Three inmates sentenced in St. Clair County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections during week ending Sept. 10
Alton tennis player Lillian Schuler won 24 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls' 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by the week ending July 29.
Alton, Wood River part of new FBI task force
ALTON - Police in Alton aand Wood River are p[art of aa new FBI Springfield Field Office's Southern Illinois Transnational Organized Crime West. (TOC-W) "Tackling crime in our communities requires every resource, every bit of knowledge and experience, and every relationship," said
Patrols bring 86 citations
JERSEYVILLE - Enforcement campaigns in Jersey and Macoupin counties during August resulted in 86 citations and 22 warnings, according to Illinois State Police. District 18 Commander Mark Gillock said extra patrol coverage by troopers focused on seat belt use in Jersey County and alcohol
New doctor in Edwardsville for HSHS Medical Group
HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome Bavithira Deva, MD, to our medical team in Edwardsville. She has joined HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care - Edwardsville, located at 1188 S. State Route 157, Suite 100, in Edwardsville. She is now scheduling family medicine patients. As a primary
Women's Soccer Falls For First Time In 2022 At Home Against Trevecca Nazarene
The University of Illinois Springfield women's soccer team fell for the first time in 2022 on Thursday night at Kiwanis Stadium. The Prairie Stars dropped a 3-2 decision to the visiting Trevecca Nazarene Trojans.
