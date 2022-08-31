ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EW.com

Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate

Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
HollywoodLife

Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos

Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
The Hollywood Reporter

Catherine Deneuve in Venice: It Is “Much Better to Be in Europe Than in America If You Are an Actress and Are Older”

French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve was all smiles as she glided into the press conference room of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday. Deneuve is being honored in Venice this year with the festival’s Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.More from The Hollywood Reporter'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From Ukraine's Volodymyr ZelenskyNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About...
TheDailyBeast

Timothée Chalamet Rocks the Venice Film Festival in Stunning All-Red Ensemble

Movie star Timothée Chalamet rocked the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival Friday at the premiere of his new film Bones and All. To the screams of his fans, Chalamet sauntered down the red carpet in an all-red custom Haider Ackermann backless, halter-style top and a pair of matching, fitted trousers. Chalamet, who loves to dress to the max for red carpet appearances, accessorized the stunning look with pointed black boots, sunglasses, and black rings. Jodie Turner-Smith also stunned in an all-denim gown, with train. Bones and All is set in the ’80s American Midwest, and features two teen...
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Page Six

Madonna matches her 9-year-old twin daughters at 64th birthday bash

Holiday, celebrate! Madonna rang in her 64th birthday in style Tuesday with a lavish (and PDA-filled) party in Italy, and was predictably dressed to the nines. The Material Girl wore a blue-and-white printed Dolce & Gabbana maxi dress ($2,911) with an open back and shoulder ties, accessorizing with matching platform heels ($1,095), a navy straw hat and plenty of diamond jewelry. (Sadly, she appeared to have left her new “birthday grills” at home.) But the birthday girl wasn’t the only one in Dolce; her 9-year-old twin daughters, Estere and Stella, matched their mom in children’s versions ($925) of her tile-printed frock, along with...
Daily Mail

Antonio Banderas, 61, cuts dapper figure alongside girlfriend Nicole Kemple, 40, who is beautiful in blue sequin gown at Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella

Antonio Banderas and girlfriend Nicole Kemple were among the high-profile people to attend the Starlite Porcelanosa gala in Marbella, Spain on Sunday. The acclaimed film star has chaired the annual charitable event along with Sandra Garcia Sanjuan, according to the Andara Villas website. The gala brings together people from across...
Footwear News

Worst Dressed Stars at MTV VMAs 2022, According to Twitter

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards certainly launched a new array of bold red carpet looks this year, live from Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center. Though some went viral for an array of positive reasons — with Taylor Swift’s crystal-trimmed Oscar de la Renta minidress arguably the night’s top fashion moment  — others weren’t as positive, whether due to an outfit’s color, shape or overall effect. Below, we take a look at the worst fashion moments from the VMA’s, according to Twitter. Lizzo Lizzo took a dramatic approach to dressing for the Video Music Awards, arriving in a voluminous black and navy-toned Spring...
Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding

Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
WWD

Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Vision for LolaVie

Her hair, her company, her terms. As Jennifer Aniston marks the first-year anniversary of LolaVie, her d-to-c hair care brand, she remains as committed to the category — and her vision — as ever.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards “The impetus for the brand was that I have a deep investment in hair, for numerous reasons,” said the actress, whose hairstyle as Rachel Green on “Friends” entered the pantheon of iconic styles like the bob and the buzz cut.  “I had really troublesome hair,...
HollywoodLife

Beyonce & Jay-Z Watch Twins Rumi & Sir, 5, Play In Yacht Pool On Family Vacay: Photos

Beyonce and Jay-Z relaxed by the pool on their yacht, as their twins Rumi and Sir had fun in the water, on Monday, August 22. The Renaissance singer, 40, and the rapper, 52, looked like they were having a great time with their kids on vacation. The twins, both 5, also seemed like they were having lots of fun together as they splashed in the water, while mom and dad lounged on the pool deck.
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Share A Steamy Kiss In Swimsuits While In Italy With Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and her heartthrob fiancé Orlando Bloom were seen leaning in for a sweet kiss (or two!) as they continued yachting in Positano, Italy! In intimate pics, which you can SEE HERE via the Daily Mail, the “Roar” singer, 37, and her Lord of the Rings lover, 45, were seen in swimsuits snuggling up to each other for kisses — both in the water and out! Katy rocked a white floral sleeveless one-piece bathing suit with yellow side bows and pulled her hair into a messy bun for the late summer family day. Orlando rocked sporty white swim trunks, and in some photos, he pulled on a white long sleeved rash guard for protection from the sun.
Daily Mail

Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games

She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
WWD

Kim Kardashian Stars in Balenciaga’s Fall Campaign

Kim Kardashian, who wore a packing-tape catsuit to Balenciaga’s fall 2022 fashion show in Paris, slipped into the finale look for the brand’s advertising campaign. She gives a backward glance in the clingy blue fishtail gown with built-in gloves as lightning forks flash above a bleak, icy landscape.More from WWDKim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StyleFront Row at Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022Balenciaga Couture Fall 2022 Berlin-based photographer Daniel Roché depicts Kardashian and the other campaign faces — Alexa Demie, Big Matthew, Khadim Sock, and Kim Yeon-koung — against a variety of backdrops, from balmy beaches to snowy forests. Balenciaga...
