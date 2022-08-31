Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Middletown leaders to mull $20 million water/sewer bond referendum for November ballot
MIDDLETOWN — City leaders are poised to consider a $20 million referendum question which would be put to voters on Election Day to supplement $2.75 million in federal recovery dollars going toward essential infrastructure upgrades. Common Council members are expected to take up the proposed ordinance at Tuesday night’s...
Fay Vincent (opinion): Factory towns of CT spark hope for brighter future
As you head out off New Haven, driving north on what used to be known as the Old College Highway, the street is now called Whitney Avenue; it will bring you to Lake Whitney, about a half-mile outside the city limits. There on the right is a set of very old buildings that we as kids were told was the “Eli Whitney Gun Factory.” In that small cluster of one-story sheds is where Eli Whitney invented the modern manufacturing technique in which he made the parts of his guns interchangeable and standard so they could be made with parts that were mass-produced and then easily assembled.
The ink is barely dry on Danbury’s new retail pot sales law and there’s already a zoning challenge
DANBURY — Among the biggest advocates for the city’s new law allowing retail pot sales and other types of cannabis businesses was the Botanist — the city’s already existing medical marijuana dispensary on the west side. So when Danbury passed the new law on Aug. 9...
Community news: ConnectFairfield to host 70s-themed fundraiser
ConnectFairfield is having a Saturday Night Fever 70s Dance Party fundraiser from 8 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Park City Music Hall, located at 2926 Fairfield Ave. Doors open at 7 p.m. It is 21 and over. It costs $40 to attend. A portion of the event’s...
Judge revokes $2M bond for New Haven man charged in Bridgeport murder
BRIDGEPORT — A judge revoked the bond Friday of a New Haven man arrested for allegedly having a loaded gun in his car while free on bond on murder charges. Superior Court Judge Kevin Russo agreed to revoke the $2 million bond on Raashon “Red Dreads” Jackson at the urging of State’s Attorney Joseph Corradino who argued the 31-year-old had violated the conditions of his release and is a danger to the community.
Burglar broke into multiple Stamford apartments in a single building over a 12-hour span, police say
STAMFORD — City police said they have video of a person who apparently broke into multiple apartment units in downtown Stamford earlier this week. Sgt. Sean Scanlan said the person entered multiple units at 18 Vernon Place on Aug. 29. The break-ins happened between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., according to Scanlan.
Warrant: Meriden driver fled from Mass., CT state police at 110 mph on I-84 after crash
UNION — State police said they arrested a Meriden man who allegedly fled the scene of a crash with injuries on Interstate 84 earlier this summer. Ean Nosal, 24, was charged on an arrest warrant with second-degree reckless endangerment, engaging in a pursuit and reckless driving-speed over 85 mph, state police said in a statement Thursday.
Prosecutors: Hartford man gets three years in federal prison for selling fentanyl in his neighborhood
Hartford resident Anthony “Ant” Dones was sentenced Friday in New Haven federal court to three years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to selling fenanyl in his neighborhood, prosecutors said. Undercover officers with the FBI’s Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force and the...
Southington police: Motorcyclist in critical condition after early morning Queen Street crash
SOUTHINGTON — A 31-year-old Plainville man is in critical condition after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle on Queen Street early Saturday, police say. According to police, John Reardon, of Plainville, was driving his 2001 Harley Davidson on Queen Street around 2 a.m. Saturday when he collided with a 2003 Toyota Venza that was traveling in the opposite direction, The crash occurred as the SUV attempted to turn left into Cumberland Farms at 909 Queen St., police said.
