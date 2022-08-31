ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford, CT

trumbulltimes.com

Fay Vincent (opinion): Factory towns of CT spark hope for brighter future

As you head out off New Haven, driving north on what used to be known as the Old College Highway, the street is now called Whitney Avenue; it will bring you to Lake Whitney, about a half-mile outside the city limits. There on the right is a set of very old buildings that we as kids were told was the “Eli Whitney Gun Factory.” In that small cluster of one-story sheds is where Eli Whitney invented the modern manufacturing technique in which he made the parts of his guns interchangeable and standard so they could be made with parts that were mass-produced and then easily assembled.
NEW HAVEN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull swim teams find a home at University of Bridgeport

TRUMBULL — For more than a year, Trumbull’s swim teams didn’t have a place to call home. Last July, the pool at Hillcrest Middle School closed for repairs and never reopened. Multiple swim teams — including those at Trumbull High School and the Trumbull Pisces — used the pool for practice and, with its closure, scrambled to find new spots to swim.
TRUMBULL, CT
trumbulltimes.com

New Milford education board kicks off search for permanent superintendent

NEW MILFORD - The town’s education board has initiated the process for finding a new school superintendent. The new superintendent would replace interim superintendent JeanAnn Paddfote, who is serving in that role now. To fill this role, board chairman Wendy Faulenbach said the education board has established a Superintendent...
NEW MILFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

First human case of West Nile virus for the season detected in CT, Department of Public Health says

The state Department of Public Health announced its first human case of West Nile virus of the season on Friday. The patient, identified as a New Haven County man in his 70s, became ill the second week of August. He was later admitted to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with West Nile virus encephalitis, DPH said in a news release Friday.
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
trumbulltimes.com

State police: Teen seriously injured in crash on Route 72 in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — A Toyota Camry carrying a 19-year-old man and four teenagers went out of control, crossed the highway and caromed off roadway structures on both sides of Route 72 early Saturday, seriously injuring one of the passengers, state police say. According to police, the accident occurred on...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
trumbulltimes.com

‘Great opportunity’: Central Connecticut embraces challenge of opening season against UConn football team

NEW BRITAIN — The main motivation for athletic departments with teams in the Football Championship Subdivision to schedule games against teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision is money. Central Connecticut, for instance, will be paid $275,000 by UConn for visiting Rentschler Field Saturday as the Huskies’ opponent for coach...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

