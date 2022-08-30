Read full article on original website
Related
Radio Ink
Alaska Broadcasters Honors
The Alaska Broadcasters Association is adding four broadcasters to ABA Hall of Fame. The four will be honored during the ABA Goldie Awards virtual event in November. Bob Lester, Morning Host at KWHL, has been in radio for more than 30 years. He is also ‘Kid Fox’ for a the local Fox television station. He also helps raise funds for a number of non-profits.
Radio Ink
New iHeart Midsouth Area President
Ronnie Bloodworth has been promoted to Area President of the iHeartMedia Midsouth Area. He will add oversight to his portfolio of stations and be responsible for all operations across the Birmingham, Gadsden, Huntsville, Montgomery, and Tuscaloosa markets. “This is a very exciting announcement to bring these markets together; the alignment...
Radio Ink
Battleground Talkers Tour
With upcoming midterm elections looming, Salem Media Group has put together live voter events in five battleground states. Salem’s slate of conservative talkers will be part of ‘Battleground Talkers Tour’ events in Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Arizona. “I do not think we have ever seen the...
Radio Ink
Townsquare Launches News Network
Townsquare Media has launched the Washington State News Network. Short form news reports will broadcast on select Townsquare Washington radio stations, as well as third party affiliates throughout Washington State. “We are thrilled to bring quality local, regional and statewide news to the many communities in Washington State that are...
Comments / 0