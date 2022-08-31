ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fay Vincent (opinion): Factory towns of CT spark hope for brighter future

As you head out off New Haven, driving north on what used to be known as the Old College Highway, the street is now called Whitney Avenue; it will bring you to Lake Whitney, about a half-mile outside the city limits. There on the right is a set of very old buildings that we as kids were told was the “Eli Whitney Gun Factory.” In that small cluster of one-story sheds is where Eli Whitney invented the modern manufacturing technique in which he made the parts of his guns interchangeable and standard so they could be made with parts that were mass-produced and then easily assembled.
Community news: ConnectFairfield to host 70s-themed fundraiser

ConnectFairfield is having a Saturday Night Fever 70s Dance Party fundraiser from 8 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Park City Music Hall, located at 2926 Fairfield Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. It is 21 and over. It costs $40 to attend. A portion of the event’s...
Judge revokes $2M bond for New Haven man charged in Bridgeport murder

BRIDGEPORT — A judge revoked the bond Friday of a New Haven man arrested for allegedly having a loaded gun in his car while free on bond on murder charges. Superior Court Judge Kevin Russo agreed to revoke the $2 million bond on Raashon “Red Dreads” Jackson at the urging of State’s Attorney Joseph Corradino who argued the 31-year-old had violated the conditions of his release and is a danger to the community.
Southington police: Motorcyclist in critical condition after early morning Queen Street crash

SOUTHINGTON — A 31-year-old Plainville man is in critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle on Queen Street early Saturday, police say. According to police, John Reardon, of Plainville, was driving his 2001 Harley Davidson on Queen Street around 2 a.m. Saturday when he collided with a 2003 Toyota Venza that was traveling in the opposite direction, The crash occurred as the SUV attempted to turn left into Cumberland Farms at 909 Queen St., police said.
