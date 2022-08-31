Read full article on original website
Related
Slipped Disc
Vienna Opera abuses Mahler
The Vienna State Opera has ‘dedicated’ the coming season to the memory of Gustav Mahler, exploiting the 125th anniversary of his appointment as director of the Opera in October 1897. To mark this minor anniversary, the company has commissioned an operatic realisation of two Mahler song-cycles: Das klagende...
Slipped Disc
Breaking: Seoul signs up NY Philharmonic chief
The Seoul Philharmonic has just announced Jaap van Zweden as its music director from 2024. The Dutchman, 61, will be leaving the New York Philharmonic where he is America’s second highest paid conductor. In Seoul, he will replace Osmo Vänskä who quit after a single term. The orchestra has...
Slipped Disc
Top pianist speaks about coping with panic
The Norwegian pianist Leif Ove Andsnes is the latest artist to open up to Zsolt Bognar on Living the Classical Life. He speaks about being projected from rural Norway to playing in the Hollywood Bowl. ‘I was 21, playing the Grieg concerto, and I knew already that I was due to play Rachmaninov 3 there the next year and I had never played it. I remember thinking: I’m never going to be able to do that here… I would sometimes cancel a concerto performance four or five months ahead because I got panicky and thought I could not learn it in time.’
Slipped Disc
Domingo jr signs four artists
Dominic Domingo, the singer’s grandson has signed four young artists for his new employers, AskonasHolt. They are: the Mexican conductor Roberto Kalb, his Armenian soprano wife Mané Galoyan, the French baritone Florian Sempey and the Armenian soprano Juliana Grigoryan (pictured), . Domingo also looks after Angel Blue, Ryan...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slipped Disc
The next free operas coming up on Slippedisc
Slippedisc, courtesy of OperaVision, will be bringing a wide ranging selection of operas for the coming weekends in September. Make a note of them in your diaries. Wagner’s Rhinegold with Birmingham Opera Company, Tchaikovsky’s Pikovaya Dama (Queen of Spades) at La Monnaie , Verdi’s Macbeth with Deutsche Oper am Rhein and an Evening of Operetta and Zarzuela from the young artists from Palau des les Arts, Valencia.
Slipped Disc
These ice-cold songs are coming with me to the shower
Sibelius, like Mahler, stuck to what he knew. He wrote no opera and hardly any chamber music, just symphonies and songs. His concentration of means and expression is as intense in a two-minute song as it is in a forty-minute symphony. Unlike Mahler, Sibelius is sparing with his orchestration, sometimes...
Slipped Disc
Hello? Daniel Barenboim on the phone
Barenboim once told me he received a call from Herbert von Karajan. That came as a shock. The septuagenarian Karajan disliked the young Israeli and most of his friends. But Barenboim had just been dismissed by Pierre Bergé as head of the Paris Opéra and Karajan had an urgent message for him: ‘We conductors must stick together.’
Slipped Disc
US mezzo retires on social media
Elegant Facebook message from the international mezzo-soprano, Susanne Mentzer:. From somewhere over the Pacific Ocean. Sad/happy tears. Going out in my own terms. I could not have had a more loving and talented group of people to be with for my final show. My first opera was Figaro and my last was as well.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Slipped Disc
Sad death of London’s foremost chorus master
The death has been announced of Terry Edwards, founder of London Voices and one of the leading figures in choral music. He was 83. Among other attrtibutes, being 6’9″ tall he played basketball for Great Britain in the 1964 Olympic Games. Terry Edwards started out his chorus career...
Slipped Disc
Cate Blanchett conducts: first review
The Times film critic Kevin Maher acclaims the actress as a Mahler conductor in her new film, Tar, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival. … There are thus enormous early sections of the film that unfold in slow, unfussy real-time, such a long and obsequious interview that Tár grants to The New Yorker, where she pontificates about her career and delivers declamatory maxims such as, “Good music can be as ornate as a cathedral!”
Slipped Disc
Covent Garden frontrunner makes a move
Word is going round that the Royal Opera House will name Antonio Pappano’s successor in the next few days. The frontrunner is the Italian Daniele Rustioni, 41, presently music director at Opéra de Lyon. This weekend, Rustioni upgraded his commitment to the Ulster Orchestra from chief conductor to music director – but only until 2024, which is when the ROH falls vacant.
Slipped Disc
America’s top trumpet blows his last at 95
The iconic Doc Severinsen who nightly blew Jonny Carson into America’s living rooms, has played in Saratoga Springs in what he says is his final concert. He is 95 years old.
Slipped Disc
Ruth Leon recommends…. What’ll I Do – Bea Arthur
The Golden Girls are all gone now but we shouldn’t forget the depth of professionalism and expertise that went into the writing and performance of that exemplary sitcom. Here’s a little taste of what they could do, severally and collectively, when they stopped clowning. Check out Bea Arthur’s comedic timing and the way she subtly uses her physical reactions to emphasise the lyrics of this song.
Comments / 0