflict in Tremonton
TREMONTON, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple agencies responded to a shooting incident late Wednesday night in Tremonton. Police say, three males were involved in a conflict which led to the shooting at the LaZBoy parking lot near 350 W and 1000 N. According to police, two males sustained gunshot wounds and are reportedly in critical condition. […]
Sierra store to open in Logan on Sept. 17
The outdoor clothing and merchandise chain Sierra has announced an opening date of Sept. 17 for its Logan retail outlet. Sierra is located in the former Michaels craft store space in the Logan Crossing shopping area at 1400 North and Main Street. Doors will open at 8 a.m. on the first day, but regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.
Local man killed in I-15 wreck in Pocatello identified, family launches fundraiser for funeral expenses
POCATELLO — A local man is dead after his car left Interstate 15, overturned and caught fire early Saturday morning in north Pocatello. The crash occurred around 12:50 a.m. and resulted in Interstate 15 northbound being completely shut down for over three hours, authorities said. Idaho State Police said Dallin Overmeyer, 25, of Pocatello, the car’s lone occupant, died in the crash. ...
Tremonton Garland Police: Suspect arrested after shootings that critically injured 2
TREMONTON, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man was booked into jail after he allegedly shot and critically injured two men in Tremonton during an argument. Tremonton Garland Police and Box Elder County Sheriff officials responded to reports of shots fired and arrived at about 9:43...
Crumbl issues statement on cookie lawsuit
The Utah cookie war continued this week when Crumbl, the now nationwide cookie company founded in Logan, released a public statement about its trade-secrets lawsuit against rival company Dirty Dough. According to an email from Crumbl, the company’s lawyer let them publicly share more details about the lawsuit they filed...
Police: Man in custody following fatal shooting near Chubbuck motel
CHUBBUCK — Police have a man in custody following a fatal shooting near a Chubbuck motel. The incident began to unfold around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when Chubbuck police received several calls that a man had been shot near the Extended Stay Pocatello motel on West Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck. Responding police, firefighters and paramedics found the adult male victim along West Burnside and immediately began administering CPR. ...
Police: Former girls basketball coach arrested on multiple counts of statutory rape in Idaho
SODA SPRINGS — Former Soda Springs High School girls basketball coach Wade L. Schvaneveldt was arrested on Friday on multiple counts of statutory rape, the Soda Springs Police Department reported. The arrest of Schvaneveldt, 52, was "the result of a month’s long joint investigation involving the Soda Springs Police...
Clegg, Clinton LaMoine
Clegg Clinton LaMoine Clegg 81 Millville passed away September 2, 2022. Services are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Home.
Prep cross country: No catching Layton at USU Invite; Green Canyon top valley team
Everyone was literally chasing 6A Layton Saturday morning at the Utah State Invite. The Lancers cruised to team victories in the girls and boys varsity cross country competitions on the Steve & Dona Reeder Cross Country Course on the campus of USU. There were eight high school teams that had runners at the event.
