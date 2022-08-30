ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Win Shows Arkansas Poised to Take Advantage of College Football Playoffs Expansion

If only the report earlier in the week that the College Football Playoff would be expanding to 12 teams had read “beginning this season.”. Arkansas football can’t get too big for its britches yet, but it’s sort of hard not to look ahead to the potentially superb season the Razorbacks could have in 2022 after their season-opening win against Cincinnati on Saturday, 31-24.
ClutchPoints

‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati

No. 19 Arkansas will take on No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats are fresh off of a 2021 season that saw them reach the college football playoffs. However, they lost some a few key components to the team following last year. For Arkansas football, they enjoyed a quality 2021 campaign. But they would love […] The post ‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Look: John Daly's ESPN Appearance Is Going Viral

Later this afternoon, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats for a highly-anticipated matchup in Fayetteville. Legendary Arkansas football fan John Daly took the stage for a pregame episode of Marty and McGee — and his appearance was memorable to say the least. Well,...
bestofarkansassports.com

Bobby Petrino’s Pre-Homecoming Trip to the Natural State Highlights Arkansas Ties in Week 1 Slate

A little more than two weeks before his homecoming in Fayetteville, Bobby Petrino was back in the Natural State and roaming a college football sideline Thursday night. The former Arkansas football coach began his third season as Missouri State’s head coach with a road trip to Conway, Ark., and returned home with a 27-14 win over Central Arkansas at Estes Stadium.
foxsportstexarkana.com

Razorbacks get first win in Trey Outlaw era

TEXARKANA ⁠— Quarterback Nate Wall went 11-17 passing for 130 yards and three touchdowns, and the Arkansas High Razorbacks earned their first win of the Trey Outlaw era with a 47-0 thrashing of the Dollarway Cardinals Friday night at Razorback Stadium. Courtland Loudermill had 172 rushing yards and...
FOX 16 News

Alyssa Orange goes one-on-one with Sam Pittman

Arkansas Football Head Coach Sam Pittman is entering his third season at Arkansas with high expectations. The Razorbacks want to build on their 9-4 record in 2021 and continue the trajectory Sam Pittman and his staff have put the program on. Pittman says he still gets butterflies coming up to the stadium on the bus, […]
ClutchPoints

Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas

The Cincinnati Bearcats will begin their 2022 season with a showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ahead of this battle between two ranked teams, we’ll look at some bold college football predictions for Cincinnati against Arkansas. The 2021 season was nothing short of magical for Cincinnati. The Bearcats won the American Athletic Conference with a perfect […] The post Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
fayettevilleflyer.com

Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month

A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
andnowuknow.com

Walmart-Owned Sam's Club Raises Membership Fees for Shoppers

BENTONVILLE, AR - The club space is becoming increasingly more competitive, and Walmart has tapped its own club banner to make some changes to its program. For the first time in nearly a decade, Sam’s Club will be raising its membership fees this fall. According to Seeking Alpha, Sam’s...
