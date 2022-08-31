Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nikki Giovanni retires after 35 years at Virginia TechCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Roanoke Labor Day Parade will be held on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Organizations in the Roanoke Valley support Suicide Prevention Awareness MonthCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Former Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. files a lawsuit to be reinstatedCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Salem Civic Center will begin a clear bag policy during the Gary Allan Concert on September 17Cheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
Related
Franklin News Post
Sep. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Rocky Mount: Considerable cloudiness. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thefranklinnewspost.com.
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Franklin News Post
Botetourt County librarian is regional teacher of the year
A Botetourt County librarian is one of eight Virginia teachers who learned Tuesday of their selections as 2023 Virginia Regional Teachers of the Year. There were surprise classroom visits, assemblies and announcements at their schools. The eight are now in the running for selection next month as the commonwealth’s 2023 Virginia Teacher of Year, according to a Virginia Department of Education news release.
Franklin News Post
Botetourt County man charged in U.S. Capitol riots says he was improperly questioned
A Botetourt County man charged with assaulting police officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol is asking a judge to throw out a statement he made to federal authorities. Markus Maly contends in a motion filed Tuesday in Washington D.C.’s federal court that he did not waive his Miranda right to remain silent before he was questioned following his arrest earlier this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Franklin News Post
Editorial: Speed, don't impede, regulations for contextualizing Confederate monuments
When the Franklin County Board of Supervisors voted in November 2020 not to move the Confederate soldier from in front of the county courthouse, the decision was disappointing to those who wanted the statue placed elsewhere, but hardly shocking. Before July 1, 2020, Virginia law prohibited localities from moving or...
Franklin News Post
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital restricts visitation
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Wednesday launched visitation restrictions due to COVID-19. The hospital changed its visitation level to red. No visitors are permitted with the following exceptions:. Inpatient. :. Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments may have one designated visitor. Two designated visitors will be permitted for pediatric...
Franklin News Post
Spartans stymie Eagles' final try, win 33-32
ROCKY MOUNT - Franklin County's offense trailed by seven points when that unit had possession of the football for the very last time against long-time nemesis Salem Friday night. The Eagles, playing in their 2022 home opener, got a 2-yard touchdown run from quarterback Eli Foutz to cut the deficit...
Comments / 0