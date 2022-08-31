Read full article on original website
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
spacecityweather.com
The much advertised soggy Labor Day Weekend is upon us
Well, here we are. As we’ve been discussing all week, a wet Labor Day Weekend is in the cards for the Houston area, as we continue to chip away at our drought and rainfall deficit all across Texas. Yesterday’s Drought Monitor report had mostly good news for Texas, with the most severe drought coverage losing about half its area, as well as improvements across the state too.
houstononthecheap.com
Labor Day 2022 deals in Houston – Freebies, Discounts & Specials on Food, Entertainment, Retail and More!
Looking for Labor Day 2022 Deals in the Houston area? Read on!. It’s almost the end of summer but not until one last Long Weekend! There are some phenomenal deals to be had at some of your favorite restaurants that are celebrating Labor Day with discounts and freebies. Check out our list of verified Labor Day deals in Houston.
cw39.com
These are the 10 best restaurants for fried chicken in Texas, report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Folks, we’ve officially made it to the month of September and while summer is winding down that means fall is winding up and you basically throw that cut diet out the window (if you want to of course, do what you want). However, if you’re...
Texas' pandemic-era housing boom is finally slowing down
New numbers show the frenetic growth in real estate prices at least slowing down.
Battleship Texas Returns To Galveston For Long Delayed Repairs
The USS Texas, the lone surviving ship in the “dreadnought” class in the US Navy made a successful journey to Galveston for repairs, marking the first time the ship had been moved from the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic site in La Porte, Texas. It was last moved 32 years ago after previous repairs had also been done in Galveston. Onlookers turned out to watch the 110 year old vessel being towed by tug boats to dry dock at Gulf Copper Dry Dock & Rig in Galveston.
The Wrong Kind of Airdrop: Houston, Texas Airplane Passenger Did What?
At some point in our lives, we all hop aboard an airplane to fly somewhere. Whether it be somewhere in the United States, or perhaps overseas, adventuring somewhere is rather exciting isn't it? But then there's the realization that preparing for the trip will be daunting. You have to pack...
Big Chicken Signs First Houston Lease
A restaurant concept from Shaquille O’Neal is opening in Houston with more in the works.
Dallas flooding in August is benefitting Houston-area in some ways, officials say
Drought conditions continue to improve after weeks of dry and hot weather. It turns out the flooding in Dallas a couple weeks ago is actually benefiting our area.
houstononthecheap.com
Mexican restaurants in Pearland, TX – 10 best places to eat Mexican food near Houston
Full of flavor, completely filling, and full of fresh ingredients – those are only some of the few reasons why people love Mexican food. And that is one thing you will never find a shortage of in Pearland, TX. The city is brimming with options! Once the Mexican food craving hits you, you’re sure to find plenty of amazing Mexican restaurants in Pearland that will delight your palate.
Which Houston neighborhoods have the most flooding and drainage complaints?
HOUSTON — With all the recent rain and an expected washout this Labor Day weekend, some neighborhoods continue to light up the City of Houston’s 311 helpline with flooding and drainage complaints. KHOU 11 Investigates analyzed 4,418 311 calls this year to find the hot spots for high-water...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Houston-UTSA instant classic
Technically, the No. 24 ranked Houston Cougars defeated the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners in the season-opening game between the two teams on Saturday. More accurately, though, the Cougars survived, prevailing 37-35 in a triple-overtime classic. UTSA led 21-7 entering the fourth quarter. But Houston scored a touchdown...
cw39.com
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
5 fantastic places to go horseback riding near Houston
These stables offer private lessons, family rides and more.
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Phat Takes Over Yelo, Local Table La Centerra Soon
Phat Eatery, 23119 Katy, will take over the space at Yelo next door. The expansion of Alex Au-Yeung's Malaysian eatery means the end of Yelo, a banh mi concept Au-Yeung debuted originally as a pop-up with chef Cuc Lam. It eventually opened as a brick and mortar next to Phat Eatery in early 2021. Lam left Yelo in November 2021 to pursue other culinary paths.
4th-generation pitmaster brings craft barbecue to Kingwood with Texas Q
Fourth-generation pitmaster Sloan Rinaldi opened craft barbecue restaurant Texas Q in Kingwood in August 2021. (Courtesy Texas Q) For Sloan Rinaldi, barbecue has always been in her blood. “My family started doing barbecue in Crockett, Texas, at the turn of the 20th century, so I’m a fourth-generation pitmaster,” she said....
Social Media Post Comedically Explains Houston Traffic
If you have ever been to Houston, you have made some kind of reference to Houston traffic! Whether it is the neverending construction, the endless traffic jams, or extreme speeders. Houston traffic makes many people nervous. One social media post circulating made a comedic list about how to drive in Houston, which is so relatable. You can see the full post below. The original post was published by Anthony Jay Ray.
fox26houston.com
Substantial drought improvements continue across Texas, amidst a rainy pattern shift
HOUSTON - September 1 marks the first day of Meteorological Fall. For easy data-keeping purposes, the meteorological seasons are divided into three-month quarters rather than separated by astronomical factors. The start of Fall that most know is on the Autumn Equinox which this year falls on September 22; that is the start of Astronomical Fall.
cw39.com
Pearland ranked among the safest cities in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is top of mind when it comes to where you live, work, hang out and do anything in life. Recently a study was put together by GoodHire to reveal the safest cities in America and North Texas is heavily represented in the top 10. One...
cw39.com
Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
Customers turned away from shuttered Midtown restaurant, popular chef in court
Chef Don Bowie suffered a legal loss that will keep him from equipment at his shuttered restaurants. Meanwhile, out-of-towners are now realizing Taste is no more.
