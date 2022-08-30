ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

High School Football Preview: ROCORI Spartans

The ROCORI Spartans return many key players and are excited for the 2022 season after posting a 5-4 record in 2021. The season already began last week for the Spartans with a 31-10 win over Becker on week zero. James Herberg is the head coach of the Spartans. He says they've put together a new offense from last year and morphed their defense into a different type of defense. Herberg was very pleased with how the team played against Becker but acknowledged some mistakes on special teams.
11th Annual Caramel Apple Ride in Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- A fun ride with a sweet treat is coming up next weekend. The 11th annual Caramel Apple ride is Saturday, September 10th. Lake Wobegon Trail Association spokesman Cliff Borgerding says the ride will start in Sauk Centre at the fairgrounds, which is right next to the trail. From there you can choose to go to Melrose, West Union, or Osakis.
SAUK CENTRE, MN
Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Round Lake Accident Send Woman to Hospital

CUSHING TWP -- A boating accident on Round Lake has sent a Baxter woman to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall at about 6:59 Wednesday afternoon. Officials say 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter was driving...
Farm accident kills Sauk Centre Man

MELROSE TWP -- A farming accident has claimed the life of a Sauk Centre man. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency at the intersection of County Road 17 and 360th Avenue in Melrose Township, about three miles North of Melrose Monday afternoon. Seventy-six-year-old Michael Zirbes...
$100,000 Lottery Winner in Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- Somebody turned $50 into $100,000 in Clearwater. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winning ticket sold playing the scratch-off game CASH at the Kwik Trip on Monday. That's the top prize in that game. LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state. Just saying...
MN Sheriff’s Scholarship Open

BENTON COUNTY -- The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association is accepting applications for one of up to 20 $2,000 scholarships through the annual Law Enforcement Scholarship Program. To qualify, a student must be one of the following:. In the mandated POST Skills Program. In the second year of a two-year law...
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin

SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota.  The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing.  Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.    Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at  218-742-9825. 
The Bird Flu Has Returned to Minnesota

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A predicted resurgence of the bird flu in Minnesota may be underway. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health today reported that testing has confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County. The testing was ordered after the owner of the flock reported an increase in deaths among the birds. State officials say the flock was immediately quarantined and has since been "depopulated" in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.
Motorcyclist dead after crash with vehicle in Blaine

BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle Tuesday night in Blaine. Blaine police say a man was riding on the 1700 block of 119th Avenue Northeast around 8:30 when the bike made contact with a vehicle. Police say the motorcyclist died from his injuries.
Car Crashes Into Power Pole Causing Outage

SAUK CENTRE -- An early morning crash caused a power outage in western Stearns County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Monday on County Road 185 about 2 1/2 miles east of Sauk Centre. Thirty-seven-year-old Teresa Focier of Sauk Center was heading west when a...
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

