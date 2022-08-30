ELON, N.C. — The Elon University men's and women's tennis teams announced their 2022 fall schedules Wednesday. For the second time in as many years, the men's team will open its fall slate at the Duke Bonk Invitational, set for Sept. 16-18 in Cary, N.C. It will then host the Elon Invitational from Sept. 23-25 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. After a weekend off, the Phoenix will kick off October at the UNCG Invitational, slated for Oct. 8-9 in Greensboro, N.C., before returning to Cary for the ITA Regionals from Oct. 21-24. It will then wrap up its fall with the Virginia Tech Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 28-30 in Blacksburg, Va.

