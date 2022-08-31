Read full article on original website
Related
Putin walks awkwardly as he lays flowers on Mikhail Gorbachev’s open casket after denying ex-Soviet leader state funeral
RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk awkwardly as he laid flowers at the open casket of ex-Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, sparking fresh health concerns. The first and last president of the USSR, Gorbachev died in Moscow at the age of 91 on Tuesday. Today, Putin made a rare public...
Slipped Disc
Vienna Opera abuses Mahler
The Vienna State Opera has ‘dedicated’ the coming season to the memory of Gustav Mahler, exploiting the 125th anniversary of his appointment as director of the Opera in October 1897. To mark this minor anniversary, the company has commissioned an operatic realisation of two Mahler song-cycles: Das klagende...
Slipped Disc
Hello? Daniel Barenboim on the phone
Barenboim once told me he received a call from Herbert von Karajan. That came as a shock. The septuagenarian Karajan disliked the young Israeli and most of his friends. But Barenboim had just been dismissed by Pierre Bergé as head of the Paris Opéra and Karajan had an urgent message for him: ‘We conductors must stick together.’
Slipped Disc
Top pianist speaks about coping with panic
The Norwegian pianist Leif Ove Andsnes is the latest artist to open up to Zsolt Bognar on Living the Classical Life. He speaks about being projected from rural Norway to playing in the Hollywood Bowl. ‘I was 21, playing the Grieg concerto, and I knew already that I was due to play Rachmaninov 3 there the next year and I had never played it. I remember thinking: I’m never going to be able to do that here… I would sometimes cancel a concerto performance four or five months ahead because I got panicky and thought I could not learn it in time.’
Comments / 0