Millions in Fraud, Say Police: Two From Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Arrested
Two people have been arrested following a year-long investigation into fraud, theft by deception, and bad checks. Police say the duo is responsible for millions of dollars worth of fraud. There may be numerous victims that have not yet come forward. According to the Galloway Township Police Department, 59-year-old Wei...
Florence Township, New Jersey woman's death ruled homicide
"I just hope there can be closure in this for the family and someone pays for this," said Janet Schweder, a neighbor.
Man arrested in fatal Atlantic City stabbing
An Atlantic City man wanted in a deadly robbery from June was arrested in Philadelphia. George Harrell, 32, is accused of fatally stabbing Dwight Hutchinson in June. Police were called to the first block of North Kentucky Avenue at about 2:20 p.m. June 5 for an unresponsive male. Hutchinson, 65,...
Six arrested in Atlantic City drug surveillance operation
An investigation into drug activity in Atlantic City led to six arrests overnight Wednesday. Detectives seized about eight grams of cocaine, 150 folds of heroin and $970 in believed drug money, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Detectives watched the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and the 2600 block of Pacific from...
Man Shot in Broad Daylight in Atlantic City Expected to Survive
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Police are investigating another shooting in Atlantic City after a man...
ocscanner.news
LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL
Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
987thecoast.com
25 Year Old Man Shot in Atlantic City Wednesday Afternoon
A 25 year old Atlantic City man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Arctic Avenue. City police say they heard gunshots in the area and quickly responded. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police have not announced the arrest of a suspect. The post 25 Year Old...
Two Atlantic City, NJ men charged in connection to recent murders in the community
Two Atlantic City men have been charged for their connection to two recent and unrelated murders that occurred within this Atlantic County community. In both cases, the murder charges and investigative information was announced by the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Lester Robinson, 26, of Atlantic City has been charged for...
Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified
Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
Atlantic City man claims he did not know gun he was holding would be used to kill
An Atlantic City man did not know the gun he was holding would be used to kill a Philadelphia man, his defense attorney told a judge Friday. Aaron Callahan, 32, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses in the killing of Jordan Eaddy on Aug. 25, around the Carolina Village Apartments in Atlantic City.
Two drivers killed in crash on Jersey Shore road
A man and a woman were killed Thursday night when the vehicles they were driving collided in Monmouth County, authorities said. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Shafto Road and Asbury Avenue in Tinton Falls. Investigators said a 2021 Audi S6 driven by a 36-year-old man...
Police release image of suspect wanted in shooting inside Olney barbershop that left 4-year-old boy injured
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police released a photo of the suspect wanted in a shooting inside a barbershop that left a 4-year-old boy injured in Olney last weekend. Police say the boy's father brought him and his 7-year-old brother to get haircuts at the barbershop on the 5000 block of Rising Sun Avenue. While they were waiting, the father exited the barbershop to get some money. While the father was outside, another individual walked into the barber shop and got into an argument with someone in the rear of the shop. The argument ended with the individual producing a gun and chasing another man through the barbershop. The suspect fired the gun several times and struck the 4-year-old boy once in the hand. The child was taken to an area hospital and released to his parents. Anyone with information is urged to contact police.
N.J. school superintendent charged with assault after Jersey Shore street brawl
The superintendent of a school district in Bergen County was arrested early Sunday in Ocean County and charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought with a man on the street, according to court documents. Douglas J. Petty, superintendent of Lodi Public Schools, was arrested in Seaside...
Atlantic City councilman arrested in domestic assault
An Atlantic City councilman was arrested Thursday evening, BreakingAC has learned. Councilman MD Hossain Morshed, 48, is charged with third-degree endangering for abuse/neglect of a child by a non-caretaker, court records confirm. He is also charged with simple assault for purposely or knowingly causing bodily injury, a disorderly persons offense.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: HIGH SPEED PURSUIT OF STOLEN CAR THROUGH OCEAN AND MONMOUTH COUNTY
Local police beginning in what is believed to be Barnegat (possibly Manahawkin) and up through Lacey Township, followed by the NJ State Police, stayed in pursuit of a stolen car up through Tinton Falls. The chase is believed to have began in Barnegat on Route 9 northbound and continued West on Lacey Road and on to the parkway north. Once on the parkway speeds were reaching in excess of 115 mph while the driver was operating the vehicle with two blown tires. The pursuit continued up the parkway and at mile marker 96.2 the third (a front tire) popped. At mile marker 99.5 he was clocked at 82 miles an hour riding on one good tire. Driver took exit 105 for 18 North at a speed of 52 miles per hour and bailed from the vehicle on the exit ramp. The police are bringing in K9’s and other resources to search for the suspect. As further information becomes available, we will update our page.
Hookah lounge where man was shot and killed is shut down by N.J. town
Officials in Toms River have shuttered the hookah lounge where a man was killed and two other injured in a shooting early Saturday. Top Tier Hookah on Hooper Avenue has had its certificate of occupancy revoked and has been ordered to close due to zoning, safety and code violations, Mayor Maurice Hill said.
Woman indicted in fatal Hammonton crash now charged in recent hit-and-run
A Trenton woman indicted in a crash that killed an off-duty police officer in 2020 is now charged in a crash that injured a bicyclist earlier this month. Taquaysha Bell, 30, was arraigned last week in the June 19, 2020 crash that killed Michael Luko Sr., a 24-year police veteran who lived Mays Landing’s Laureldale section.
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT RULED HOMICIDE
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the death of a Florence woman whose body was found inside her home earlier this week has been ruled a homicide. Police discovered Sheila Maguire, 54, late Monday afternoon after family members requested a wellness...
ocscanner.news
POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT
Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
Northfield police mourn young officer killed in accident
A young Northfield police officer died in a freak off-duty accident. Johnathan Scull, 27, had just started his career as an officer in the town where he grew up, according to a release from the department. “He was a great person and the department will miss him greatly,” Capt. Steve...
