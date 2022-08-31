Read full article on original website
WY WFO CHEYENNE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS. EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS. EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR...
MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR TOOLE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned. area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM MDT. FOR LIBERTY...WESTERN HILL...
ID WFO BOISE Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT SUNDAY. * WHAT...Temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest and west central. Idaho and northeast and southeast Oregon. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses...
I-84 near Oregon, Idaho border back open after fire closures
ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire closed Interstate 84 in both directions Thursday afternoon near the Oregon and Idaho border, causing traffic backups for miles. Oregon Department of Transportation officials said the interstate’s eastbound lanes were closed 6 miles east of Pendleton and into Ontario and the westbound lanes were closed between Ontario and Baker City.
SIMMS fishing products sold
We all know Montana has some of the best fishing, and the industry plays a huge part in our local economy. Part of that changed recently as SIMMS fishing products was bought by Vista Outdoor.
Rocky volleyball falls to 2 nationally ranked teams in Iowa
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rocky Mountain College lost to nationally ranked Jamestown University and Midland University Saturday at the Labor Day Classic women's volleyball tournament. The Battlin' Bears (4-5) fell to No. 6 Jamestown 25-13, 25-18, 25-18) and No. 2 Midland 25-21, 25-20 18-25, 25-13 to finish 0-4 on...
