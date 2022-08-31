ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

BreakingAC

Man arrested in fatal Atlantic City stabbing

An Atlantic City man wanted in a deadly robbery from June was arrested in Philadelphia. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson in June. Police were called to the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. June 5 for an unresponsive male. Hutchinson, 65,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Atlantic City, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL

Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
987thecoast.com

25 Year Old Man Shot in Atlantic City Wednesday Afternoon

A 25 year old Atlantic City man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Arctic Avenue. City police say they heard gunshots in the area and quickly responded. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police have not announced the arrest of a suspect. The post 25 Year Old...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified

Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road

A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Police release image of suspect wanted in shooting inside Olney barbershop that left 4-year-old boy injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released a photo of the suspect wanted in a shooting inside a barbershop that left a 4-year-old boy injured in Olney last weekend. Police say the boy's father brought him and his 7-year-old brother to get haircuts at the barbershop on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue. While they were waiting, the father exited the barbershop to get some money. While the father was outside, another individual walked into the barber shop and got into an argument with someone in the rear of the shop. The argument ended with the individual producing a gun and chasing another man through the barbershop. The suspect fired the gun several times and struck the 4-year-old boy once in the hand. The child was taken to an area hospital and released to his parents. Anyone with information is urged to contact police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Atlantic City councilman arrested in domestic assault

An Atlantic City councilman was arrested Thursday evening, BreakingAC has learned. Councilman MD Hossain Morshed, 48, is charged with third-degree endangering for abuse/neglect of a child by a non-caretaker, court records confirm. He is also charged with simple assault for purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury, a disorderly persons offense.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HIGH SPEED PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR THROUGH OCEAN AND MONMOUTH COUNTY

Local police beginning in what is believed to be Barnegat (possibly Manahawkin) and up through Lacey Township, followed by the NJ State Police, stayed in pursuit of a stolen car up through Tinton Falls. The chase is believed to have began in Barnegat on Route 9 northbound and continued West on Lacey Road and on to the parkway north. Once on the parkway speeds were reaching in excess of 115 mph while the driver was operating the vehicle with two blown tires. The pursuit continued up the parkway and at mile marker 96.2 the third (a front tire) popped. At mile marker 99.5 he was clocked at 82 miles an hour riding on one good tire. Driver took exit 105 for 18 North at a speed of 52 miles per hour and bailed from the vehicle on the exit ramp. The police are bringing in K9’s and other resources to search for the suspect. As further information becomes available, we will update our page.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BURLINGTON COUNTY: WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT RULED HOMICIDE

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the death of a Florence woman whose body was found inside her home earlier this week has been ruled a homicide. Police discovered Sheila Maguire, 54, late Monday afternoon after family members requested a wellness...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

