Nothing To Be Scared Of; Just Big Scary Tarantulas In Amarillo
Earlier today, a coworker sent a link to me of a social media post. In it, a person who is obviously not from the Texas panhandle (that's how they start the post) seemed very concerned about the tarantula that had decided to make itself at home in their home. It's...
Amarillo Community Market continues Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with Center City Events announced that the Amarillo Community Market continued on Saturday. According to an announcement, the market kicked off at 8:30 a.m. and will go till 12 p.m. Parking and admission are free. Officials announced the special guests for Saturday’s market: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: Randall County Master Gardeners […]
From Theft To Attempted Murder? Amarillo Man May Be Facing That.
As we head into the long Labor Day weekend, I anticipate we're going to hear about some bizarre things that happened over the holiday. But how could I let you go into a relaxing weekend with family and friends without a completely ridiculous story from the 806?. It all happened...
Runner hit by truck near Amarillo will not make it family said
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The family of a cross country runner, who was honoring healthcare workers, told MyHighPlains.com that he will not make it after being hit by a truck near east Amarillo over the weekend. The family of Grady Lambert said he was hit by a truck last weekend while running along FM 2575, […]
Hazmat team responds to north Amarillo home
UPDATE 4:06 p.m.: The Amarillo Fire Department reports that Chlorine gas was detected by the AFD Hazmat Team at a north Amarillo home, Friday. According to AFD, two gallons of drain cleaner (concentrated sulfuric acid) were poured into a drain to attempt to unclog it. AFD believes that the cleaner reacted with other cleaning products […]
West Texas A&M University campus stadium renamed
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday morning West Texas A&M University held a ceremony to kick off their first season in the Bain Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium. The Bain and Schaeffer families, WT officials and members of the community gathered for the renaming of the stadium, acknowledging the Bain and Schaeffers families continued support and generosity to […]
KHOU
Texas surgical center stops operations after 'compromised' IV bag found
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is investigating after a local surgical center notified them of a "compromised" IV bag. Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas, located on 12230 Coit Road, contacted the department after discovering an IV bag appeared to be "compromised." It is unclear what the...
Amarillo Has Too Many Coffee Shops! Actually, It Doesn’t.
I know it seems that every time we see a new building begin in Amarillo, it's a coffee shop that's invading the area. Scooters and Dutch Bros. are the latest to start popping up on what "seems" to be every corner of the city. It's something I hear constantly. "Another...
Teenager’s Tragically Short Life Commemorated by Family in Mourning
An Amarillo family is currently going through a hardship that no parent wants to experience, mourning the loss of their teenage son. The Mendoza family of Amarillo recently lost their son, Jaxson Mendoza, on August 25th. Jaxson battled epilepsy for 2 years and 10 months and had many accomplishments that many people could only dream of.
Why This Historic Courthouse In Amarillo Has Everyone Confused
You can't blame anyone for being a little confused when it comes to the Potter County Courthouse. We've had a few in Amarillo since the city was born. Keeping track of all the historic sites can be a daunting task. That's what has everyone confused when it comes to the...
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Zoo mourns loss of porcupine with celebrity-inspired name
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Zoo is mourning the loss of a porcupine with celebrity-inspired name. Quill Smith died Aug. 8 due to complications from a medical procedure, but the City did not announce his death until Thursday. “Quill was a wonderful ambassador for his species and will...
What Really Made Phillips, TX Suddenly Disappear?
Do you remember a town named Phillips, TX? It was in the Texas panhandle. I recently stumbled across some discussions regarding what actually happened there. There were several theories and versions of the truth tossed around, so I started digging. I have to know, what really made Phillips, Texas suddenly...
Amarillo We Do in Fact Have a Love as Big as Texas
Amarillo we have hearts of gold. We love bigger than anywhere else. We are the first to jump in our cars and help out. This is just the way we are raised here. So if we can decorate the city with words that just scream Amarillo, why not? I was taking a trip to Westgate Mall recently with my family when I noticed an addition to the Barnes Jewelry wall.
An Amarillo Favorite Getting a Second Location
We may be winding down our summer fun but it doesn't have to end everything. There is never a wrong time for ice cream. There are people who are crazy for their coffee and then there are those of us who prefer the ice cream Heck, there are some of us that say yes, please to both.
You Can Walk Through Whimsical Trails Full Of 5,000 Glowing Pumpkins In Texas This Fall
Spooky season is right around the corner, which means fall plans need to be made pronto. One magical option Texans can add to their to-do list is walking through a trail of 5,000 hand-carved pumpkins that are lit up each night to illuminate the autumn sky in a hazy orange.
Jaw-dropping Complaints About Restaurants In Amarillo And Canyon
We live in a world where life is busy and we have a tendency to grab and go when it comes to meals. We tend to gravitate to the nearest fast food restaurant. Well, that might not be the fastest anymore. Recently we talked about Got Donuts in Canyon and...
If You Have To Make A Statement In Amarillo, Try To Plan Better
As I was patiently waiting for the light to turn green at Soncy and I-40, I gazed across the intersection and found myself left with several questions. The main question I found myself asking was why someone would do this. Then I became hyper focused on the amateur level job that was done.
Check Out the Winners of the Texas State Fair Food Competition
I love going to the State Fair. One of the main reasons is to check out all the crazy food. If you can deep fry it, you can find it at the fair. The experts at the Texas State Fair recently had a taste test and named the big winners for this year's fair.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo FD's HAZMAT team responds to Chlorine gas cloud at house near Eastridge Park
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a hazardous material threat Friday morning. The department said someone in the 1300 block of Evergreen, just south of Eastridge School Park, was trying to unclog a drain using a liquid that contained sulfuric acid. The recommended amount is...
