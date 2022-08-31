Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Finlaw Files Appeal on Murder Conviction Case
A man convicted of Murder in Morgan County Court earlier this year has filed an appeal in the case. 22-year-old Dustin A. Finlaw was back in Morgan County Court this morning for a hearing on a pair of motions filed in his case. Finlaw was found guilty for the 2018 murder of 42-year-old Robert Utter in Meredosia back in January of this year.
wlds.com
Harris Sentenced to Two Life Terms in Cass Double Murder
A Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison in Cass County court this afternoon. 72-year-old Robert D. Harris was in court today for sentencing after a Cass County jury found him guilty in May of murdering 68-year-old Kathleen Wzientek and 64-year-old Brenda Crum. Harris entered Wzientek’s home early in...
wmay.com
Juvenile Wounded In Springfield Shooting
Springfield police are investigating a shooting that wounded a juvenile Friday night. Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert near Pope and Spruce around 9:30pm Friday, and found the victim. Newschannel 20 reports the juvenile’s injuries were not life-threatening. There was no other immediate information available about the incident or...
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
wlds.com
Kampsville Man Heading To Prison Over DUI Arrest From Last Fall
A Kampsville man is heading to prison for drug charges from last Fall. 48 year old Jason W. Harkey of Kampsville pled guilty on Tuesday to charges of driving under the influence of drugs, obstruction of justice by attempting to destroy evidence, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The charges stem...
Illinois State Police respond to car on fire
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The Illinois State Police and fire units are putting out a vehicle on fire on Interstate 55, said officials. It happened at the northbound milepost marker 105.5 in Sangamon County. One lane is open. State Police are asking drivers to slow down, use caution, and take another route if possible. An […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Theft From Taylorville Band Boosters Result In Friday Arrest
A woman has been arrested for theft from the Taylorville Band Boosters. 46 year old Bobbi J. Ward of Taylorville was arrested Friday afternoon after the Taylorville Community School District contacted Taylorville Police Department concerning possible theft of money from the Band Boosters Account. TPD did find evidence of theft. Ward was the treasurer of the Band Boosters and is not an employee of the school district.
foxillinois.com
Man arrested for possession of 117 grams of meth
RAYMOND, Ill. (WICS) — A Raymond man has been arrested for Methamphetamine Trafficking, Controlled Substance Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver a Controlled Substance, and the two outstanding warrants. On Thursday morning, Montgomery County Deputies responded to investigate a traffic violation. During the...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn files another motion to represent himself; hearing set for Sept. 7
QUINCY — A Springfield man, charged with four Class X felonies in connection with a Nov. 9, 2021 sexual assault, is asking to represent himself — again. Bradley S. Yohn, 35, filed a motion Wednesday, Aug. 24, to represent himself in his case. A status hearing was held Wednesday in Adams County Circuit Court, and Judge Roger Thomson set a hearing for Yohn’s motion for Sept. 7.
wlds.com
Defense Says They Were Missing Thumb Drive of Evidence in Wilson Murder Case
The defense attorney for a man facing first-degree murder charges in Morgan County Court for a 2021 shooting is asked where evidence had gone in his client’s case on Friday. 37 year old Joshua E. Wilson was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in February 2021 in the shooting death of 26 year old Malcom V. Fitts of Chicago. Fitts, who is originally from Jacksonville, died from a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hoagland Boulevard on the morning of February 28, 2021 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.
kttn.com
Illinois man crashes into ravine north of Brookfield; arrested on allegation of DWI
An Illinois man sustained minor injuries as the result of a sports utility vehicle overturning into a ravine north of Brookfield on September 3rd at 12:01 am. He was later arrested. An ambulance transported 58-year-old Robert Grieme of Taylorville, Illinois to Pershing Memorial Hospital of Brookfield, and later to a...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman indicted for battery against police officer and pregnant woman
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for battery against a police officer and a pregnant woman Tuesday. According to Peoria County records, on Aug. 7, 21-year-old Chrischauna K. Smith struck and injured a pregnant woman. On Aug. 16 Smith also kicked a police officer while resisting arrest.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Raymond Man Arrested For Meth/Heroin Trafficking After Traffic Stop
A Raymond man has been arrested following a traffic violation complaint. Montgomery Police say they were called to Raymond to investigate the complaint when they located the suspect vehicle in the village of Raymond and made contact with him. Police say 40 year old Daniel J. Vickery of Raymond had a suspended driver’s license and outstanding warrants for his arrest. Deputies than took Vickery into custody on the outstanding Montgomery County warrant; which had been issued for failure to appear on a possession of meth charge. He also had an outstanding Sangamon County for failure to appear; driving on a suspended license.
wlds.com
Gilliam Sentenced in Cass County for 2020 Ashland Burglaries
A Springfield man’s two-year long saga in 2 county court systems came to a close on Monday. 27 year old James M. Gilliam pled guilty to 1 count of burglary in Cass County Court on Monday stemming from a string of burglaries and thefts in the Ashland area in October 2020. Gilliam and an accomplice, 20 year old Damon W. Lomprez, were indicted with a 9 count criminal information. Lomprez was sentenced to 36 months of alternative probation in January 2021 for his role.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Sheriff asking for help to identify burglar
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person who broke into and stole from Shelton’s Bar early Thursday morning. Security video from Shelton’s Bar shows a person walking through the kitchen. According to police reports, this...
wmay.com
Springfield Looks To Take Over Control Of Part Of MacArthur Boulevard — After Improvements
Springfield is seeking to take over control of a portion of MacArthur Boulevard from the state… but only after the state spends millions to upgrade the road. A newly-introduced ordinance calls for the city to deliver a letter of intent to the Illinois Department of Transportation, signaling the city’s desire to accept “future jurisdiction” for MacArthur from Junction Circle north to South Grand Avenue. The city already has some cost-sharing responsibility for that stretch of road.
wlds.com
Springfield Man Who Made Purchases With Fake Credit, Gift Cards in Area Sentenced to Federal Prison
A well-known Springfield man is headed to federal prison for making, using, and possessing fake credit cards. 31 year old Calvin Christian III of Springfield was sentenced on Thursday to 2 years in federal prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for six counts of either possessing or using counterfeit access devices or related offenses.
New bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to […]
spotonillinois.com
Greene officers being honored for life-saving efforts
Seven law enforcement officers from Greene County will be honored by Two Rivers Crime Stoppers this month for their efforts in saving the life of a man who was threatening to kill himself in July. The officers will be honored at the monthly meeting of the Crime Stoppers board at 7 p.m....
Springfield man sentenced for counterfeiting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Springfield man was sentenced for credit card fraud. 31-year-old Calvin Christian III was sentenced Thursday for two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. Christian received hardware to recode cards with magnetic strips. He then bought stolen credit card information over the internet to make fraudulent credit cards. Federal […]
