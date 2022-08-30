Read full article on original website
Herald Community Newspapers
Teen stabbed last night in Bellmore
A teenager was stabbed in Bellmore late Friday evening, following what police described as a dispute. The 19-year-old was arguing with another man sometime around 10 p.m., on Friday, according to detectives, at the Domino's Pizza at 2150 Bellmore Ave. The argument quickly escalated, according to reports, when a 15-year-old...
Herald Community Newspapers
New Jersey man arrested in Inwood for loaded gun
A car stop by Nassau County police yielded the arrest of a New Jersey man for having a loaded gun in Inwood on Aug. 30. Police said they saw a black 2009 Nissan Maxima traveling east on Burnside Avenue near Wahl Avenue at 9:38 p.m. According to the officers, Joshua C. Figueroa appeared nervous and trying to avert drawing attention to him, but admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license.
Herald Community Newspapers
Laptop allegedly stolen from Inwood company
Nassau police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a laptop computer from ARI Shipping Corporation on Sheridan Boulevard in Inwood on Aug. 30. The man allegedly walked through an open gate at 1:54 p.m., into the company’s office and took the computer valued at roughly $300. He...
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream man injured in Greene County van crash
A Valley Stream man was numbered among more than a dozen members of a New York City church group who were hospitalized after a van crashed and overturned last Wednesday on the state Thruway in Greene County, according to state police. Around 9:30 p.m., Percival Carter, 73, of Jamaica, was...
Herald Community Newspapers
Antisemitic graffiti found in Seaford park
Senator Anna Kaplan has responded to the discovery of swastikas at multiple bathrooms at Cedar Creek Park. Located in Seaford, Cedar Creek Park is just down the road from Wantagh County Park. This incident is not without precedent in the area, unfortunately - twice this year, antisemitic graffiti was discovered at the nearby Forest City Park Pond.
Herald Community Newspapers
Crane removes injured Long Beach worker from Superblock site
A construction worker suffered a broken leg at the Superblock project site in Long Beach Thursday morning. A crane at the site was used to bring the worker down in a basket stretcher. The victim was at the top level of the construction site. The site currently goes up to...
Herald Community Newspapers
Village refurbishes worn-out police booth
A dilapidated police booth in front of the Gibson Long Island Rail Road station, with its chipped wooden door and white-stained, blocked-up windows, has long since seen brighter days. But that all changed earlier this month when the building and its surrounding greenery got a top-to-bottom refurbishment thanks to the efforts of the Village of Valley Stream and Chamber of Commerce through a three thousand five-hundred-dollar fund provided by PSEG Long Island’s revitalization program.
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside remembers those lost to drug overdose
Last year, more than 100,000 people lost their lives to a drug overdose. Since 2020, the estimated overdose deaths increased from 94,000 to just under 108000 — a 15 percent hike, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a desperate bid to curb these numbers and...
Herald Community Newspapers
Revving up the battle against antisemitism in Cedarhurst
For the third time in more than two years, Cedarhurst village was the backdrop in the battle against antisemitism. On Aug. 23, Jewish elected officials, including Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, Assemblyman Ari Brown and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, along with others, decried the volume of antisemitism that has occurred recently, including antisemitic flyers that were found in mailboxes and public places in Cedarhurst, Long Beach, Oceanside and Rockville Centre during the summer months.
Herald Community Newspapers
Supplies for success at Glen Cove High School
Over 1,000 students are primed to start the school year at the Glen Cove City School District with the tools they will need to learn and thrive thanks to the Nassau County Police Benevolent Association, the Glen Cove PBA and Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton who worked together to hand out backpacks and school supplies at the Glen Cove High School on Aug. 29.
Herald Community Newspapers
Coes Neck Classic plays in Best of LI tournament
The region’s top hardwood talent were celebrated by local leaders, Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Kevan M. Abrahams and Suffolk County Legislature Minority Leader Jason Richberg, in the inaugural Best of Long Island basketball tournament. The event hosted by the two took place at the Nassau County Police Department’s David S. Mack Center for Training and Intelligence in Uniondale on Sunday, Aug. 21.
Herald Community Newspapers
Mulcahy's Pub hosts fundraiser for veterans
An inaugural fundraiser to help pair service dogs with veterans recently was held for an evening of fun and food at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh. Veolia Environmental Services launched its inaugural United Veterans Network fundraiser, which had been organized for the last three months, drawing more than 100 people to the popular pub throughout the evening to enjoy music from a DJ, and partake in an open bar, a buffet and raffles.
Herald Community Newspapers
Big project could make Cahill park more walkable to LIRR
Getting around is all about cars and anything with a motor. But Valley Stream village officials have a different plan they say could create public spaces that encourage safe, viable and friendly forms of alternative travel — like walking and biking — to get around. And they got...
Herald Community Newspapers
V.S. sibling duo earn reading challenge award
Sisters Rosa and Zara Paulina of Valley Stream were granted a prize for winning the Town of Hempstead Summer Reading Challenge on Aug. 4. The challenge encourages children to read at least three books this summer, get creative with their reading and enjoy some family reading time. The sibling duo was given a one-time, one-day beach pass to the Town Park at Point Lookout Beach by Hempstead Town Councilwoman Melissa Miller. The girls were accompanied by their parents, Jose and Shadja Pauline; their uncle Kyle; and congratulated by the Waldinger Memorial Children’s Library Director Jaclyn Kunz.
Herald Community Newspapers
Wet Your Whiskers for animals in need at Dox
The Long Beach Humane Society’s Wet Your Whiskers fundraiser is back for 2022 after being on hold throughout the coronavirus pandemic. And it’s ready to help some cats longing for a home. The annual event, taking place Saturday, Sept. 17, at Dox at 10 Broadway in Island Park,...
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport Public Schools prepares for new school year with teacher orientation
The Caroline G. Atkinson Intermediate School was packed with happy and motivated educators for the 2022-2023 new teacher orientation. Mr. Benjamin Roberts, the assistant superintendent for personnel and special projects, welcomed the new instructors and introduced the administration to the new staff at the beginning of the four day orientation.
Herald Community Newspapers
Back to class and to a normal school day in Glen Cove
We don’t want to forget that this impacted students in a variety of ways and it’s not going to go away in a short amount of time.”. The 2022-23 academic year, which begins Sept. 1, will be memorable for what’s missing — social distancing, masking and remote learning. There will also be no state requirements for contact tracing and daily testing.
Herald Community Newspapers
Valley Stream 30 welcomes new teachers and staff
With the new school year only days away, Valley Stream District 30 school officials welcomed its newest teachers and staff during a two-day orientation at the Washington Avenue Kindergarten Center last week. The orientation, headed by Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction, Jennifer Lewner, and Human Resources Administrator, Marcela Moran,...
Herald Community Newspapers
LGBTQ+ students supported at Adelphi University
13.4 percent of LGBTQ+ students who experience frequent verbal harassment don’t plan to attend college after high school. Only 6.7 percent don’t intend to go to college if they experience less frequent or rare verbal harassment. According to the National Gay and Lesbian Task Force, 20 percent of...
