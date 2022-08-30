Read full article on original website
Related
bestofarkansassports.com
Cincinnati Win Shows Arkansas Poised to Take Advantage of College Football Playoffs Expansion
If only the report earlier in the week that the College Football Playoff would be expanding to 12 teams had read “beginning this season.”. Arkansas football can’t get too big for its britches yet, but it’s sort of hard not to look ahead to the potentially superb season the Razorbacks could have in 2022 after their season-opening win against Cincinnati on Saturday, 31-24.
‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati
No. 19 Arkansas will take on No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats are fresh off of a 2021 season that saw them reach the college football playoffs. However, they lost some a few key components to the team following last year. For Arkansas football, they enjoyed a quality 2021 campaign. But they would love […] The post ‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: John Daly's ESPN Appearance Is Going Viral
Later this afternoon, the No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks will welcome the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats for a highly-anticipated matchup in Fayetteville. Legendary Arkansas football fan John Daly took the stage for a pregame episode of Marty and McGee — and his appearance was memorable to say the least. Well,...
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2025 Hog target Terrion Burgess transfers to Benton; 2024 5-star recruit to UOV to UA this weekend
LITTLE ROCK — Talented 2025 Arkansas offer Terrion Burgess has relocated to central Arkansas and will play his sophomore high school season in 2022-23 at Benton, according to sources. Burgess (6-8 wing) — he played his freshman campaign in ’21-22 at Marion — was the first player from the...
sideaction.com
John Daly Admits to Being Hammered While Making Live Appearance During Arkansas Tailgate for Cincinnati Matchup
Of course, former PGA star John Daly is going to be having more than a few on this beautiful college football Saturday. The “hit it hard” golfer is a proud Razorbacks fan having grown up in the area, and ahead of their game against the Cincinnati Bearcats today, Daly made sure to be in Fayetteville to take in the action.
Somehow It Won't Be Surprising if SEC Was Behind It All
Playoff expansion probably had Greg Sankey making moves behind the scenes.
bestofarkansassports.com
Bobby Petrino’s Pre-Homecoming Trip to the Natural State Highlights Arkansas Ties in Week 1 Slate
A little more than two weeks before his homecoming in Fayetteville, Bobby Petrino was back in the Natural State and roaming a college football sideline Thursday night. The former Arkansas football coach began his third season as Missouri State’s head coach with a road trip to Conway, Ark., and returned home with a 27-14 win over Central Arkansas at Estes Stadium.
Hogs' Mythical National Title About as Realistic as UCF
Razorbacks have claimed for nearly six decades a national title for trophy at Alabama.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Razorbacks get first win in Trey Outlaw era
TEXARKANA — Quarterback Nate Wall went 11-17 passing for 130 yards and three touchdowns, and the Arkansas High Razorbacks earned their first win of the Trey Outlaw era with a 47-0 thrashing of the Dollarway Cardinals Friday night at Razorback Stadium. Courtland Loudermill had 172 rushing yards and...
Alyssa Orange goes one-on-one with Sam Pittman
Arkansas Football Head Coach Sam Pittman is entering his third season at Arkansas with high expectations. The Razorbacks want to build on their 9-4 record in 2021 and continue the trajectory Sam Pittman and his staff have put the program on. Pittman says he still gets butterflies coming up to the stadium on the bus, […]
Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas
The Cincinnati Bearcats will begin their 2022 season with a showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ahead of this battle between two ranked teams, we’ll look at some bold college football predictions for Cincinnati against Arkansas. The 2021 season was nothing short of magical for Cincinnati. The Bearcats won the American Athletic Conference with a perfect […] The post Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KHBS
Bulldogs secure first win of the season
Fayetteville faced North Little Rock in our Friday Frenzy Game of the Week. Bulldogs come out on top 28-10 for their first win of the season.
KATV
Conway pulls away for 9-point win over Bentonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway took home a 9-point win over Bentonville on Friday. The final score was (44-35).
fayettevilleflyer.com
Movie filmed in Fayetteville to be released this month
A movie filmed in Fayetteville will be released in theaters and streaming services this month. The film, called House of Darkness, stars actors Justin Long and Kate Bosworth, and was filmed at locations in and around Fayetteville in the spring of 2021. The movie was written and directed by Neil...
KHBS
Pharmacies and hospitals across Arkansas preparing to administer updated booster shots
Soon, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available to go into the arms of Americans. This is in the hopes of preventing a fall surge of the virus. Pfizer's updated vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older. Moderna's updated vaccine is authorized for people 18 and older. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s new boosters are designed to target the omicron subvariants.
University of Arkansas study shows black-owned restaurants disproportionately affected by pandemic
Black business owners were disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a UA study shows.
BET
Former Arkansas Youth Minister Accused Of Having Inappropriate Contact With Up To 30 Boys
A former Arkansas youth minister was accused by authorities of having inappropriate sexual contact with up to 30 boys. Prosecutors have charged Keenan Hord, 32, with several serious crimes involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of minors that were involved in the youth ministries he was connected to,, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports.
Downtown Bentonville’s First Friday canceled
Downtown Bentonville's First Friday has been canceled due to inclement weather, the City announced.
andnowuknow.com
Walmart-Owned Sam's Club Raises Membership Fees for Shoppers
BENTONVILLE, AR - The club space is becoming increasingly more competitive, and Walmart has tapped its own club banner to make some changes to its program. For the first time in nearly a decade, Sam’s Club will be raising its membership fees this fall. According to Seeking Alpha, Sam’s...
KHBS
Surveillance video provides more insight into Crawford County violent arrest
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — Surveillance video, matched with eyewitness video, shows the altercation lasted less than one minute in the violent arrest of Randal Worcester by Crawford County deputies and Mulberry police. "What that video sheds more light on is, one, how long Randal was on the ground being...
