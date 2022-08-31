Read full article on original website
Fireworks festival canceled in Owensboro due to bad weather
A fireworks festival that was scheduled to happen in Owensboro, Kentucky on Saturday has been canceled. Officials with the Daviess County Fiscal Court said that Saturday's Independence Bank Fireworks Festival at Panther Creek Park was being canceled due to bad weather. The event was originally scheduled to kick off at...
‘Buzz in the Burgh’ released to keep community up-to-date
The "buzz" on the streets of Newburgh is about a new community-wide texting program The program is intended to communicate with Newburgh resident about all the events, initiatives and happenings in Downtown Newburgh.
Where to Buy Discounted All-You-Can-Ride Fall Festival Wristbands in Evansville
The 101st annual West Side Nut Club Fall Festival will kick off on October 3rd (2022), and as they have done for the past several years, the Club is giving you the chance to save some money on all-you-can-ride wristbands before this year's Festival gets underway. Save $5 on All-You-Can-Ride...
Evansville Food Truck Announces They Will Be Closing
After hitting the streets earlier this Summer, an Evansville food truck announced they will be closing up shop. I don't know what it is, but for some reason when food comes off of a truck it just tastes fantastic! I don't know if it's the allure because you can only get food truck food when the food truck is out and about, or if it's just because we have so many delicious food trucks in the Tri-State area, but I'm always down for food truck food.
Independence Bank Fireworks Festival happening in Owensboro on Saturday
A fireworks festival is planned for Saturday in Owensboro, Kentucky. The Independence Bank Fireworks Festival hosted by the Daviess County Fiscal Court will kick off on Saturday at 5 p.m. Food trucks and inflatables will be available to the public starting at 5 p.m., with live music getting underway at...
Evansville Area Students Can Take a Swing at Winning Prizes in EVPL Pinata Contest
A pinata is defined as a "decorated figure of an animal containing toys and candy that is suspended from a height and broken open by blindfolded children as part of a celebration." I'm gonna go out on a limb and assume that at some point in your life, you have been the one blindly swinging a stick (or more likely a whiffle bat) hoping to smack a pinata hard even to bust in open.
Darkness spreads across the Tri-State as storms pass
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As floods and storms dampen the Tri-State, hundreds of people have found themselves in the dark. CenterPoint Energy’s outage map show ten separate areas in Vanderburgh County have been impacted, leaving many without power. Outages for Indiana customers spread as far as Warrick County and Gibson County. Kenergy shows some in […]
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With all the rain falling down across the Tri-State on Saturday afternoon, it turned into a perfect day to do something fun indoors like go to the movies. Saturday was National Cinema Day, which meant that movie tickets were only $3 at both Showplace Cinemas and...
The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse
It is often simply called the "Old Courthouse," and was once the center of Vanderburgh County, Indiana government. Construction started in the spring of 1888 and was completed in November 1890. The building was ready to be occupied by the county government in early 1891. It sits in the heart of downtown Evansville.
Henderson Police join cyclists for morning ride
HENDERSON, Ky. — A group of cyclists were joined by Henderson Police officers during their regular trip downtown. “HPD would like to thank the Downtown Community Bicycle Riders for allowing Officers Matt Forker and Collin Shelton to join them on this beautiful morning by the river front,” the police department posted to Facebook. They rode […]
Southwest Indiana organizations on the ground for North Weinbach Avenue explosion recovery
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday now marks over three weeks since the deadly North Weinbach Avenue explosion. Many organizations were on-site to meet the needs of those injured and displaced. In the aftermath of the explosion, the Emergency Management Agency contacted the Southwest Indiana Community Organizations Active in Disaster to...
The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville
Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping
This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion. Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.
Woman drowns in pond in Daviess County
Authorities in Daviess County, Kentucky, say a woman died in a drowning incident on Friday. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says crews were called to investigate a drowning at a home near Vertrees Road and Greenbriar Road around 5:15 p.m. on Friday. When authorities arrived at the home, they say...
Inside look: Santa Claus estate selling for $47.9 million
SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - Big Tree Farm sits on 550 acres of land in Spencer County, sporting 65,000 square feet of various buildings. [Previous Story: $47.9 million estate for sale in Santa Claus, Indiana]. Those buildings host 15 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. Each building is a little different, and...
Unsettled Labor Day Weekend Underway
SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Showers/T’Showers. Humid with Highs 77-82. Winds NE 5-10 SAT NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Lows 67-71. SUNDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Showers/T’Showers. Humid with Highs 75-81 (79-81 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 5-10 Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart.
Volunteers make a wish come true in Henderson County
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Jadie Ellison, 16, has lived an interesting life. A rare condition left her nonverbal but didn’t leave her without a fighting spirit and headstrong mentality. Jadie’s stepfather, Eric Smith, says some things other parents take for granted, like going out to eat or heading to the...
Demo underway at former Clarion Inn on Highway 41 in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demolition is underway at a former Evansville hotel. The Clarion Inn near the intersection of Highway 41 and Lynch Road has been closed since 2014. It was sold back in March to a group from out of town. The realtor says only the “common area” of...
Indoor Airsoft complex celebrates opening; hosts national tournament
HTK Airsoft’s 50,000 square foot indoor facility in Jasper will celebrate a ribbon-cutting on Saturday. Located at 1355 Vine Street, the converted factory features two levels of highspeed indoor action, a SpeedQB regulation arena, viewing room with televisions and seating, a proshop and firing range. The facility has been...
Home Team Friday: Daviess County vs. Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Daviess County – 14 Owensboro – 24
