Darin Duane Kerr 4/9/1959 - 9/1/2022 On September 1st, 2022, Darin Duane Kerr journeyed home to the happy hunting grounds. He passed away peacefully, in the arms of his wife, Myra Kerr, his daughters, Megan O'Brien, Jessie Mahler, and Caitlin Hatch, and under the watch and care of his sons-in-law, Jordan, Dan, and Justin. In true Darin Kerr fashion, he went out with his boots on, only having returned from an African wild game hunting safari 2 days prior. Darin will be buried at the Alta Cemetery close to his late daughter, Lindsey, where his beloved grandchildren will adorn his final resting place with elk droppings, per his request. Darin is looking forward to rising on that great and glorious resurrection day with the sun climbing over the Teton Mountains. Darin's testimony of his Savior, Jesus Christ, continues to be alive and strong. We can only imagine what incredible tasks he is undertaking now on the other side of the veil.

TREMONTON, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO