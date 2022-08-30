Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
elonphoenix.com
Volleyball Drops Pair Of Matches At NC State Tournament
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Elon volleyball team bounced back from a straight-set loss against Colgate on Friday morning to post a strong effort against Tennessee in the afternoon, but the Phoenix ultimately came up short, falling 3-1 to conclude its first day at the NC State Tournament. With both...
elonphoenix.com
Elon Men’s Soccer Hosts Northeastern in CAA and Home Opener
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's soccer team hosts Northeastern in its Colonial Athletic Association and home opener on Saturday, Sept. 3, on the Phoenix's home pitch at Rudd Field. Kickoff for the match is slated for 7 p.m. HOW TO FOLLOW. • Saturday's match will be broadcasted...
elonphoenix.com
Elon Opener Kicks Off 2022 Campaign for Phoenix Cross Country
ELON, N.C. – The 2022 season begins this Friday night, Sept. 2, for the Elon men's and women's cross country programs as the Phoenix hosts its annual home meet, the Elon Opener, at the Elon Cross Country Course near the campus' recreational fields. The races begin with the women's...
elonphoenix.com
Late Goal Rallies No. 17 NC State Past Elon
Elon, N.C. – An upset-minded Elon women's soccer team opened the scoring, but No. 17 NC State broke a tie with a goal in the 78th minute to defeat the Phoenix 2-1 Thursday night at a raucous Rudd Field. NC State improved to 4-0-1 with the win as Elon fell to 1-2-1. HOW IT HAPPENED.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
elonphoenix.com
Volleyball Heads To Raleigh For NC State Tournament
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University volleyball team returns to action this weekend as the Phoenix competes in the NC State Tournament Friday and Saturday in Raleigh. The maroon and gold begin the event Friday with an 11 a.m. match against Colgate before facing Tennessee at 4 p.m. Elon returns on Saturday to face the tournament host at 2 p.m. NC State is hosting the tournament at Reynolds Coliseum.
elonphoenix.com
Women’s Cross Country Takes Team Title at Elon Opener
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University cross country programs opened the 2022 campaign at its annual home meet, the Elon Opener, on Friday night, Sept. 2. The Phoenix women captured the team title while the maroon and gold men came in as the runner-up. The Elon women scored 25 total points at the meet, beating out runner-up Duke, who had 43 points. The Phoenix also swept the podium in the 4K race as Leandra Lorenz, Maggie Springer and Madison Synowiec all went 1-2-3, respectively.
elonphoenix.com
Women's Soccer Welcomes NC State To Rudd Field Thursday
ELON, N.C. — For the second time in as many matches, the Elon University women's soccer team (1-1-1) will face an ACC opponent as the Phoenix welcomes No. 17 NC State to Rudd Field on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. COVERAGE. Live stats and video will be...
elonphoenix.com
Elon Men's, Women's Tennis Announce Fall Schedules
ELON, N.C. — The Elon University men's and women's tennis teams announced their 2022 fall schedules Wednesday. For the second time in as many years, the men's team will open its fall slate at the Duke Bonk Invitational, set for Sept. 16-18 in Cary, N.C. It will then host the Elon Invitational from Sept. 23-25 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. After a weekend off, the Phoenix will kick off October at the UNCG Invitational, slated for Oct. 8-9 in Greensboro, N.C., before returning to Cary for the ITA Regionals from Oct. 21-24. It will then wrap up its fall with the Virginia Tech Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 28-30 in Blacksburg, Va.
