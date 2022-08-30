Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Ralph Braswell
STARKVILLE — Ralph Newell Baswell, 91, died Sept. 2, 2022, at his residence. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Welch Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. There will be no graveside service. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Debbie Stevenson
COLUMBUS — Debbie Stevenson, 68, died Sept. 2, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
Christopher Jones
Christopher Lee Jones, 49, of Caledonia, MS, passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022. Services will be announced at a later date. Lowndes Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Mr. Jones was born on July 27, 1973, in Charleston, WV, to Irlanda Estes Jones and the late Robert Jones. He...
Commercial Dispatch
William Buckley
STARKVILLE — William “Donald” Buckley died Aug. 23, 2022. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at the Starkville Country Club. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Buckley...
Commercial Dispatch
Charles Davidson Jr.
STARKVILLE — Charles H. “Chuck” Davidson Jr., 82, died Sept. 1, 2022, at his residence. There will be no services. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Davidson was born in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and...
Commercial Dispatch
Ben Callon
Born on December 5, 1988 to his parents Lesa Mitchell Young and Chase Callon. Ben grew up in Aberdeen, Mississippi with his mom and stepfather, Carsie Young, and his brothers, John Callon and William Callon. Ben graduated from Oak Hill Academy and earned his bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from...
Commercial Dispatch
Reginald Campbell
STARKVILLE — Reginald Edwin Campbell, 56, died Aug. 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church, with Randy Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Park. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Don Bowman
SULLIGENT — Don G. Bowman, 68, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Winfield, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. today at Sulligent Church of God with Daniel Phillips and Scott Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to services. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
Ollie Mason
MACON — Ollie “Bell” Cooper Mason, 79, passed away. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Noxubee County High School. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Mason was born June...
Commercial Dispatch
Jason Carter
COLUMBUS — Jason Richard Carter, 40, died Sept. 1, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Commercial Dispatch
David Porter
David “Breakum” Porter, 26, of Columbus, died on August 28, 2022. David was born March 29, 1996, to Sonia Porter Ellis and Anthony Parr in Columbus,. MS. He was a 2014 graduate of Columbus High where he was a member of the football team. David worked as a truck driver and was a biker with the Street Jumpers MC. He was a member of Providence M. B. Church.
Commercial Dispatch
Davis Thomas
CRAWFORD — Davis Lee Thomas, 68, died Aug. 24, 2022. Graveside services will be at 11a.m. Saturday, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from noon – 6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. He is survived...
