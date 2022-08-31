The Norwegian pianist Leif Ove Andsnes is the latest artist to open up to Zsolt Bognar on Living the Classical Life. He speaks about being projected from rural Norway to playing in the Hollywood Bowl. ‘I was 21, playing the Grieg concerto, and I knew already that I was due to play Rachmaninov 3 there the next year and I had never played it. I remember thinking: I’m never going to be able to do that here… I would sometimes cancel a concerto performance four or five months ahead because I got panicky and thought I could not learn it in time.’

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO