SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Is Walden University withholding diplomas from black students? One former doctoral candidate says "Give me my degree"Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
WRDW-TV
What is a Level 1 trauma center?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia will soon have only four Level 1 trauma centers following Wellstar’s August 31 announcement it is closing Atlanta Medical Center. According to the American Trauma Society, trauma centers are evaluated and verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), but does not provide designations. Those are left to each state. But the ACS does verify the facility has the resources available for trauma patients, and evaluates a facility’s preparedness, resources, policies, and quality improvement process.
WMAZ
'It's terminal' | Georgia twins with autism now fighting rare genetic disorder after being infected by COVID
ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta family said they're struggling to treat a rare genetic disorder their twin boys have been diagnosed with. Hunter and Grayson may look the same, but their mother, Jennifer Fausett, said the 6-year-olds are nothing alike. "For identical twins, you couldn't have two more opposite...
Atlanta hospital closing leaves employees ‘devastated’, concerned for patients, nurse says
ATLANTA — An insider told us these are dark days at Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center. A nurse at AMC spoke only to Channel 2 about the impact this will have on patients, the community and hospital staff. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. She asked...
CBS 46
Patients angry over Atlanta Medical Center closing
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health care isn’t cheap in the United States. And for many who couldn’t afford it, Atlanta Medical Center, which was part of the non-profit group Wellstar Health System, was able to help. But now with AMC shutting its doors, many patients feel they’ve been...
Contaminated water poses health issue for dogs, doctors say
ATLANTA — Lakes and rivers are tempting for dogs on these hot summer days, but as we head into late summer, you may want to think twice about letting your dog enter certain bodies of water. On Wednesday, Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon learned why you should...
CBS 46
Atlanta faced with having only one level one trauma center after AMC closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No one wants to find themselves needing a level one trauma center but when you do, you want it to be nearby. Atlanta’s population is approximately 5 million and after Nov. 1, we will have only one trauma center in the metro Atlanta area after Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta closes.
Atlanta Daily World
100 Black Men of Atlanta’s Golf Classic Raises $240,000 For Education, Mentorship
100 Black Men of Atlanta raised $240,000 at their 24th annual 100 Golf Classic, held Tuesday, August 23 at the River Club. The highly anticipated event was led by Tournament Chair Michael K. Anderson of Georgia Power Foundation, Inc. and Event Co-Chairs Morris Little, Esq. of Taylor English Duma LLP and Wayne Copper of Allstate – Copper Insurance Agency.
Former workers of Georgia Baptist Hospital saddened by closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Alfreda Hightower says her Aunt Hattie’s shift was from 6 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon. “That was back in the early 70s. She worked at Georgia Baptist,” Alfreda said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Baptist Hospital...
CBS 46
Taking Care of Your Home’s Crawlspace
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - AquaGuard Foundation Solutions Owner Tom DiGregorio shares how homeowners can have peace of mind when it comes to maintaining their home. For more information visit: www.aquaguard.net/. Sponsored By: AquaGuard Foundation Solutions.
Where will Atlanta Medical Center patients, employees go?
ATLANTA — The announcement that WellStar plans to shut down Atlanta Medical Center is having an impact on other area hospitals that are already pushed to the brink. Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston talked with Grady about the impact on them and what we know about what will happen to AMC’s staff.
WRDW-TV
Atlanta hospital closure could make AUMC even more critical
AUGUSTA, Ga. - In two months, Augusta will have one of only four Level 1 trauma centers in the state. Wellstar-owned Atlanta Medical Center announced Wednesday it will shut down on Nov. 1 after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. “For several years, Wellstar has...
Pharmacies to start vaccinating metro Atlanta with newly-approved COVID-19 boosters in days
ATLANTA — Pharmacies across metro Atlanta will be administering the newly approved COVID-19 booster shots within a matter of days. The updated vaccines are designed to provide better protection against the most widely circulating COVID-19 omicron variants. “This reformulated vaccine really targets those new variants, BA-4 and BA-5,” said...
CBS 46
Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
Woman says Clayton home is ‘unlivable’ after mold found in daughter’s bloodstream
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — What do you do when your home is unlivable and your landlord won’t fix it? That’s one of the calls we get most frequently both at Channel 2 Action News and to the Clark Howard Consumer Action Center. That’s where Tameika Sanders called...
CBS 46
Abrams blames Kemp for impending hospital closure in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - People across metro Atlanta are still extremely concerned after the announcement that one of only two level one trauma hospitals in Atlanta is about to shut its doors. Now, the impending shutdown of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is taking center stage in the race for governor.
birminghamtimes.com
How Much More Affordable is Birmingham vs Atlanta?
To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings by Rent Cafe, the average apartment size is nearly identical in Birmingham...
Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
Fall 2022 Atlanta Fair, Sept. 30 - Nov. 6
The Atlanta Fair is cruising into town once again from Sept. 30 - Nov. 6 across from the Georgia State Stadium. This year’s Atlanta Fair will feature returning Midway attraction favorites like Alien Abduction, Drop Tower, Nemesis, The Expedition and many more! This fall, guests can also enjoy traditional carnival fare provided by new 2022 vendors, Sharon’s Diner and Angel’s Lemonade. Tickets go on sale at the gate beginning Sept. 30 at 5pm. Additionally, fair entrance fees, hours of operation and other information can be found at the Atlanta Fair website.
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Vehicular Crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicular crash in Fulton County, Georgia, that resulted in the death of two people and injured one other. The crash occurred on the Old National Highway, before 6 p.m, on Tuesday.
CBS 46
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
