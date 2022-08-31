Public input sought for Glenn County Annex updates

The Glenn County Board of Supervisors is seeking input from the community while selecting a paint scheme for the Annex Building located at 516 W. Sycamore St. in Willows.

According to officials, the Glenn County Annex was erected in 1968, it has been repainted once since but it is estimated this was completed over 30 years ago.

“The building’s paint is showing significant deterioration and also has mold/stains,” said officials. “Paint selection was based on durability, mold resistance and economical factors.”

County staff recommends a two-paint color scheme and, with the assistance of a paint consultant, the choices have been narrowed down to two options.

Glenn County residents are asked to participate in a survey to pick their favorite color scheme. The option that receives the most votes will be presented to the Glenn County Board of Supervisors for final approval, according to officials.

To take the survey, visit https://tinyurl.com/ytnk9ynx.