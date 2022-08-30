A rose to the estimated 157 million American workers on this Labor Day weekend. Labor Day was first celebrated in a New York City parade in 1882. Oregon made it a state holiday in 1887 and it became a federal holiday in 1894. The idea of a day to honor working Americans came at the height of the Industrial Age of the late 19th Century, when entrepreneurs made untold millions — at one point a single person, Cornelius Vanderbilt — held 20 percent of the nation’s wealth. Working conditions were conversely appalling — 12 hours work days, seven days a week, starvation wages, primitive, often dangerous, working conditions and child labor for those as young as five. Labor Day, as a federal holiday, unified working people across the nation, birthing a Labor movement that is responsible for many of the working conditions we still enjoy today — a 40-hour work week, laws prohibiting child labor and safety regulations to protect workers. So Happy Labor Day, America. You’ve earned the holiday.

