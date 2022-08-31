Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
Prep football roundup: Pirates extend winning streak to 34
It was the kind of home opener the Pirates were hoping for. Parker Moser ran for a pair of touchdowns and West Side sparkled once again defensively on its way to a 12-0 victory over Layton Christian in a non-district football game Friday night in Dayton.
Herald-Journal
Prep soccer: Preston boys get revenge against Highland
Preston only had to wait nine days for its shot at revenge in a non-district boys soccer match against Highland. The Indians took advantage of the rematch as they earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the 5A Rams on Thursday at home. Preston (2-2) traveled to Pocatello last Tuesday and left with a 2-0 loss to Highland (2-3).
Herald-Journal
Prep volleyball: Mustangs come up short in 5-setter
HYRUM – Progress in the right direction was made Thursday night by the Mustang volleyball team. Now Mountain Crest just needs to make another big step forward and finish a close match. Visiting 5A Woods Cross was able to do just that and pick up its first victory of the 2022 season with a thrilling five-setter, 25-23, 26-28, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12).
Herald-Journal
Prep girls tennis: Grizzlies edge Bobcats at home
The battle for third place in the Region 11 girls tennis standings is turning out to be an intriguing one between Logan, Mountain Crest and Sky View. The first two weeks of region action would certainly suggest the three teams are fairly evenly matched. The first of two showdowns between the Grizzlies and Bobcats was definitely competitive, with the Grizzlies prevailing by a 3-2 scoreline on a hot and breezy Thursday afternoon at the Logan Recreation Center.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Journal
Prep cross country: No catching Layton at USU Invite; Green Canyon top valley team
Everyone was literally chasing 6A Layton Saturday morning at the Utah State Invite. The Lancers cruised to team victories in the girls and boys varsity cross country competitions on the Steve & Dona Reeder Cross Country Course on the campus of USU. There were eight high school teams that had runners at the event.
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
Comments / 0