Atlanta, GA

WRDW-TV

What is a Level 1 trauma center?

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia will soon have only four Level 1 trauma centers following Wellstar’s August 31 announcement it is closing Atlanta Medical Center. According to the American Trauma Society, trauma centers are evaluated and verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), but does not provide designations. Those are left to each state. But the ACS does verify the facility has the resources available for trauma patients, and evaluates a facility’s preparedness, resources, policies, and quality improvement process.
CBS 46

Patients angry over Atlanta Medical Center closing

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health care isn’t cheap in the United States. And for many who couldn’t afford it, Atlanta Medical Center, which was part of the non-profit group Wellstar Health System, was able to help. But now with AMC shutting its doors, many patients feel they’ve been...
CBS 46

Atlanta faced with having only one level one trauma center after AMC closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No one wants to find themselves needing a level one trauma center but when you do, you want it to be nearby. Atlanta’s population is approximately 5 million and after Nov. 1, we will have only one trauma center in the metro Atlanta area after Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta closes.
Atlanta Daily World

100 Black Men of Atlanta’s Golf Classic Raises $240,000 For Education, Mentorship

100 Black Men of Atlanta raised $240,000 at their 24th annual 100 Golf Classic, held Tuesday, August 23 at the River Club. The highly anticipated event was led by Tournament Chair Michael K. Anderson of Georgia Power Foundation, Inc. and Event Co-Chairs Morris Little, Esq. of Taylor English Duma LLP and Wayne Copper of Allstate – Copper Insurance Agency.
CBS 46

Taking Care of Your Home’s Crawlspace

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - AquaGuard Foundation Solutions Owner Tom DiGregorio shares how homeowners can have peace of mind when it comes to maintaining their home. For more information visit: www.aquaguard.net/. Sponsored By: AquaGuard Foundation Solutions.
WRDW-TV

Atlanta hospital closure could make AUMC even more critical

AUGUSTA, Ga. - In two months, Augusta will have one of only four Level 1 trauma centers in the state. Wellstar-owned Atlanta Medical Center announced Wednesday it will shut down on Nov. 1 after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. “For several years, Wellstar has...
CBS 46

Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
CBS 46

Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People across metro Atlanta are still extremely concerned after the announcement that one of only two level one trauma hospitals in Atlanta is about to shut its doors. Now, the impending shutdown of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is taking center stage in the race for governor.
birminghamtimes.com

How Much More Affordable is Birmingham vs Atlanta?

To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings by Rent Cafe, the average apartment size is nearly identical in Birmingham...
11Alive

Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
Atlanta News

Fall 2022 Atlanta Fair, Sept. 30 - Nov. 6

The Atlanta Fair is cruising into town once again from Sept. 30 - Nov. 6 across from the Georgia State Stadium. This year’s Atlanta Fair will feature returning Midway attraction favorites like Alien Abduction, Drop Tower, Nemesis, The Expedition and many more! This fall, guests can also enjoy traditional carnival fare provided by new 2022 vendors, Sharon’s Diner and Angel’s Lemonade. Tickets go on sale at the gate beginning Sept. 30 at 5pm. Additionally, fair entrance fees, hours of operation and other information can be found at the Atlanta Fair website.
CBS 46

Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
