Willows Library now offering expanded digital access

The Willows Library now offers expanded digital access with Home Connectivity Kits for checkout, according to library officials.

Home Connectivity Kit borrowers can perform everyday tasks such as completing job applications, logging into online classes, video chatting, or reading important news and information available online.

“Library cardholders in good standing may check out the kits, which include a Chromebook, mouse, headset with a microphone, hotspot device, USB drive, as well as power adapters and carrying case for use at home for up to three weeks,” said officials.

An increased demand for Wi-Fi connectivity and computers was illuminated during pandemic-related closures and service disruptions. As a result, the California State Library is funding equipment and data plans to enable libraries throughout the state to create more digitally inclusive communities.

Willows Library officials said this project was supported by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.