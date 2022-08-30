Read full article on original website
Debbie Stevenson
COLUMBUS — Debbie Stevenson, 68, died Sept. 2, 2022, at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Frankie Ray
COLUMBUS — Frankie Lynn Ray, 51, died Aug. 31, 2022, at his residence. Services will be held at a later date. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Ray was born May 24, 1971, in Columbus, to Peggy Swedenburg Simmons and the late James Roland Ray.
Don Bowman
SULLIGENT — Don G. Bowman, 68, died Sept. 1, 2022, at Northwest Medical Center in Winfield, Alabama. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. today at Sulligent Church of God with Daniel Phillips and Scott Stokes officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to services. Otts Funeral Home of Sulligent is in charge of arrangements.
Ralph Braswell
STARKVILLE — Ralph Newell Baswell, 91, died Sept. 2, 2022, at his residence. A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Welch Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. There will be no graveside service. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
William Buckley
STARKVILLE — William “Donald” Buckley died Aug. 23, 2022. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Memorial Gardens Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at the Starkville Country Club. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Buckley...
Jason Carter
COLUMBUS — Jason Richard Carter, 40, died Sept. 1, 2022, at his residence. There will be no services. Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Carter was born Sept. 30, 1981, to Steven Carter and the late Mercy Pesantes Carter. He was formerly employed at Burford Electric and was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.
David Porter
David “Breakum” Porter, 26, of Columbus, died on August 28, 2022. David was born March 29, 1996, to Sonia Porter Ellis and Anthony Parr in Columbus,. MS. He was a 2014 graduate of Columbus High where he was a member of the football team. David worked as a truck driver and was a biker with the Street Jumpers MC. He was a member of Providence M. B. Church.
Ollie Mason
MACON — Ollie “Bell” Cooper Mason, 79, passed away. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Noxubee County High School. Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. today, at Lee-Sykes Funeral Home. Lee-Sykes Funeral Home of Macon is in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Mason was born June...
Charles Davidson Jr.
STARKVILLE — Charles H. “Chuck” Davidson Jr., 82, died Sept. 1, 2022, at his residence. There will be no services. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Mr. Davidson was born in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and...
Rosetta Jones
NOXUBEE COUNTY — Rosetta “Mrs. Monk” McCoy Jones, 87, died Aug. 25, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Christian Hill M.B, Church in Brooksville, with the Rev. Alphonso Bowen officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from 2-5 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Macon is in charge of arrangements.
Reginald Campbell
STARKVILLE — Reginald Edwin Campbell, 56, died Aug. 29, 2022, at his residence. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church, with Randy Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens Park. Visitation will be from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, at Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home. Hairston and Hairston Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Ben Callon
Born on December 5, 1988 to his parents Lesa Mitchell Young and Chase Callon. Ben grew up in Aberdeen, Mississippi with his mom and stepfather, Carsie Young, and his brothers, John Callon and William Callon. Ben graduated from Oak Hill Academy and earned his bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from...
Local organizations collecting water donations for capital city
For most of us, having access to water is as simple as twisting a knob. That’s not the current reality for many citizens of Jackson, after the failure of its water system last month. Much emphasis has been placed on assigning blame for the disaster, but many throughout the...
Davis Thomas
CRAWFORD — Davis Lee Thomas, 68, died Aug. 24, 2022. Graveside services will be at 11a.m. Saturday, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from noon – 6 p.m. today, at West Memorial Funeral Home. West Memorial Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. He is survived...
EMCC art instructors’ works chosen for juried art exhibits
Works by two East Mississippi Community College art instructors have been selected for inclusion in separate juried art exhibits that will take place in Meridian. Two large, decorative ceramic bowls created by Lisa Spinks, who teaches art on EMCC’s Scooba campus, will be on display during the MS Clay Works 2022. Artwork from entrants will be on display Sept. 8 to Oct. 8 in the Miller Art Gallery at Meridian Community College. A closing reception and award ceremony will take place Oct. 8 at 5:30 p.m.
Lifestyles Briefs: Butterfly bonanza set for Saturday
The Lowndes County Master Gardeners and Extension Service are working together to host the second annual butterfly bonanza in the riverwalk butterfly garden. The event will feature educational material about the butterfly lifecycle, native plants to the area, plants that attract butterflies and the different types of butterflies in the area.
Third suspect arrested in Hemlock Street shooting
The “very dangerous” teenager wanted for a Columbus shooting is in custody. Cameron Jones, 17, was arrested in Starkville by the Starkville Police Department and Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, according to an SPD press release. The press release said Jones had barricaded himself in a vacant apartment...
Tupelo stolen plane leads to grand larceny, terrorist threat charges
TUPELO — A 29-year-old Shannon man faces state charges of grand larceny and making terrorist threats after he stole an airplane from Tupelo Regional Airport and threatened to crash it into a Walmart. Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka said federal officials were also considering four or five additional charges...
Roses and thorns: 9-4-22
A rose to the estimated 157 million American workers on this Labor Day weekend. Labor Day was first celebrated in a New York City parade in 1882. Oregon made it a state holiday in 1887 and it became a federal holiday in 1894. The idea of a day to honor working Americans came at the height of the Industrial Age of the late 19th Century, when entrepreneurs made untold millions — at one point a single person, Cornelius Vanderbilt — held 20 percent of the nation’s wealth. Working conditions were conversely appalling — 12 hours work days, seven days a week, starvation wages, primitive, often dangerous, working conditions and child labor for those as young as five. Labor Day, as a federal holiday, unified working people across the nation, birthing a Labor movement that is responsible for many of the working conditions we still enjoy today — a 40-hour work week, laws prohibiting child labor and safety regulations to protect workers. So Happy Labor Day, America. You’ve earned the holiday.
From paranormal to contemporary: Local author finds success in romance genres
Starkville resident Kait Nolan has been writing since middle school, but in the last decade, she decided to make a career out of her hobby. She hasn’t looked back since, having sold about 300,000 copies of her works in print, e-book and audio formats. “It’s that semi-classic story of,...
