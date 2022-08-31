Read full article on original website
11 people shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO — At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in overnight shootings in Chicago including one in the Loop and a West Woodlawn shooting that left a man instantly dead from a gunshot wound to the neck and arm. A man, 29, was inside a home at the 6600 block of South […]
fox32chicago.com
Residents on Chicago's North Side say someone's stealing their checks from the mail
CHICAGO - Some residents of Chicago's Edgebrook neighborhood say their checks are being stolen out of a mailbox, erased and re-written for astronomical sums. Sargon Debaz said he mailed a $400 check, and days later the bank flagged him about a $12,500 attempted payment on it. "I got lucky," Debaz...
Man shot, killed at South Side gas station
CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot several times at a South Side gas station. Police said the victim got into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The offender then pulled out a handgun from a […]
Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot on Lawndale sidewalk, police say
A teen boy was shot while walking on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
Man killed after ambushed, shot multiple times in West Garfield Park shooting, Chicago police say
The man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached, and multiple offenders jumped out and fired shots at the victim, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot by 'multiple offenders' on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A man was killed after multiple offenders shot him in the back Friday night in West Garfield Park. The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of West Jackson. At about 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached him police said. Multiple...
Chicago Police Impound 7 Cars, Identify 44 More to be Seized After Illegal Street Racing Last Weekend
Ahead of the Labor Day weekend, Chicago police announced that they impounded at least seven vehicles accused of participating in illegal street racing last week, and said that nearly four dozen more have been targeted for impound. According to a social media post, authorities said that the vehicles were impounded...
Chicago crime: Man stabbed, killed during altercation in South Shore, police say
A man was fatally stabbed during a domestic incident on the city's South Side, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
fox32chicago.com
4 suspects fire nearly 45 rounds at 15-year-old boy on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was critically injured after four suspects fired dozens of rounds at him on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Just before midnight, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Crandon when four unknown offenders approached him. The offenders had...
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in Old Town, police say
A man was fatally shot on the city's North Side, Chicago police said.
Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
Woman sitting on porch seriously injured by crossfire in Lawndale shootout, Chicago police say
A woman was seriously hurt after getting caught in the crossfire of a shootout in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed at gas station in Chicago after arguing with someone else
CHICAGO - A man in Chicago went to a gas station on Saturday, got into an argument, and ended up being shot dead. The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 700 block of East 103rd Street near South Cottage Grove in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Police said the victim, 28,...
Chicago shooting: Boy, 5, dies days after Rogers Park shooting; $5K reward offered
"It was devastating to see him in that condition, clinging to his life because of somebody else," his grandfather said.
Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore
CHICAGO — A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
fox32chicago.com
7-car crash slows traffic on Eisenhower Expressway early Friday
CHICAGO - A seven-vehicle crash slowed traffic on the Eisenhower Expressway early Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Troopers responded to a multi-car crash near 1st Avenue around 5:57 a.m. No injuries were reported. All drivers involved moved to the State Farm Parking lot for a report. There is...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Heights man shot 32-year-old multiple times after argument, woman also grazed by bullet: police
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. - A Chicago Heights man was charged Friday after opening fire on two people in June. Shawn Taylor, 42, faces two counts of attempted murder. At about 9 p.m. on June 9, police responded to the 1500 block of Embassy Lane for a report of a shooting.
Suspect wanted for aggravated battery with handgun on CTA train
Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of an aggravated battery with a handgun on a CTA Red Line train.
Woman killed, man injured in South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side. The 30-year-old man was standing outside a car near the 1600 block of South 79th Street around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, when a someone in a red SUV drove by firing shots, police say. The man was […]
