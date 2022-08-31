Read full article on original website
Mohave Daily News
T-birds swim teams start season strong
KINGMAN — The Mohave High School varsity boys and girls swim teams launched into their season with a successful meet. The Thunderbirds dominated Kingman High School 147-8, and Kingman Academy of Learning 140-25. “We had some very encouraging swims at this first meet," MHS head coach Ed Catalfamo said....
Mohave Daily News
Plenty of local football action on tap
BULLHEAD CITY — This weekend won't be as chaotic as the last, but there will still be plenty of local football action. Tonight, you might even be able to attend two local games. Mohave Accelerated Learning Center varsity football will kick off a home game against Fredonia at 5...
Mohave Daily News
Obstacles can't deter anglers
BULLHEAD CITY — The combination of high heat and low water levels are restricting fishing opportunities along the Colorado River. Those who find a place and withstand the brutal temperatures frequently are rewarded for their efforts and ingenuity. "Anglers are having success using anchovies and various swim baits," Rusty...
Mohave Daily News
Seasonal events ready to return
BULLHEAD CITY — Now that the hottest days of summer are almost behind us, locals can look forward to a couple returning outdoor events. The Bullhead City Swap Meet & Community Carnival returns from its summer break from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at Mohave Community College.
ABC 15 News
Man drowns in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) — A 44-year-old man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border, according to authorities. National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. They say a visitor...
Mohave Daily News
Weekend Happenings, Sept. 2-4
Celebrate Labor Day Weekend in the Tri-state with a Rolling Stones tribute, Ann Wilson concert or fireworks display in Laughlin, Wild West days in Oatman and stock car racing in Mohave Valley. • He’s got the moves like Jagger, the voice, the look and the miraculous energy. Mick Adams...
Fox5 KVVU
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Mohave County
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky Powerball player had quite the start to their week after hitting several numbers in Monday night’s drawing. According to officials, the player matched 4 out of 5 numbers and the Powerball in the Aug. 29 drawing. The winning ticket, which was worth...
FOXBusiness
Extreme heat, flooding hits desert tourism
Extreme temperatures out west are hitting some tourist towns hard. Fewer people want to see the sights when it’s 100 degrees and humid. The London Bridge Ice Cream Parlor in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, hoped for more tourist traffic after the pandemic slowed down, but triple-digit heat combined with a busy monsoon season has been putting a damper on tourism.
SignalsAZ
Labor Day Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With Labor Day just around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, September 5th, in observance of the Labor Day...
2 teens plotted to shoot several students at Arizona high school, police say
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Authorities have arrested two Arizona teenagers for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at Kingman High School and compiling a list of students they intended to target. The two students, ages 14 and 15, have been...
zachnews.net
Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Parker, Arizona drowns at Skiers Cove along the Colorado River during the afternoon last Sunday.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Pictures: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Lake Havasu City, Arizona: A man from Parker, Arizona drowns at Skiers Cove along the Colorado River on Sunday, August 28th, 2022. According...
Mohave Daily News
Authorities looking for two missing Tri-state men
BULLHEAD CITY — Authorities in two states are looking for two Tri-state men who have been reported missing. Gregory Dennen, a 62-year-old Golden Valley man, hasn't been seen since Wednesday, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office. Dennen was last spotted on foot near his residence around Pima Road...
Students at Kingman High School plotted shooting, authorities say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Two female students at an Arizona high school planned to shoot fellow students who had bullied them, making a list of those they wanted to hurt, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Mohave Daily News
Six people hurt in two-vehicle collision
BULLHEAD CITY — One woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday night on Highway 68 at Davis Dam Road in northern Bullhead City. According to the Bullhead City Police Department, a total of eight people were in the two vehicles that collided at about 8:40 p.m. with most suffering minor injuries.
1 dead after hiking group got lost and ran out of water in Arizona park
One person died after a group hiking in Arizona's Sara Park became lost and dehydrated, officials said Saturday. The Lake Havasu City Fire Department on Friday responded to the 1,100-acre park, located on the border with California, and found a 63-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man "out of water, dehydrated and showing signs of heat exhaustion," the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement over the weekend. The fire department requested the sheriff's office assistance at around 2:30 p.m.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal pedestrian vs vehicle accident￼￼
BULLHEAD CITY – On Wednesday, August 31 at Bullhead City emergency crews were called to a pedestrian verses vehicle accident in the 600 block of Highway 95. A 73-year-old male driver struck an 83-year-old female pedestrian who was crossing the highway. While in transport to the hospital, she was pronounced deceased.
Mohave Daily News
Two girls arrested in connection with shooting threat at Kingman High School
KINGMAN — Two Kingman High School students have been arrested in connection with a plot to kill other students. The Mohave County Sheriff's Office, acting on information from the campus school resource officer, began an investigation Wednesday into "a report of multiple students that were plotting a shooting" at the school, a statement from the MCSO released Friday said. "Deputies initially responded and began identifying and talking with individuals reportedly involved. This investigation went into the late-evening hours and some of the students were unable to be contacted."
knau.org
Hiker who died on trail in Lake Havasu City identified
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 31-year-old California man who died over the weekend in a regional park in Lake Havasu City. They say Kyle Movius was among four people who became lost while hiking in the 1,100-acre Sara Park. The group, which also included a 63-year-old...
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office report missing man out of Arizona
Golden Valley (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for the public's help locating a missing 62-year-old Golden Valley, Arizona resident. Gregory Dennen was last seen at his residence near Pima Road and Dawson Drive on Wednesday, August 31, at around 5:30 a.m. According to authorities,...
fox10phoenix.com
Concerns raised in Mohave County as owner of several funeral homes runs medical examiner's office
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. - The fifth-largest county in the nation, by land area, has struggled to find a medical examiner, and nine months ago, Mohave County did something even officials call unorthodox. They awarded a multi-million dollar contract to a company that owns several funeral homes in that same county,...
