Charleston, SC

mountpleasantmagazine.com

Heavens Marketplace: A Place to Shop and Be Inspired

When Frank and Sonya Pacera opened Heavens Marketplace in Myrtle Beach mid-summer of 2020, they had their entire future riding on its success. Now, barely two years later, the husband-and-wife team just held a grand opening for a second location in Mount Pleasant. The new space is complete with more room for home décor, furnishings, whimsical beach signs and tons of unique gifts sourced by local artists. There is no shortage of that famous South Carolina flavor and feel.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Restaurant Closings (2022 Edition)

With new restaurants constantly opening in the Holy City, it’s easy to forget about the many businesses that have closed their doors for good. To help you keep things straight, Holy City Sinner has compiled a list of restaurants that shuttered in 2022 (click here to see lists from past years).
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

10 barbecue joints to check out in Charleston

Barbecuing or smoking your own meats at home can be tough to beat, but Charleston’s pitmasters will give you a run for your money. You’ll find delicately smoked cuts of brisket, pork butt or chicken carefully paired with down-home sides like potato salad, collard greens and mac and cheese at the many barbecue spots in town. Each joint puts their own spin on these classic barbecue meals and fixins. Save yourself the at-home clean-up and try one of these local stops.
CHARLESTON, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
live5news.com

Shag dancing festival brings people from all over the country to Edisto

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The 13th annual Edisto Beach Shag Festival kicked off this weekend bringing over 1,000 people together. The festival first started as a fishing tournament 14 years ago but has now evolved into a much larger event. Darrin Moore, Edisto Beach Shag Festival Event Organizer, says the shag portion became so big that the event became the shag festival.
EDISTO ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Halls Braggin’ Rights Bash expanding for fourth year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The fourth annual Braggin’ Rights Bash held by Halls Signature Events is returning to Charleston September 21, with plans for a bigger celebration than ever before. The culinary and cocktail competition brings together chefs and mixologists from all nine of the Hall Family restaurants to raise money for the Bill Hall […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston Restaurant Week Returns – September 8-18, 2022

Charleston Restaurant Week returns to the Lowcountry from September 8 – 18, 2022. The next installment of Charleston Restaurant Week is set for September 8-18 2022! This culinary dream, executed by Explore Charleston, is one of the most highly anticipated culinary events in the Charleston area. It is an opportunity to enjoy the world-renowned cuisine of the Lowcountry as participating restaurants offer prix fixe lunch and dinner menus.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Charleston’s Riviera Theater enjoys new life

The once-dormant Riviera Theater is now in full swing as an entertainment venue, welcoming a slew of popular entertainers this year — Jewel in March, The Wallflowers in April, Ann Wilson and Colbie Caillat in June, Christopher Cross and Chris Isaak in August. The Riviera, a theater on lower...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New Charleston building with restaurant and living space proposed

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. 3-story structure planned on Charleston peninsula. A new three-story building is being proposed on an empty corner lot...
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

The Fish & Chippy Opens on September 8th in Mt. Pleasant

The Fish & Chippy, a restaurant serving authentic British fish and chips and local craft beers, will opens its doors in Mt. Pleasant on Thursday, September 8th. The concept is located at 565 Belle Station Blvd. The restaurant is co-owned by Galen Le Cheminant, a British expat, and Babak Bryan,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Where Honesty is the Priority Zip’s Kar Kare

With its signature mint green awning and vintage red and white sign, Zip’s Kar Kare on Coleman Boulevard is a charming reminder of a different era in Mount Pleasant history. The auto shop dates back to the 1920s, but despite its quaint facade, Zip’s is very much a modern and thriving auto repair business. In fact, it’s the oldest running garage in Mount Pleasant.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dorchester Paws waiving most adoption fees on Saturday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Most adoption fees will be waived at Dorchester Paws on Saturday thanks to a good Samaritan. The shelter said an anonymous donor has sponsored the entire adoption floor for the day, meaning adoption fees on dogs, cats, and kittens are waived from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Puppies are excluded. The generous […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

‘Beach Cowboy Fitness’ opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A ribbon-cutting of a children’s fitness facility was held Tuesday in Mount Pleasant. Owners and mother-son duo Cynthia and Cameron Lett, along with staff were joined by Mount Pleasant leaders Laura Hyatt, Howard Chapman, and John Iacofano for the opening of Beach Cowboy Fitness, located in the Queensborough shopping center. […]
WBTW News13

5 accused of doing burnouts on South Carolina bridge

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Five people have been arrested for their alleged roles in a traffic incident last month on the Ravenel Bridge. Mount Pleasant police said multiple cars held up traffic, performed burnouts and drove recklessly while on the bridge. “The preliminary information shows that the vehicles traveled across the bridge into Mount […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New app allows homeowners to lease backyards for local dog owners

Many dog owners who lease apartments in the Lowcountry struggle to find safe and secure places to exercise their pets and get fresh air. But with the growing popularity of SniffSpot, Charleston-area residents and their pups are finding more options. SniffSpot is an online community marketplace that allows dog owners...
CHARLESTON, SC

