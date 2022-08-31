ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
AMARILLO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home

UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

West Texas A&M University campus stadium renamed

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday morning West Texas A&M University held a ceremony to kick off their first season in the Bain Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. The Bain and Schaeffer families, WT officials and members of the community gathered for the renaming of the stadium, acknowledging the Bain and Schaeffers families continued support and generosity to […]
CANYON, TX
KHOU

Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shirley Williams
Person
Charles Albright
abc7amarillo.com

Amarillo Zoo mourns loss of porcupine with celebrity-inspired name

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Zoo is mourning the loss of a porcupine with celebrity-inspired name. Quill Smith died Aug. 8 due to complications from a medical procedure, but the City did not announce his death until Thursday. “Quill was a wonderful ambassador for his species and will...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

What Really Made Phillips, TX Suddenly Disappear?

Do you remember a town named Phillips, TX? It was in the Texas panhandle. I recently stumbled across some discussions regarding what actually happened there. There were several theories and versions of the truth tossed around, so I started digging. I have to know, what really made Phillips, Texas suddenly...
PHILLIPS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eyeballs#Serial Killer#Murder#Violent Crime
98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo We Do in Fact Have a Love as Big as Texas

Amarillo we have hearts of gold. We love bigger than anywhere else. We are the first to jump in our cars and help out. This is just the way we are raised here. So if we can decorate the city with words that just scream Amarillo, why not? I was taking a trip to Westgate Mall recently with my family when I noticed an addition to the Barnes Jewelry wall.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location

We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
98.7 The Bomb

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 The Bomb plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://987thebomb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy