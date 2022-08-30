ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia will soon have only four Level 1 trauma centers following Wellstar’s August 31 announcement it is closing Atlanta Medical Center. According to the American Trauma Society, trauma centers are evaluated and verified by the American College of Surgeons (ACS), but does not provide designations. Those are left to each state. But the ACS does verify the facility has the resources available for trauma patients, and evaluates a facility’s preparedness, resources, policies, and quality improvement process.

