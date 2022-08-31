Read full article on original website
Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake
Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
Legend Says a Missouri Parson Hid His California Gold in a Cave
There once was a parson in the early days of Missouri known as Keithly. He left in the California gold rush and came back with riches. Many believe his treasure is hidden somewhere in a cave near Galena, Missouri. To this day it has never been found, but there are hints to its whereabouts.
See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri
It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
16K people in Missouri blocked on first day of Kansas sports betting
One Missouri lawmaker says sports betting is a priority of his next legislative session, especially after Kansas made it legal this year.
Missouri was named one of the Top 5 Best States to Retire
Of course, Florida was ranked number 1, but the Show-Me State of Missouri was not too far behind. A website claims that Missouri is one of the top 5 states you need to retire in, what about Missouri makes it so desirable for retired life?. According to the website bankrate.com,...
Who is the most searched-for musician in Missouri?
Share of search is the term for a marketing metric that measures the interest for a particular search term in relation to a specified set of search terms. According to My Telescope, the share of search can predict shifts in popularity of a brand or, in this case, an artist or band.
northwestmoinfo.com
“No Patient Left Alone” Law Now in Place in Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – A new sate law went into effect at the end of August — the law came out of the COVID pandemic, and the healthcare industry’s responds to it.
myleaderpaper.com
Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception
A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
Center for Science in Public Interest
Targeting truth: gagging pharmacists in Missouri
There’s so much COVID-19 misinformation out there, it’s easy to become desensitized to it. But, a recently passed Missouri law (the Gag Rule) takes misinformation to a new height (low?) and may shock even the most cynical among us. The Gag Rule, which went into effect this week,...
Minor Forcibly Taken to Notorious Agape School in Missouri
Mother arrested after the unlawfully detained minor endured 1,700-mile drive in handcuffs
KYTV
Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer on Monday confirmed to the Kansas City Star that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where she is now a public affairs professor at the University of Texas. The judge made her decision closed to the public.
That loud boom was an F-15, not a Missouri earthquake
Reports of a loud boom came in from north St. Francis County to Iron County Tuesday evening.
Did You Know Iowa and Missouri Once Went to War?
Iowa and Missouri are on pretty friendly terms these days, but that wasn't always the case. In a flare-up called the "Honey War, " the border states even involved their local militias. It was a conflict between states that took place well before the Civil War and helped shape the...
Steamboat Wreck from 1870 Suddenly Resurfaces in Missouri River
A vessel that met its demise in 1870 is now visible again. It was a steamboat that sank in the Missouri River mover than 150 years ago, but it's reemerged from the waters it went down in. The Missouri National Recreational River Facebook page shared the news of the North...
Lawsuit seeking to knock marijuana legalization off Missouri ballot faces tight deadline
Whether or not Missourians will vote this November on legalizing recreational marijuana could be determined next week. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker faces a Sept. 13 deadline to rule in a lawsuit seeking to block the marijuana initiative petition from the ballot. The lawsuit, which was filed last...
Missouri Abortion Lawsuit Could Have National Consequences
The AG is suing over St. Louis' reproductive health services fund, which could have ripple effects across the nation
Challenges to citizen-led ballot initiatives in Missouri, other states
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the...
A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
missouribusinessalert.com
Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance
If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments dating to April 2020 and payments up to three months in the future, with a maximum of 12 months total in assistance.
abc17news.com
Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school
Federal prosecutors say the mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths. The indictment accuses Shana Gaviola and Julio Sandoval of violating a protective order issued at the request of Gaviola’s son. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Fresno said Sandoval is founder of an agency that transports minors to boarding schools, and is the former dean of a Missouri boarding school himself — apparently one that is the subject of several criminal cases and lawsuits.
