WGN News

11 people shot, 1 killed in overnight shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO — At least one person was killed and 11 others were injured in overnight shootings in Chicago including one in the Loop and a West Woodlawn shooting that left a man instantly dead from a gunshot wound to the neck and arm. A man, 29, was inside a home at the 6600 block of South […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot, killed at South Side gas station

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot several times at a South Side gas station. Police said the victim got into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The offender then pulled out a handgun from a […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot by 'multiple offenders' on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A man was killed after multiple offenders shot him in the back Friday night in West Garfield Park. The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of West Jackson. At about 6:30 p.m., a 24-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when two vehicles approached him police said. Multiple...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 shot while hanging out in garage on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO - Two people were shot while hanging out in a garage in Ashburn Friday night. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of West 85th Place. At about 8 p.m., two people were in a garage when a dark-colored Kia drove by and an occupant fired shots, striking both victims, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Teen boy shot at, 45 rounds, in South Chicago

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot at by four men in South Chicago Friday night. The boy, 15, was walking on the sidewalk near the 7900 block of South Crandon Street at around 11:57 p.m. when four unknown men approached him with handguns and fired 45 rounds at the boy and fled. The boy sustained […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Woman stabs man to death in South Shore

CHICAGO —  A man was stabbed multiple times by a woman who he had an altercation with Saturday morning in South Shore. According to the police, the altercation took place near the 2100 block of East 69th Street at 7:20 a.m. Saturday when the known woman stabbed the 38-yer-old man and he sustained multiple stab […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

7-car crash slows traffic on Eisenhower Expressway early Friday

CHICAGO - A seven-vehicle crash slowed traffic on the Eisenhower Expressway early Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police. Troopers responded to a multi-car crash near 1st Avenue around 5:57 a.m. No injuries were reported. All drivers involved moved to the State Farm Parking lot for a report. There is...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman killed, man injured in South Side shooting

CHICAGO —  A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a shooting on the city’s South Side. The 30-year-old man was standing outside a car near the 1600 block of South 79th Street around 4:26 p.m. Thursday, when a someone in a red SUV drove by firing shots, police say. The man was […]
CHICAGO, IL

