Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Japan issues alert for ‘violent’ typhoon Hinnamnor

Japan’s southern islands are bracing for a super-typhoon, which has already been deemed this year’s strongest one globally and forced authorities to issue an alert to warn residents to evacuate to safer places before it becomes even more dangerous.On Wednesday, Japan’s Meteorological Agency said that the typhoon was moving at the speed of 198km per hour (kph) and had gusts of 270kph.Typhoon Hinnamnor has been classified as “violent,” and is expected to threaten the islands from Wednesday evening through Friday.The agency says the storm had a central atmospheric pressure of 955 hectopascals.Meanwhile, Japan Meteorological Agency officials have said that...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Flooded Pakistan

About a third of Pakistan is underwater. More than 1,150 people have been killed in the floods. Photos show the populace struggling amidst rising floodwaters as well as damaged buildings and homes. More rain is expected in coming weeks. One-third of Pakistan is underwater after the country has experienced an...
ENVIRONMENT
CNET

Pakistan's Historic Deadly Floods Seen in Harrowing Videos on Social Media

There are too many heartbreaking images to count of the widespread flooding in Pakistan that's already taken the lives of over 1,100 people, destroyed crops, caused an estimated $10 billion-plus in damage and impacted over 33 million people. The flooding is being attributed to a historic monsoon season of seemingly...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

US chip makers hit by new China export rule

Shares of major chipmakers Nvidia and AMD have fallen amid concerns of new US restrictions on the sale of artificial intelligence chips to China. Nvidia says the US government requires a new licence, effective immediately, to address the risk of chips being "used in, or diverted to a 'military end use'... in China and Russia".
TECHNOLOGY
The Weather Channel

Millions Left Without Internet Amid Deadly Flooding in Pakistan; Hospital and Rescue Department Helplines Also Affected

Millions of people in Pakistan lost access to the internet after deadly flooding triggered by heavy monsoon rainfall caused extensive damage to a critical network. Services offered by all operators throughout the nation's central and northern regions were unavailable as of Friday, Pakistan's Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said in a statement.
ASIA
NBC News

A third of Pakistan is underwater as deadly floods leave desperate residents facing 'doomsday'

CHARSADDA, Pakistan — A third of the country underwater. More than 1,000 people killed. And an estimated $10 billion of damage done. Pakistan's “monster monsoon” has swept away lives, homes, crops and bridges as weeks of historic rains fuel deadly flash floods. Almost half a million people have been displaced, with vast areas cut off from supplies and power.
ENVIRONMENT
Space.com

Satellite view reveals scope of apocalyptic flooding in Pakistan

Over a third of Pakistan is submerged in flood water after months of relentless rain, satellite observations reveal. Life is not fair for Pakistanis, who are suffering from the most extreme consequences of climate change despite being responsible for only about 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions. Heavy monsoon rains...
ENVIRONMENT
americanmilitarynews.com

Taiwan shoots down drone on China’s coast – is China about to retaliate?

Taiwanese forces shot down what they called an “unidentified civilian aerial camera” drone that flew over a Taiwanese-controlled island right off China’s coast on Thursday. The incident comes as China has begun sending drones to surround and harass Taiwan. Taiwan’s Kinmen Defense Command announced their troops were...
POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

Super Typhoon Brewing in Asia, Hinnamnor Set to Hit the Philippines

Super typhoon Hinnamnor is headed towards the islands off the coast of Japan before turning its attention to the Philippines. A Category 5 super typhoon packs gusts that may reach 320 kilometers per hour. Tropical Storm Hinnamor. Weather forecasters predict that tropical storm Hinnamor, which is presently making its way...
ENVIRONMENT
The Hill

Australia lifts permanent immigration by 35,000 to 195,000

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government announced on Friday it will increase its permanent immigration intake by 35,000 to 195,000 in the current fiscal year as the nation grapples with skills and labor shortages. Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil announced the increase for the year ending June 30,...
IMMIGRATION
investing.com

China has been simulating attacks on U.S. Navy ships, Taiwan says

TAIPEI (Reuters) -China has been simulating attacks on U.S. Navy ships and is aiming to prevent foreign forces from coming to Taiwan's aid in the event of a war, Taiwan's defence ministry said in a strongly worded report raising the alarm on Beijing's military designs. Tensions between Taiwan and China...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

20,000 doomsday cult members gather at Cambodian farmhouse to 'see out the end of the world' after their leader predicts 'biblical' flood that will engulf the planet (but not his property!)

Up to 20,000 Cambodians are taking shelter at a doomsday cult politician's farmhouse while they await an apocalyptic flood that will bring about the end of the world. Khem Veasna, the founder of the League for Democracy Party, claims a 'black hole' has formed in his spine which is sending him messages about an impending flood that will destroy everything apart from his farmland in Siem Reap.
RELIGION

