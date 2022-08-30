ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Centre, MN

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Round Lake Accident Send Woman to Hospital

CUSHING TWP -- A boating accident on Round Lake has sent a Baxter woman to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall at about 6:59 Wednesday afternoon. Officials say 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter was driving...
BAXTER, MN
