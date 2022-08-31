Japan’s southern islands are bracing for a super-typhoon, which has already been deemed this year’s strongest one globally and forced authorities to issue an alert to warn residents to evacuate to safer places before it becomes even more dangerous.On Wednesday, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said that the typhoon was moving at the speed of 198km per hour (kph) and had gusts of 270kph.Typhoon Hinnamnor has been classified as “violent,” and is expected to threaten the islands from Wednesday evening through Friday.The agency says the storm had a central atmospheric pressure of 955 hectopascals.Meanwhile, Japan Meteorological Agency officials have said that...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO