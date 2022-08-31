ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

spacecityweather.com

The much advertised soggy Labor Day Weekend is upon us

Well, here we are. As we’ve been discussing all week, a wet Labor Day Weekend is in the cards for the Houston area, as we continue to chip away at our drought and rainfall deficit all across Texas. Yesterday’s Drought Monitor report had mostly good news for Texas, with the most severe drought coverage losing about half its area, as well as improvements across the state too.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Battleship Texas Returns To Galveston For Long Delayed Repairs

The USS Texas, the lone surviving ship in the “dreadnought” class in the US Navy made a successful journey to Galveston for repairs, marking the first time the ship had been moved from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic site in La Porte, Texas. It was last moved 32 years ago after previous repairs had also been done in Galveston. Onlookers turned out to watch the 110 year old vessel being towed by tug boats to dry dock at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig in Galveston.
GALVESTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

Mexican restaurants in Pearland, TX – 10 best places to eat Mexican food near Houston

Full of flavor, completely filling, and full of fresh ingredients – those are only some of the few reasons why people love Mexican food. And that is one thing you will never find a shortage of in Pearland, TX. The city is brimming with options! Once the Mexican food craving hits you, you’re sure to find plenty of amazing Mexican restaurants in Pearland that will delight your palate.
PEARLAND, TX
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Houston-UTSA instant classic

Technically, the No. 24 ranked Houston Cougars defeated the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners in the season-opening game between the two teams on Saturday. More accurately, though, the Cougars survived, prevailing 37-35 in a triple-overtime classic. UTSA led 21-7 entering the fourth quarter. But Houston scored a touchdown...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
TEXAS STATE
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Phat Takes Over Yelo, Local Table La Centerra Soon

Phat Eatery, 23119 Katy, will take over the space at Yelo next door. The expansion of Alex Au-Yeung's Malaysian eatery means the end of Yelo, a banh mi concept Au-Yeung debuted originally as a pop-up with chef Cuc Lam. It eventually opened as a brick and mortar next to Phat Eatery in early 2021. Lam left Yelo in November 2021 to pursue other culinary paths.
HOUSTON, TX
KIXS FM 108

Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic

If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Substantial drought improvements continue across Texas, amidst a rainy pattern shift

HOUSTON - September 1 marks the first day of Meteorological Fall. For easy data-keeping purposes, the meteorological seasons are divided into three-month quarters rather than separated by astronomical factors. The start of Fall that most know is on the Autumn Equinox which this year falls on September 22; that is the start of Astronomical Fall.
TEXAS STATE
cw39.com

Pearland ranked among the safest cities in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is top of mind when it comes to where you live, work, hang out and do anything in life. Recently a study was put together by GoodHire to reveal the safest cities in America and North Texas is heavily represented in the top 10. One...
PEARLAND, TX
cw39.com

Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
HOUSTON, TX

