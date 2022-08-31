Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca makes quick impact for Penn State at Purdue
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For Dominic DeLuca, it was three months shy of three years between tackles in a live game. The last one had come in the first week of December in 2019. Playing quarterback and safety despite a torn ACL, DeLuca helped lead Wyoming Area to an incredible rally and a state championship in Hershey.
Edgewood ISD teacher loses job over video clip
SAN ANTONIO — The cell phone video, shot by a sixth grader, is shaky and somewhat blurry, but the words captured on the recording are crystal clear. A teacher at E.T. Wrenn Middle School in the Edgewood ISD can be heard saying to a young male student "The very fact that you exist annoys me! You are an annoying human being!"
kgns.tv
Friday Football Fever (Week 2)
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition, Martin goes south to face Zapata, United South opens up their home slate, and we hand out our first Player of the Week award, plus check in on Alexander as they get ready for Saturday’s showdown in San Antonio. For...
San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video
'The very fact that you exist annoys me!' the terminated teacher appears to tells a student in a video clip circulated on social media.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Teacher seen speaking to student in video in ‘unprofessional manner’ fired from Edgewood ISD, district says
SAN ANTONIO – Correction: This story was updated to reflect the teacher spoke in an unprofessional manner, not spanked the student. KSAT regrets the error. The Edgewood Independent School District has fired a teacher who was seen in a video speaking to a student in an “unprofessional manner.”
Two arrested in connection to fatal Liberty, Pa. shooting
Two people were arrested earlier today in connection to the fatal shooting in Liberty Pa. over the weekend, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio
On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
Woman claims to defecate, allegedly throws compost bucket at officers
Sayre, Pa. — A 29-year-old Wysox resident allegedly led police on a short foot pursuit before striking one with a bucket and being tased. When officer Seth Murrelle responded to a call for an assault on Aug. 29, he was informed that a wanted woman had fled the area. Murrelle met officers with Sayre Borough Police near a Dollar General and was informed that Samantha Mooney of Wysox had allegedly been in a fight near the property. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tpr.org
Former Bexar County constable convicted on felony tampering charges for 2019 Easter incident
Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales says the conviction of a former constable and sheriff candidate for felony tampering of records shows anyone who breaks the law will be held accountable. A San Antonio state district court jury on Thursday found former Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela guilty on...
WYTV.com
Liberty shootout suspect moved to new jail
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A suspect from a Liberty shootout with police in June has been moved to the Trumbull County Jail. Kevin Mallard, 55, is facing several charges, including attempted murder for being accused of shooting a Warren man in the face before getting into a shootout with police. Mallard...
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize
One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer!
Doctor accused in drug scheme sentenced to prison
SCRANTON, Pa. — A doctor accused of prescribing drugs to patients who didn't need them was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. Dr. Kurt Moran pleaded guilty in federal court last December to drug and medical fraud charges. He was sentenced to 140 months in prison on Wednesday, but he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news4sanantonio.com
Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
WNEP-TV 16
On The Pennsylvania Road to the Martins Creek Viaduct
KINGSLEY, Pa. — It is a grand, century-old bridge in Susquehanna County that is often overshadowed by another right down the road. But now, there's a new way to view the glory of the Martins Creek Viaduct.
Eight people detained, including five teens, after shooting prompts Walmart evacuation in Converse, BCSO says
CONVERSE, Texas — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office detained eight people Saturday afternoon after the second shooting in less than 24 hours in the neighborhood near the back loading area of a Walmart store in Converse, Sherriff Javier Salazar said. Numerous law enforcement personnel were sent to the Walmart...
KSAT 12
Former Bexar County deputy arrested in connection with 2021 attack on inmate
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in connection with a case filed by the Public Integrity Unit in February 2021 after an attack on an inmate. Sheriff Javier Salazar said 46-year-old David Amaro was arrested Monday after a grand jury returned an...
Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph
SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...
Man sentenced to jail after undercover predator stings
WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a man to up nine years in prison after he was the target of multiple undercover stings in which he thought he was talking to underage girls. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, in April of 2021, investigators using a fake account believed to be that of […]
dailytrib.com
BRUSH WITH FAME: They were ‘there for a good time’ with George Strait
Sometimes a brush with fame takes a little more than luck. Catherine and Ken Shaw of Buchanan Dam upped their chances of rubbing elbows with a couple of famous and oh-so-talented country music artists in 1995 when they were given backstage passes to a Labor Day weekend show at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Two marquee names — George Strait and Vince Gill — were on the bill.
New pizza restaurant to celebrate grand opening in Endwell
A brand new pizza restaurant is coming to Endwell at 3003 Watson Boulevard. "Taylors' Pizza House" is set to celebrate it's grand opening on Wednesday, August 31st.
Comments / 0