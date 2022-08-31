ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Kentucky Today, One Day after Missouri Quake

Just day after an earthquake struck southeastern Missouri in the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, a fresh quake struck nearby in western Kentucky, not far from the border with Illinois and Indiana. According to USGS, today’s relatively weak earthquake registered as a magnitude 2.6 event , nearly 4 miles southwest of the town of Dixon, Kentucky. While people reported they felt shaking to USGS, there was no widespread reports nor was there any damage. The earthquake, which struck at 7:59 am today, had a depth of 18.1 km.
KENTUCKY STATE
KICK AM 1530

See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri

It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
KOLR10 News

Who is the most searched-for musician in Missouri?

Share of search is the term for a marketing metric that measures the interest for a particular search term in relation to a specified set of search terms. According to My Telescope, the share of search can predict shifts in popularity of a brand or, in this case, an artist or band.
MISSOURI STATE
myleaderpaper.com

Plan for scenic byway through county gets cool reception

A group is looking to include the portion of Hwy. 21 in Jefferson County as part of a scenic byway through the Ozarks. However, some of the county residents who attended an Aug. 24 public hearing said they feared they may be taken for a ride. About 50 people attended...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Base#Beneath Us#Command And Control#Google Maps#Tiktok#St Louis New Madrid#Penn State#American
Center for Science in Public Interest

Targeting truth: gagging pharmacists in Missouri

There’s so much COVID-19 misinformation out there, it’s easy to become desensitized to it. But, a recently passed Missouri law (the Gag Rule) takes misinformation to a new height (low?) and may shock even the most cynical among us. The Gag Rule, which went into effect this week,...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Missouri judge moves Greitens custody case to Texas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer on Monday confirmed to the Kansas City Star that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where she is now a public affairs professor at the University of Texas. The judge made her decision closed to the public.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Some Missourians impacted by COVID-19 can get thousands in housing assistance

If you’re a Missouri homeowner who has been financially set back due to COVID-19, you may qualify for up to $50,000 to help pay for your mortgage. And if you’re a renter who has also been impacted by the pandemic, you may qualify for thousands to offset rent and utility payments — including back payments dating to April 2020 and payments up to three months in the future, with a maximum of 12 months total in assistance.
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Indictment: Boy forcibly taken to Missouri boarding school

Federal prosecutors say the mother of a California teenager conspired with a former Missouri boarding school dean on a plan that resulted in the boy being forced into a car, handcuffed for more than 24 hours and driven to a Missouri school for troubled youths. The indictment accuses Shana Gaviola and Julio Sandoval of violating a protective order issued at the request of Gaviola’s son. The U.S. Attorney’s office in Fresno said Sandoval is founder of an agency that transports minors to boarding schools, and is the former dean of a Missouri boarding school himself — apparently one that is the subject of several criminal cases and lawsuits.
MISSOURI STATE
100.9 The Eagle

100.9 The Eagle

Quincy, IL
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT

100.9 The Eagle plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Tri-States. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://101theeagle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy