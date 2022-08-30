ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

World of Horses provides NYS Fair visitors access to all kinds of horses

There’s one exhibit that’s returned to the New York State Fair after a break that had nothing to do with COVID-19. The World of Horses lets fairgoers interact with all types and breeds of equines. Sydney and Montana Marshall are showing miniature horses they raise in Madison County,...
ANIMALS
State Police seeing more drug overdoses at the NYS Fair this year

State Police are seeing the number of drug overdoses at the State Fair on the rise this year. Even before opening day, State Police spokesman Jack Keller said troopers were responding to overdoses on the fairgrounds. "We had about four or five on the grounds, even before the fair started....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Environmental groups turn focus to Greenidge’s water permits

Environmental groups are pushing regulators to deny renewal of water permits for a power plant along Seneca Lake that’s come under scrutiny for its cryptocurrency-mining operation. Greenidge Generation’s permits for water intake and discharge are up for renewal on Sept. 30 and environmental activists concerned about the impacts of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

