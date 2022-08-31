ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot eight times by 22-year-old under house arrest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 22-year-old man under house arrest is accused of shooting another man overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police According to Columbus police, officers responded to the 900 block of Forest Creek Drive at 1:45 a.m. and found a 36-year-old man with eight gunshot wounds. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

2 men indicted in Hilltop bar shooting that killed 2, injured 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two men were indicted Tuesday on multiple charges stemming from a shooting that killed two and injured two others at a Hilltop neighborhood bar on July 16. Kacee Kenner and Anthony Davis, both age 22, are being charged in the shooting at Cain's Sports Bar on Sullivant Avenue. Kenner's charges include felonious assault, inducing panic and weapon under disability, while Davis faces charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and inducing panic.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
10TV

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting at northeast Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting at a northeast Columbus bar late Thursday night. The shooting happened just before midnight at the Pastimes Bar and Grill on the 6400 block of North Hamilton Road, according to Columbus police. Police said...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police looking for suspect in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect who shot a driver on the south side of Columbus. Around 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bar shooting leaves one man dead, another injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting Friday outside a bar in northeast Columbus. Around midnight, police responded to reports of a shooting near Pastimes Pub and Grill at 6481 N. Hamilton Rd., where they found shell casings and two men, 21-year-old Dermahni A. Hoston and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Arrest Warrant#Violent Crime#Wcmh
WSAZ

Guns, drugs, cash found inside home; man arrested

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Columbus, Ohio is facing several felony charges after his arrest following a raid by police in Huntington. Members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force and the Huntington Police Department SWAT Team executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Kanawha Terrace around 6 a.m. September 2.
HUNTINGTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

18-year-old missing from Galloway found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old reported missing from Galloway Thursday night has been found safe. Whitehall police reportedly found Faith Trischler around 7:30 a.m. Friday after she was reported missing from the Galloway area on Hubbard Road by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
GALLOWAY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old turns himself in for east Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old turned himself into Columbus police Tuesday for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier in August, per police. On August 15 at 4:10 p.m., CPD officers went to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road and found Lavarr Madison with a gunshot wound. Madison was taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old boy shot in the face in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face overnight Tuesday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police. CPD state that officers went to South Harris Avenue and West Broad Street just after 1:00 a.m. and found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 women injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police identify the bodies found inside a Chillicothe home

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– On Monday, medics along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after a 9-1-1 caller said they found a man and woman dead inside. The two individuals, authorities say, have been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Miller and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two found dead inside a west side home in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Residents in Chillicothe noticed a large police presence on the city’s west side this afternoon. According to initial reports from dispatchers, detectives along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after the discovery of two bodies inside a residence.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man dead after trying to rescue dog from Ohio quarry

OBETZ, Ohio (WCMH) — A 50-year-old man died Tuesday after attempting to rescue his dog from a quarry in Obetz, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 10:45 a.m. Monday, crews with the Columbus Division of Fire arrived to a body of water behind Vance Outdoors on Alum Creek Drive, where a dive team […]
OBETZ, OH
NBC News

NBC News

455K+
Followers
54K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy