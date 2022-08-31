ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

First-Ever 8K Titanic Footage Reveals Stunning New Details Of Decaying Shipwreck

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=323Dpt_0hcCxAJt00

Stunning new footage from the wreck of RMS Titanic shows the ship in 8K for the first time.

OceanGate Expeditions released a video from its latest expedition to the site on YouTube on Tuesday:

“Early in the video you can see the crane used for deploying the enormous 15-ton anchor still located on the deck of the shipwreck and the shackle that was originally attached to the main mast that has now collapsed,” veteran Titanic diver PH Nargeolet said in an OceanGate news release , adding:

“Later in the video you see three round structures along the inside of the railing. These are the triple fairleads that were used to feed the docking ropes to the bollards on shore to secure the ship to the dock when the Titanic was at port.”

Titanic struck an iceberg on April 14, 1912, then sank early in the morning of April 15. Some 1,500 people died in the disaster, which took place in the North Atlantic during the ship’s maiden voyage.

Titanic was the world’s most famous “lost” ship for most of the 20th century until its discovery in 1985. It was later revealed that the discovery was part of a secret hunt by the U.S. Navy for two lost nuclear submarines. The Navy used the Titanic mission as a ruse so the Soviets wouldn’t get suspicious.

Nearly 40 years after the discovery, new details are still being learned.

Rory Golden, a deep-sea explorer who serves as OceanGate’s Titanic expert, said he’s already spotted something he’d never seen before in this image of the ship’s anchor:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wh1DI_0hcCxAJt00
Titanic's anchor (Photo: OceanGate Expeditions)

“For example, I had never seen the name of the anchor maker, Noah Hingley & Sons Ltd., on the portside anchor,” Golden said in the news release. “I’ve been studying the wreck for decades and have completed multiple dives, and I can’t recall seeing any other image showing this level of detail. It is exciting that, after so many years, we may have discovered a new detail that wasn’t as obvious with previous generations of camera technologies.”

Golden wrote on an OceanGate blog that at the time it sailed, the ship’s 15-ton anchor was the largest anchor ever forged by hand.

The new footage, he added, also includes one of the single-ended boilers that fell when the Titanic broke after hitting the iceberg.

“Notably, it was one of the single-ended boilers that was first spotted when the wreck of the Titanic was identified back in 1985,” Golden said.

The team behind the new footage also confirmed what other visitors had seen and documented in recent years: Titanic is deteriorating.

A 2019 trip by Atlantic Productions, which led to the first-ever 4K footage of the wreck, found parts of the ship collapsing , including Capt. Edward Smith’s quarters, which were once visible right down to his bathtub.

“The captain’s bathtub is a favorite image among Titanic enthusiasts, and that’s now gone,” Titanic historian Parks Stephenson told the BBC at the time. “That whole deck house on that side is collapsing, taking with it the staterooms. And that deterioration is going to continue advancing.”

This is how it once appeared:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnDFm_0hcCxAJt00 A view of the bathtub in Capt. Smith's bathroom on the Titanic. Rusticles are observed growing over most of the pipes and fixtures in the room. (Photo: HUM Images via Getty Images)

That situation has only worsened, OceanGate said.

“The deterioration of the world’s most famous shipwreck is continuing apace,” the organization wrote on Facebook , adding that it would have more data next year.

OceanGate sells spots on its expeditions to well-heeled wannabe explorers, with seats as a “mission specialist” selling for $250,000 a pop .

There was also a contest for a seat on this year’s trip that benefitted Make-A-Wish Canada .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 79

tammy dial
4d ago

They should 100% leave the Titanic alone! In my opinion, this is the resting place of human beings who lost their lives, under the guise that the ship was unsinkable. They never should've said that even God couldn't sink it

Reply(2)
32
Gerri LaGrange
3d ago

Ok one day the titanic will be lost to the sea as it should be it is a grave where Many Men, Woman, & Children are resting you have found it recorded even brought us artifacts with So many more to be found one day. The mystery of this disaster has been put to rest now let her rest now to the sea where she belongs! 🙏

Reply
11
Elizabeth Eaton
4d ago

Very sad but interesting part of history. One day the Titanic will be lost to the sea. Time marches on...

Reply(11)
38
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Submarines#Shipwreck#Canada#Vehicles#Rms Titanic#The U S Navy#Soviets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream

The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffPost

HuffPost

138K+
Followers
8K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy