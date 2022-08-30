Read full article on original website
Round Lake Accident Send Woman to Hospital
CUSHING TWP -- A boating accident on Round Lake has sent a Baxter woman to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall at about 6:59 Wednesday afternoon. Officials say 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter was driving...
Wallet and Scooter Stolen; Shed Set on Fire in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on the 4300 block of Thru Street where an unknown suspect forced entry into a locked garage and a basement bedroom window. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She says this suspect took change and a wallet. St....
The Story Behind the Settlement of St. Wendel
Every small town has a story and this is the story of St. Wendel. St. Wendel is an unincorporated town located north of St. Joseph, Avon and Holdingford in St. Wendel township in Stearns County. The community is located along Stearns County Road 4 and 130th Avenue. Longtime St. Wendel...
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Recording Young Girl
BUFFALO -- A Monticello man was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a young girl in her home. A Wright County judge has sentenced 27-year-old Matthew Winter to three years and three months in prison. Winter pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with privacy against a minor in July.
Bridge Repairs to Prompt Detour in Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS -- Traffic in Little Falls will be detoured around a railroad bridge on the west side of town for a few days this week. The bridge is on Highway 27 west of the Mississippi River. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will be making repairs to the...
Sartell Has a Vision for Former Paper Mill Site
The city of Sartell is in the process of purchasing the former Paper Mill site in Sartell from developer AIM. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum explained that he and the city have a plan for what that property could look like. He says he expects some sort of park land on the property in addition to selling the majority of the land to a private developer. Fizthum explains the interest in the site has ranged from industrial use, cold storage, multi-family residential, single family homes and retail on the bottom with residential on the top.
MN Sheriff’s Scholarship Open
BENTON COUNTY -- The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association is accepting applications for one of up to 20 $2,000 scholarships through the annual Law Enforcement Scholarship Program. To qualify, a student must be one of the following:. In the mandated POST Skills Program. In the second year of a two-year law...
$100,000 Lottery Winner in Clearwater
CLEARWATER -- Somebody turned $50 into $100,000 in Clearwater. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winning ticket sold playing the scratch-off game CASH at the Kwik Trip on Monday. That's the top prize in that game. LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state. Just saying...
New Principal at Foley High Ready for First Day
FOLEY -- As Foley Public Schools gets ready for the first day of classes, there’s a new face in the principal’s office. Joel Foss started as principal at Foley High School on July 1st and is looking forward to the start of school. Previously the Assistant Principal at Milaca, Foss says the small-town feel of Foley High School is one of its strengths.
Initiative Foundation Seeking Disaster Relief Donations
LITTLE FALLS -- As the deadline approaches to apply for disaster assistance loans for two Todd County storms earlier this summer, the Initiative Foundation is asking for support. The Initiative Foundation will match donations totaling $10,000. Straight-line winds with speeds of 85 miles-per-hour tore through Clarissa on May 12th damaging...
