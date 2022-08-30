Sisters Rosa and Zara Paulina of Valley Stream were granted a prize for winning the Town of Hempstead Summer Reading Challenge on Aug. 4. The challenge encourages children to read at least three books this summer, get creative with their reading and enjoy some family reading time. The sibling duo was given a one-time, one-day beach pass to the Town Park at Point Lookout Beach by Hempstead Town Councilwoman Melissa Miller. The girls were accompanied by their parents, Jose and Shadja Pauline; their uncle Kyle; and congratulated by the Waldinger Memorial Children’s Library Director Jaclyn Kunz.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO