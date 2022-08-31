ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamo Heights, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Edgewood ISD teacher loses job over video clip

SAN ANTONIO — The cell phone video, shot by a sixth grader, is shaky and somewhat blurry, but the words captured on the recording are crystal clear. A teacher at E.T. Wrenn Middle School in the Edgewood ISD can be heard saying to a young male student "The very fact that you exist annoys me! You are an annoying human being!"
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kgns.tv

Friday Football Fever (Week 2)

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition, Martin goes south to face Zapata, United South opens up their home slate, and we hand out our first Player of the Week award, plus check in on Alexander as they get ready for Saturday’s showdown in San Antonio. For...
LAREDO, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Port Isabel officer put to rest after serving San Antonio

On August 22, Officer Justin Garcia was discovered deceased in his home in San Antonio by SAPD, appearing to have passed away from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Washington Moscoso. The 30-year-old law enforcement officer began his career serving at the Port Isabel Police Department in 2015 before moving to and beginning work with San Antonio in 2016.
PORT ISABEL, TX
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman claims to defecate, allegedly throws compost bucket at officers

Sayre, Pa. — A 29-year-old Wysox resident allegedly led police on a short foot pursuit before striking one with a bucket and being tased. When officer Seth Murrelle responded to a call for an assault on Aug. 29, he was informed that a wanted woman had fled the area. Murrelle met officers with Sayre Borough Police near a Dollar General and was informed that Samantha Mooney of Wysox had allegedly been in a fight near the property. ...
SAYRE, PA
WYTV.com

Liberty shootout suspect moved to new jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- A suspect from a Liberty shootout with police in June has been moved to the Trumbull County Jail. Kevin Mallard, 55, is facing several charges, including attempted murder for being accused of shooting a Warren man in the face before getting into a shootout with police. Mallard...
WARREN, OH
Newswatch 16

Doctor accused in drug scheme sentenced to prison

SCRANTON, Pa. — A doctor accused of prescribing drugs to patients who didn't need them was sentenced Wednesday in federal court. Dr. Kurt Moran pleaded guilty in federal court last December to drug and medical fraud charges. He was sentenced to 140 months in prison on Wednesday, but he...
SCRANTON, PA
news4sanantonio.com

Vehicle crashes into VIA bus on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO - A VIA bus was involved in an accident early Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. The accident happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo Drive. VIA officials said the vehicle veered into oncoming traffic and crashed into the bus. There were...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Armed group says they will guard the Cenotaph

SAN ANTONIO — Volunteers with This is Texas Freedom Force say they are considering sending armed guards to stand watch at the Alamo Cenotaph, especially during overnight hours. The group has been advocating for increased protection at the monument after two graffiti attacks. One of its leaders said they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WBRE

Man sentenced to jail after undercover predator stings

WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a man to up nine years in prison after he was the target of multiple undercover stings in which he thought he was talking to underage girls. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, in April of 2021, investigators using a fake account believed to be that of […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
dailytrib.com

BRUSH WITH FAME: They were ‘there for a good time’ with George Strait

Sometimes a brush with fame takes a little more than luck. Catherine and Ken Shaw of Buchanan Dam upped their chances of rubbing elbows with a couple of famous and oh-so-talented country music artists in 1995 when they were given backstage passes to a Labor Day weekend show at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Two marquee names — George Strait and Vince Gill — were on the bill.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

