KYTV
Police identify pregnant woman killed in crash in Springfield Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a pregnant woman who died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Springfield. Kaylee Fields, 19, of Humansville, Mo., died in the crash. Fields was four months pregnant. The crash happened at 8 p.m., near Grant and Meadowmere, near Parkview High School. Investigators say...
KYTV
Greene County highway engineers believe Kansas Expressway Extension will finish on time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County highway engineers said the Kansas Expressway extension project is moving right along. It is set to finish on time, despite the recent weather. Mark Webb, Greene County Highway Department’s chief engineer, said the roughly $30 million extension is well underway. Webb said many of...
KYTV
A drowning at Stockton Lake is under investigation
STOCKTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at Stockton Lake. John Gray, 60, of Fort Scott, Kansas, was found in Orleans Trail Cove just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The patrol reports it doesn’t know the circumstances surrounding the drowning. The last time anyone talked to Gray was Monday morning.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Garrett Russell
Family is worried about the well-being of Garrett Russell. The 30-year-old was last heard from on Aug. 24, 2022, in Ottawa, Kan. Garrett’s sister said it’s unlike him to go without contacting family. A person told family that they last contacted Garrett, and said he was in Osawatomie – less than 30 miles east of Ottawa.
newstalkkzrg.com
Accident claims life of Pittsburg man
A crash in Crawford County, Kansas, Wednesday night claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Pittsburg. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the accident happened on S. 200th Street near the Atkinson Municipal Airport when Caden Anderson’s Chevy Tahoe went off the road, hit a culvert and overturned. Anderson...
koamnewsnow.com
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ks. – Authorities release information concerning a fatal crash on Lonestar Road in Crawford County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe traveling south on S. 200th left the roadway to the right, hit a culvert, and overturned. The driver, 21-year-old Caden M. Anderson of Pittsburg, died at the scene.
Wanted on warrants in Cherokee County, Kan.
— Sheriff David Groves share two priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals wanted and their outstanding warrants. Two men are wanted on separate and unrelated charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyers. You may remain anonymous: 📞call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
KAKE TV
Winners announced for Pittsburg’s ‘Paint the Town Red’ competition
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg State announced the winners of its ‘Paint the Town Red’ Contest during its home opener Friday night. The contest had many local businesses decorating their storefront with Pitt State colors and decor. The winners are as follows:. Division I – Crawford County Mental...
Motorcycle and vehicle collide on Rangeline amidst busy Joplin traffic
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 5:45 p.m. Friday evening, reports of a motorcycle and vehicle collision in the 3300 block of S Rangeline alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire and Newton County Ambulance responded. On the scene Joplin Police tell us the motorcycle was traveling north on...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fire damages a Joplin tire store and authorities recover a drowning victim from Stockton Lake
JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin tire store suffers heavy damage after a fire. Authorities investigate the cause of the fire at the Ozarko Tire Center located behind the Pilot Travel Plaza. MODOT temporarily shut down a portion of Highway 43 near I-44 as crews battled the fire. Employees say there were more than a thousand new tires in the warehouse. Click here if you’re interested in reading more about this story.
KYTV
Semi crash closes traffic on U.S. Highway 160 near Willard, Mo.
NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a semi crash near Willard. Troopers responded around 7:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 160 between Willard and Ash Grove. The driver lost control of the tractor-trailer. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic for nearly five hours. The crash also damaged a power pole.
Granby man sentenced for shooting at deputies
MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. – A Granby man involved in a 2021 shooting with law enforcement learns his sentencing this week. A McDonald County Judge sentenced Benjamin Ivey to 15 years for each of three counts of first-degree assault. Court documents do not state whether these sentences will run at the same time, or one after the other.
ksal.com
Joplin to close Lone Elm at Soccer Field Road
JOPLIN, Mo. – Joplin announced this week the closure of Lone Elm at Soccer Field Road beginning September 6. City officials say they will close the road so crews can replace a sanitary sewer line. Work is expected to be completed by the end of the week. The sewer...
koamnewsnow.com
Emporia knocks off Pittsburg in overtime
PITTSBURG, Kan. – (WATCH) Emporia tops Pittsburg 25-22 in overtime in Pittsburg’s season opener Friday. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Kentucky Fried Chicken aka KFC returns to Joplin, Mo.
JOPLIN, Mo. – According to sources Kentucky Fried Chicken will return to Joplin in the 2600 block of West 7th, just to the west of Murphy’s USA. Joplin had numerous KFC locations in the past, including: 20th and Main, 24th and Rangeline and E. 7th and South Florida. ACTIVE MAP, USE TWO FINGERS TO PAN, OR CLICK TO ENLARGE. There...
KYTV
Police say more methamphetamine in Springfield than ever, despite fewer meth lab busts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As of August 2022, there have been zero meth lab busts in Springfield. Investigators with Springfield Police Department say there’s more meth in the community than ever. It’s just not homemade. “When I was an officer in special investigations years ago, we seized more...
KYTV
Motorcyclist identified in a deadly crash involving SUV in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a motorcyclist killed in a crash in Springfield on Wednesday. Kyle McMillin, 24, of Springfield, died in the crash. Officers responded to Chestnut and Park around 3:30 p.m. Investigators say the motorcyclist struck an SUV, which was turning onto Park. Investigators say the crash is under investigation. However, they say impairment is not believed to be a factor.
