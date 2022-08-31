ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

KYTV

Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation

STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
STOCKTON, MO
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell

Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
OTTAWA, KS
newstalkkzrg.com

Accident claims life of Pittsburg man

A crash in Crawford County, Kansas, Wednesday night claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Pittsburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on S. 200th Street near the Atkinson Municipal Airport when Caden Anderson’s Chevy Tahoe went off the road, hit a culvert and overturned. Anderson...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: auto fatality in Crawford county and Kansas gives the green light to legal sports betting

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Wanted on warrants in Cherokee County, Kan.

— Sheriff David Groves share two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals wanted and their outstanding warrants. Two men are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyers. You may remain anonymous: 📞call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Man killed in rollover crash in southeast Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday when his vehicle left the road and overturned near Atkinson Municipal Airport in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol says Caden Anderson, of Pittsburg, was driving southbound on south 200th Street shortly before 9 p.m. when his Chevy Tahoe left the road and struck a culvert, causing it to overturn.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: fire damages a Joplin tire store and authorities recover a drowning victim from Stockton Lake

JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin tire store suffers heavy damage after a fire. Authorities investigate the cause of the fire at the Ozarko Tire Center located behind the Pilot Travel Plaza. MODOT temporarily shut down a portion of Highway 43 near I-44 as crews battled the fire. Employees say there were more than a thousand new tires in the warehouse. Click here if you’re interested in reading more about this story.
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Semi crash closes traffic on U.S. Highway 160 near Willard, Mo.

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a semi crash near Willard. Troopers responded around 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 160 between Willard and Ash Grove. The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic for nearly five hours. The crash also damaged a power pole.
WILLARD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Granby man sentenced for shooting at deputies

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – A Granby man involved in a 2021 shooting with law enforcement learns his sentencing this week. A McDonald County Judge sentenced Benjamin Ivey to 15 years for each of three counts of first-degree assault. Court documents do not state whether these sentences will run at the same time, or one after the other.
GRANBY, MO
ksal.com

Pittsburg Man Dead following Single-Vehicle Crash in SE Kansas

A Pittsburg man is dead following Wednesday night’s single-vehicle, rollover crash in southeast Kansas. Troopers say 21-year-old Caden Anderson had been headed south on South 200th Street in Pittsburg, Kansas, shortly before his Chevy Tahoe went off the road around 9 p.m. and hit a culvert, at which point it overturned at a high rate of speed.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Emporia knocks off Pittsburg in overtime

PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Emporia tops Pittsburg 25-22 in overtime in Pittsburg’s season opener Friday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
EMPORIA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Kentucky Fried Chicken aka KFC returns to Joplin, Mo.

JOPLIN, Mo. – According to sources Kentucky Fried Chicken will return to Joplin in the 2600 block of West 7th, just to the west of Murphy’s USA. Joplin had numerous KFC locations in the past, including: 20th and Main, 24th and Rangeline and E. 7th and South Florida. ACTIVE MAP, USE TWO FINGERS TO PAN, OR CLICK TO ENLARGE.  There...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Motorcyclist identified in a deadly crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Investigators say the crash is under investigation. However, they say impairment is not believed to be a factor.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
