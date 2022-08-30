Read full article on original website
High School Football Preview: ROCORI Spartans
The ROCORI Spartans return many key players and are excited for the 2022 season after posting a 5-4 record in 2021. The season already began last week for the Spartans with a 31-10 win over Becker on week zero. James Herberg is the head coach of the Spartans. He says they've put together a new offense from last year and morphed their defense into a different type of defense. Herberg was very pleased with how the team played against Becker but acknowledged some mistakes on special teams.
11th Annual Caramel Apple Ride in Sauk Centre
SAUK CENTRE -- A fun ride with a sweet treat is coming up next weekend. The 11th annual Caramel Apple ride is Saturday, September 10th. Lake Wobegon Trail Association spokesman Cliff Borgerding says the ride will start in Sauk Centre at the fairgrounds, which is right next to the trail. From there you can choose to go to Melrose, West Union, or Osakis.
Gallery: P.J. Fleck's vacation home on Lake Minnetonka hits the market for $2.5M
3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound, Minn. Courtesy of Spacecrafting. A vacation home belonging to University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is on the market on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Heather Hansen with Coldwell Banker has the listing at 3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound. The Flecks have listed the...
Total Wine's 9th Twin Cities location has grand opening Thursday
Total Wine & More opening its 9th Twin Cities store on Thursday – its first in the metro in almost five years. The liquor superstore chain is holding a grand opening Thursday for its new store at Riverdale Commons in Coon Rapids. It's offering coupons that are valid until...
The Story Behind the Settlement of St. Wendel
Every small town has a story and this is the story of St. Wendel. St. Wendel is an unincorporated town located north of St. Joseph, Avon and Holdingford in St. Wendel township in Stearns County. The community is located along Stearns County Road 4 and 130th Avenue. Longtime St. Wendel...
Feel The ‘Magic of the Ice Palace’ This Winter At This Central Minnesota Winery!
Yes, it is ONLY Labor Day weekend, but that isn't stopping me from thinking about winter and starting to plan out some trips that we will want to take. One of the trips we are planning on taking this year will be to Delano to see this Ice Palace that is being planned at Fountain Hill Winery.
Man missing after leaving northern Minnesota cabin, failing to arrive home
A public appeal has been issued to find a 72-year-old man who has gone missing in northern Minnesota. James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, was last seen at his cabin on Sturgeon Road in Side Lake, north of Hibbing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Family members said he'd planned to leave...
Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Round Lake Accident Send Woman to Hospital
CUSHING TWP -- A boating accident on Round Lake has sent a Baxter woman to the hospital. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Round Lake, about four miles northeast of Randall at about 6:59 Wednesday afternoon. Officials say 56-year-old Harold Parduhn of Baxter was driving...
Farm accident kills Sauk Centre Man
MELROSE TWP -- A farming accident has claimed the life of a Sauk Centre man. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical emergency at the intersection of County Road 17 and 360th Avenue in Melrose Township, about three miles North of Melrose Monday afternoon. Seventy-six-year-old Michael Zirbes...
$100,000 Lottery Winner in Clearwater
CLEARWATER -- Somebody turned $50 into $100,000 in Clearwater. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winning ticket sold playing the scratch-off game CASH at the Kwik Trip on Monday. That's the top prize in that game. LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state. Just saying...
MN Sheriff’s Scholarship Open
BENTON COUNTY -- The Minnesota Sheriff’s Association is accepting applications for one of up to 20 $2,000 scholarships through the annual Law Enforcement Scholarship Program. To qualify, a student must be one of the following:. In the mandated POST Skills Program. In the second year of a two-year law...
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Recording Young Girl
BUFFALO -- A Monticello man was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a young girl in her home. A Wright County judge has sentenced 27-year-old Matthew Winter to three years and three months in prison. Winter pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with privacy against a minor in July.
Twin Cities family reeling after crash kills young father, two kids
ST PAUL, Minn — A Twin Cities family is reeling after a tragic car crash in Ham Lake Sunday afternoon killed a young father and two of his children, leaving relatives to face thousands of dollars in funeral expenses and medical bills. According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office,...
The Bird Flu Has Returned to Minnesota
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A predicted resurgence of the bird flu in Minnesota may be underway. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health today reported that testing has confirmed the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a commercial turkey flock in Meeker County. The testing was ordered after the owner of the flock reported an increase in deaths among the birds. State officials say the flock was immediately quarantined and has since been "depopulated" in an effort to halt the spread of the virus.
This Weekend Is The Last Huge 3 Day Flea Market Of The Season
For some reason, I've always been a big fan of flea markets, . I think it's that it's all not just run of the mill stuff you find in most stores and a lot of the stuff, you just know, probably has some stories behind it. It happens early every...
Motorcyclist dead after crash with vehicle in Blaine
BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle Tuesday night in Blaine. Blaine police say a man was riding on the 1700 block of 119th Avenue Northeast around 8:30 when the bike made contact with a vehicle. Police say the motorcyclist died from his injuries.
Bridge Repairs to Prompt Detour in Little Falls
LITTLE FALLS -- Traffic in Little Falls will be detoured around a railroad bridge on the west side of town for a few days this week. The bridge is on Highway 27 west of the Mississippi River. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will be making repairs to the...
Car Crashes Into Power Pole Causing Outage
SAUK CENTRE -- An early morning crash caused a power outage in western Stearns County. The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 12:15 a.m. Monday on County Road 185 about 2 1/2 miles east of Sauk Centre. Thirty-seven-year-old Teresa Focier of Sauk Center was heading west when a...
