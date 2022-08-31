ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slipped Disc

Vienna Opera abuses Mahler

The Vienna State Opera has ‘dedicated’ the coming season to the memory of Gustav Mahler, exploiting the 125th anniversary of his appointment as director of the Opera in October 1897. To mark this minor anniversary, the company has commissioned an operatic realisation of two Mahler song-cycles: Das klagende...
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Hello? Daniel Barenboim on the phone

Barenboim once told me he received a call from Herbert von Karajan. That came as a shock. The septuagenarian Karajan disliked the young Israeli and most of his friends. But Barenboim had just been dismissed by Pierre Bergé as head of the Paris Opéra and Karajan had an urgent message for him: ‘We conductors must stick together.’
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Top pianist speaks about coping with panic

The Norwegian pianist Leif Ove Andsnes is the latest artist to open up to Zsolt Bognar on Living the Classical Life. He speaks about being projected from rural Norway to playing in the Hollywood Bowl. ‘I was 21, playing the Grieg concerto, and I knew already that I was due to play Rachmaninov 3 there the next year and I had never played it. I remember thinking: I’m never going to be able to do that here… I would sometimes cancel a concerto performance four or five months ahead because I got panicky and thought I could not learn it in time.’
MENTAL HEALTH

